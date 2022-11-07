Read full article on original website
Palm Beach County public schools to reopen Friday
Palm Beach County public schools will reopen Friday in the wake of Hurricane Nicole, district officials said Thursday. "After carefully reviewing all campuses and District buildings, Palm Beach County School District will reopen tomorrow, Friday 11, 2022," the school district posted on social media. In addition to classes, all aftercare...
Eye in the sky: Aftermath of Nicole in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
WPTV's Chopper 5 took aerial footage of the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Chopper 5 Photographer Johann Hoffend spoke with WPTV Anchor Mike Trim about his journey over the damage Thursday morning. Before he took off from the Palm Beach International Airport hangar,...
Palm Beach County lifts mandatory evacuation order
Palm Beach County on Thursday lifted its mandatory evacuation order in the wake of Hurricane Nicole. The county had ordered residents in Zones A and B, barrier islands, low-lying areas, and mobile homes to evacuate starting Wednesday morning. However, around 11 a.m. Thursday, the county said in a news release...
Palm Beach County issues evacuations for barrier island, mobile home residents
Palm Beach County officials have issued mandatory evacuations for residents in mobile homes, low-lying areas and barrier islands as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida. Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth made the announcement during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. The evacuations are for Zones A and B and will begin...
Hutchinson Island homeowners assess damage from Hurricane Nicole
Dozens of homeowners along the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County on Friday are now trying to assess the damage to their homes after Hurricane Nicole's storm surge caused waves that created even more beach erosion. On Hutchinson Island in Martin County, our WPTV news crew saw standing water on...
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw talks Tropical Storm Nicole safety
Palm Beach County officials have issued mandatory evacuations for residents in mobile homes, low-lying areas, and barrier islands as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida. That order activated Wednesday at 7 a.m. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw explained what people in Zones A and B and barrier islands should be...
Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach restaurant flooded by Nicole
Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a bit made its way inside.
Tropical Storm Nicole emergency shelter information
As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday. Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. Here is a county-by-county list of shelters available:
Crews suspend power restoration on South Hutchinson Island
Weather conditions will continue to deteriorate through the night as Hurricane Nicole moves closer to Florida, creating power outages across the Treasure Coast and areas of Palm Beach County. The Fort Pierce Utilities Authority (FPUA) announced just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday that their power crews have suspended restoration on South...
Here's how many FPL customers are without power because of Nicole
As Hurricane Nicole nears Florida, its impacts are being felt throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Strong winds from the storm's outer bands have already knocked out electricity to Florida Power & Light customers along the state's eastern coast. FPL had hundreds of linemen staged at the South...
St. Lucie County strongly encourages barrier island residents to evacuate
As Tropical Storm Nicole closes in on Florida, St. Lucie County officials on Tuesday strongly encouraged residents who live on barrier islands and in low-lying areas and mobile homes to evacuate. The National Hurricane Center said Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane somewhere between West...
Port Salerno businesses reopen after weathering Nicole
As Hurricane Nicole was bearing down on Florida on Wednesday night, WPTV showed viewers stunning images of water knocking on the doors of businesses in Martin County. One of the businesses that was affected included the Fish House Art Center and Marina in Port Salerno. Workers at the center were...
Palm Beach County public schools to be closed Wednesday, Thursday due to Nicole
All Palm Beach County public schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Nicole, Superintendent Mike Burke announced Tuesday. In a message to students, parents, and district employees, Burke said all athletic practices and competitions for middle and high schools will be canceled on Wednesday and Thursday, and all athletic practices are canceled for Tuesday.
Nicole likely to make Treasure Coast landfall in next couple of hours
Hurricane Nicole is bringing whipping winds, heavy downpours and dangerous storm surge to Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast early Thursday morning. The storm will likely make landfall along the northern Treasure Coast within the next hour, the National Hurricane Center said. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | WPTV Hurricane...
Storm surge from Nicole buries Palm Beach Shores walkway
The aftermath of Hurricane Nicole has knocked over a stone bench and completely buried the boardwalk with sand on Singer Island. "I wouldn't want to see even Category 2 if this was a Category 1, you know," said surfer Lisa Murphy. People familiar with the area are reacting to the...
Nicole weakens to tropical storm after making landfall as Category 1 hurricane
Nicole continues to weaken on Thursday after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane just south of Vero Beach. The National Hurricane Center said a tropical storm warning has been discontinued for Palm Beach County and the entire Treasure Coast, south of Sebastian Inlet. A hurricane watch for Lake Okeechobee...
Nicole unearths possible burial ground on Martin County beach
It appears Hurricane Nicole has unearthed a grisly discovery in Martin County. Martin County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy John Budensiek told WPTV on Thursday afternoon that crime scene technicians were investigating what's believed to be a Native American burial ground on Chastain Beach on South Hutchinson Island. He said strong...
Flooding a concern for Martin County mainland areas as Nicole approaches
Officials say major flooding is a concern on the mainland areas near canals, rivers and the intracoastal, especially with Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall in Florida as a hurricane. Martin County has announced voluntary evacuations for zones A and B starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The zones include...
Hurricane Nicole moves closer to Florida with 75 mph winds
Nicole became a hurricane Wednesday evening, bringing whipping winds, heavy downpours and dangerous storm surge to Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. The hurricane made landfall on Grand Bahama Island at about 6 p.m., according to the National Hurricane Center. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | WPTV Hurricane Guide. According...
Hurricane warning for parts of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Strong winds and heavy rain are beginning to spread to portions of the east coast of Florida and across the northwestern Bahamas as Tropical Storm Nicole takes aim at the Sunshine State. A hurricane warning remains in effect for Boca Raton north to the Flagler-Volusia County line as Tropical Storm...
