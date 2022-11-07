ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wflx.com

Palm Beach County public schools to reopen Friday

Palm Beach County public schools will reopen Friday in the wake of Hurricane Nicole, district officials said Thursday. "After carefully reviewing all campuses and District buildings, Palm Beach County School District will reopen tomorrow, Friday 11, 2022," the school district posted on social media. In addition to classes, all aftercare...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Palm Beach County lifts mandatory evacuation order

Palm Beach County on Thursday lifted its mandatory evacuation order in the wake of Hurricane Nicole. The county had ordered residents in Zones A and B, barrier islands, low-lying areas, and mobile homes to evacuate starting Wednesday morning. However, around 11 a.m. Thursday, the county said in a news release...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach restaurant flooded by Nicole

Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a bit made its way inside.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Tropical Storm Nicole emergency shelter information

As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday. Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. Here is a county-by-county list of shelters available:
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Crews suspend power restoration on South Hutchinson Island

Weather conditions will continue to deteriorate through the night as Hurricane Nicole moves closer to Florida, creating power outages across the Treasure Coast and areas of Palm Beach County. The Fort Pierce Utilities Authority (FPUA) announced just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday that their power crews have suspended restoration on South...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Here's how many FPL customers are without power because of Nicole

As Hurricane Nicole nears Florida, its impacts are being felt throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Strong winds from the storm's outer bands have already knocked out electricity to Florida Power & Light customers along the state's eastern coast. FPL had hundreds of linemen staged at the South...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Port Salerno businesses reopen after weathering Nicole

As Hurricane Nicole was bearing down on Florida on Wednesday night, WPTV showed viewers stunning images of water knocking on the doors of businesses in Martin County. One of the businesses that was affected included the Fish House Art Center and Marina in Port Salerno. Workers at the center were...
PORT SALERNO, FL
wflx.com

Palm Beach County public schools to be closed Wednesday, Thursday due to Nicole

All Palm Beach County public schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Nicole, Superintendent Mike Burke announced Tuesday. In a message to students, parents, and district employees, Burke said all athletic practices and competitions for middle and high schools will be canceled on Wednesday and Thursday, and all athletic practices are canceled for Tuesday.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Nicole likely to make Treasure Coast landfall in next couple of hours

Hurricane Nicole is bringing whipping winds, heavy downpours and dangerous storm surge to Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast early Thursday morning. The storm will likely make landfall along the northern Treasure Coast within the next hour, the National Hurricane Center said. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | WPTV Hurricane...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Storm surge from Nicole buries Palm Beach Shores walkway

The aftermath of Hurricane Nicole has knocked over a stone bench and completely buried the boardwalk with sand on Singer Island. "I wouldn't want to see even Category 2 if this was a Category 1, you know," said surfer Lisa Murphy. People familiar with the area are reacting to the...
PALM BEACH SHORES, FL
wflx.com

Nicole unearths possible burial ground on Martin County beach

It appears Hurricane Nicole has unearthed a grisly discovery in Martin County. Martin County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy John Budensiek told WPTV on Thursday afternoon that crime scene technicians were investigating what's believed to be a Native American burial ground on Chastain Beach on South Hutchinson Island. He said strong...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Hurricane Nicole moves closer to Florida with 75 mph winds

Nicole became a hurricane Wednesday evening, bringing whipping winds, heavy downpours and dangerous storm surge to Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. The hurricane made landfall on Grand Bahama Island at about 6 p.m., according to the National Hurricane Center. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | WPTV Hurricane Guide. According...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

