Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?
Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
One Colorado City Has Monopoly on Whataburger Locations
The taste of one of the most mouthwatering and delicious burgers is so close, yet so far to reaching those across Colorado. According to a report from 9News, Whataburger has chosen its next four locations in the state of Colorado. Whataburger Returns to Colorado. Houston Historic Retail reports that there...
thecatalystnews.com
What Another La Niña Year Means for Winter in Colorado
November 11, 2022 | ACTIVE LIFE | By Dylan Carey | Illustration by Rowan Kempen. The La Niña weather pattern is expected to impact the weather in Colorado this winter. This season will mark the third year in a row that La Niña has affected Colorado, a phenomenon that has only happened two other times in the last 72 years. However, a study by Advancing Earth and Space Science projects that La Niña winters will become more common in the western United States. Historically, La Niña winters only occur once every three to five years.
Go Snow Tubing and Sledding at Night at These Colorado Locations
Snow tubing is back in Colorado for the winter of 2022-2023. While world-class skiing is what Colorado is known for, many ski resorts and communities have also created some great places to sled and snow tub down the slopes. What's even cooler is that there are several places here in...
Colorado home to 'most popular' ski resort town in country, data shows
Vacation rental website HomeToGo recently released search data that relates to the upcoming ski season and, according to them, the most popular resort in the country is found in Colorado. By looking at data related to ski towns across the United States and Canada, the company determined that Breckenridge was...
Is It Illegal to Let Your Dog Poop On Someone’s Yard in Colorado?
Colorado is a great state for dogs. I love seeing friendly dogs out on the hiking trails with their owners enjoying the day. Did you know in Colorado almost 30% of residents have a dog?. What does the law say about dogs going to the bathroom on someone else's lawn?...
Which Psychedelics Are Legal Now in Colorado?
History was made yet again in Colorado during the 2022 election with the passage of a ballot measure concerning the legality of psychedelics. Proposition 122 was one of the most debated ballot measures during the 2022 election in Colorado with the Associated Press officially calling the race on November 11, 2022, in favor of the measure. The Denver Post reports that opponents of the measure have also conceded.
See Why this Hike is One of the Most Iconic in Colorado
Colorado is known for many things, but one of the most significant things about our great state is the abundance of beautiful natural landmarks. The state of Colorado is filled with world-class ski mountains, unmatched river rafting, and of course, plenty of natural wonders that make for some of the best hiking around.
The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears
I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
FOX21News.com
Future of psychedelic mushrooms in Colorado
In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program. In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program. T-rex Valerie.
Two Colorado towns listed among 'most romantic winter getaways' in United States
Looking for a romantic escape into the Colorado mountains? Two towns were recently listed among America's best 'romantic winter getaways' by popular travel blog Trips to Discover. The first town featured on the unranked list of 17 places around the country was Estes Park. Found on the eastern side of...
Colorado town to hit 2 degrees tonight, negative temps possible in mountains
According to the National Weather Service, Thursday night is set to be the coldest night of the season thus far in Colorado. Consistent temperatures in the teens are expected in the mountains and on mountain passes, with temperatures dipping into the 20s along the Eastern Plains and the I-25 corridor for extended periods of time.
Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
Early season snowpack situation good for Colorado
In spite of a rare three-peat La Nina, early season indicators are pointing towards above average snowpack in Colorado.
What Are These Weird New Ships By Colorado Mountain Passes?
Aliens aren't invading Colorado, but there is some new technology making appearances near some Colorado mountain passes. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Transportation, some egg-shaped devices lined up around Eisenhower Tunnel, Berthoud Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass are actually avalanche mitigation devices. Gazex Avalanche Control Systems...
Colorado Sure Has Some Strange Street Names
Where I grew up, navigating the streets was pretty easy. From the middle of town, the streets going East, and West were numerical. You could live on East 21st, or on West 21st. The streets that ran North and South were alphabetical, and to make it easier, the names went from A to Z, and then started over with A.
Looking for Love? You Might Want to Move Out of Colorado
Natives tend to hope that transplants will move out of Colorado, but you may want to leave too — if you're single, that is. Slotsource.com recently went searching for the best places to find love in the country, and the Centennial State didn't even make the Top 10. According...
Four More Whataburger Locations Coming to Colorado
The only time I have ever been to Texas is when I had a layover at the Dallas airport. Just because I've never been to the Lone Star state doesn't mean I don't know about one of the greatest burger chains ever created. Whataburger. There are many of us in...
Spaceship-looking devices have important mission in Colorado's mountains
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The egg-shaped devices lined in a row in the parking lot at the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnels loom like spaceships getting ready for liftoff. "Looks a little like the CDOT space force this side of the road," said Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) winter operations manager Jamie Yont.
pagosadailypost.com
November 18 is Paint Recycling Day in Colorado
In partnership with Colorado Recycles Week — November 14-18 — PaintCare is hosting Paint Recycling Day across the state on Friday, November 18 to encourage those with leftover paint to recycle it and to educate households and businesses about the paint stewardship program. Colorado Recycles Week is a week-long event that was started by Governor Jared Polis in 2019 to emphasize the importance of reusing, recycling, and diverting recyclable materials from the waste stream. PaintCare is the nonprofit organization created by the paint industry to operate paint stewardship programs in Colorado and other states that have passed paint stewardship laws.
