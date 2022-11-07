NY teen charged in shooting outside Republican candidate Lee Zeldin’s home ordered held on $1M cash bail

Read full article on original website
Zeldin reacts after Rikers Island correction officer stabbed 15 times by inmate: 'Crime emergency'
New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin vowed to declare a “crime emergency” if elected after a Rikers Island correction officer was stabbed 15 times by an inmate.
New York GOP gov. candidate Lee Zeldin says arrest made in shooting outside his Long Island home
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the GOP nominee for New York governor, announced police arrested one suspect in the shooting outside his Long Island home last month.
Man charged after jogger raped in New York City park
The victim flagged down another jogger who called 911 and she was taken to Lenox Hospital for treatment.
Nymag.com
Republicans Actually Had an Excellent Night in New York
New York Democrats had plenty to celebrate on Tuesday. Despite a furious, incendiary campaign that tapped into visceral fears over rising crime, Lee Zeldin could not get himself elected governor. Kathy Hochul won and she’ll have four years in Albany, where she can hope to build a legacy outside the enormous shadow of her disgraced predecessor, Andrew Cuomo. Democrats will retain control of the State Senate and Assembly, allowing Hochul to govern without a great deal of uncertainty or chaos.
Family of New York man shot dead by police demand Lee Zeldin stop using footage in ‘racist’ ad
The family of a man shot and killed by an NYPD officer have taken legal action against Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin for using footage from the shooting in a campaign ad they deem both misleading and racist. Amid an unexpectedly tight race for the New York governorship, the family of Saheed Vassell, 34, who was fatally shot by police during a mental health episode in 2018, have accused Mr Zeldin of knowingly running an ad that dehumanizes Vassell. They claimed on Monday that they’ve requested a retraction of the commercial to Mr Zeldin to no avail. The ad,...
Power-hungry Brooklyn mobster, 44, is found guilty of orchestrating killing of his mob boss dad, 71, in shootout at NYC McDonald's because he wanted control over $45m real estate empire
A power-hungry Brooklyn mobster has been found guilty of orchestrating a plot to kill his mob boss father and older brother. Prosecutors claimed in an eight-week long trial Anthony Zottola, 44, colluded with Bloods gang members and hired a hitman to carry out the murder of his father, Sylvester Zottola, 71, in an attempt to take over his $45million real estate empire.
New York Man Killed by Man Who Wouldn’t Say “Thank You”
According to a report by Mirna Alsharif of NBC News, a New York man was fatally stabbed in a smoke shop dispute that began with the attacker not thanking the man for opening the door for him. According to the report, 37-year-old Joan Nunez opened the door to the smoke...
Police believe suspect who raped jogger in NYC park is responsible for other violent crimes
Police say Carl Phanor is accused of raping a jogger in Hudson River Park this week and at least two other attacks against women.
43-year-old woman raped while jogging in Manhattan: Police
NEW YORK — A 43-year-old woman said she was raped while jogging along Manhattan's West Side Highway Thursday morning, according to police. The woman told authorities she was jogging near Pier 45 when, at about 5:30 a.m., a man grabbed her from behind, choked her and knocked her to the ground, the New York Police Department said.
'It's a powder keg': Migrants will be sent to EVERY borough of NYC with Queens housing the most - up to 32% - even though president says there are 'not enough resources' for the 4,782 migrants
Nearly 15,000 migrants in New York City will be distributed across its five boroughs, with Queens housing the most despite its borough president saying it does not have enough resources to do so. Queens will house 4,782 of the 14,777 migrants, or 32 percent, according to the Department of Homeless...
Former New York City transit chief randomly attacked on Manhattan street
The former head of New York City's Metropolitan Transit Authority was attacked while on a street corner Friday.
'It was an outlier': NYC Mayor Eric Adams sparks outrage after downplaying latest subway attack and says the majority of riders commute 'without any encounters'
Eric Adams is facing backlash for downplaying the Big Apple's latest subway attack that left a man dead - with the mayor asserting Wednesday the majority of riders commute 'without any encounters.'. The statement from the former police captain came just hours after a 20-year-old Good Samaritan was stabbed on...
A New York Handyman Was Upset With His Lover. He Then Stabbed Her More Than 50 Times And Stuffed The Remains In A Bag.
A New York man pleaded guilty to stabbing a woman to death and stuffing her body into a hockey bag, Radar has learned.David Bonola, 44, submitted the guilty plea to first-degree manslaughter on Nov. 2 in connection to the death of Orsolya Gaal."This heinous killing devastated an entire family, left two boys without a mother, and horrified the surrounding community," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. "I want to thank my prosecutors for their exhaustive efforts in securing this plea. In pleading guilty, the defendant has accepted responsibility and is being held fully accountable for his criminal actions. We express...
New York State Man Has Had ID Suspended at Least 28 Times
A New York state man, who officials pulled over Sunday and was found to be driving without a license, has quite the lengthy track record. One county Sheriff has even voiced his frustrations after it was found this very same man has had his ID suspended at least 28 separate times. Is enough being done to keep repeat offenders like this off the roads?
Max Rose concedes as Rep. Malliotakis wins reelection bid in NY's 11th Congressional district
Malliotakis secures her reelection bid, defeating Rose, who won the 11th Congressional District in 2018 before losing to Malliotakis in 2020.
News 12
Hundreds attend GOP rally for Rep. Zeldin in Franklin Square ahead of gubernatorial race
Rep. Lee Zeldin made an appearance at a GOP rally in Franklin Square Wednesday, hoping to become New York's next governor. Hundreds came out to the Plattdeutsch Park to support Zeldin and other Republican candidates. Supporters of the Shirley congressmen say they want to say a change in the Empire...
'Let us bring justice.' NYPD holds vigil to mark 2 years since twin infants found dead in Bronx alleyway
The officers and officials who were on the scene the day the babies were found named the boys Zeke and Zane.
Arrest made in fatal Gloucester Township hit-and-run
BLACKWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Gloucester Township police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run that happened earlier this week. Police say they arrested 42-year-old Orlando Venters Jr., of Berlin. Police say Elaine Hubler, 58, was fatally struck by a vehicle around 10:30 p.m. on the Black Horse Pike between Almonesson Road and Route 42. Police had previously said they believe they have located the vehicle that struck Hubler near a Howard Johnson hotel. The hotel's night manager said she was working at the hotel Monday night when the hit-and-run occurred."We were extra busy that night and all I saw was the...
If not now, when, for a Republican to win New York governor?
Political insiders discuss what went wrong for Lee Zeldin, who had one of the strongest showings for the GOP since New York last elected Republican George Pataki as governor in 2002.
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul accuses Lee Zeldin of ‘trying to scare people for months’ over state's crime woes
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday accused her Republican opponent of 'trying to scare people for months' by hammering her on crime.
