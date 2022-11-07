ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?

Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
What Another La Niña Year Means for Winter in Colorado

November 11, 2022 | ACTIVE LIFE | By Dylan Carey | Illustration by Rowan Kempen. The La Niña weather pattern is expected to impact the weather in Colorado this winter. This season will mark the third year in a row that La Niña has affected Colorado, a phenomenon that has only happened two other times in the last 72 years. However, a study by Advancing Earth and Space Science projects that La Niña winters will become more common in the western United States. Historically, La Niña winters only occur once every three to five years.
Which Psychedelics Are Legal Now in Colorado?

History was made yet again in Colorado during the 2022 election with the passage of a ballot measure concerning the legality of psychedelics. Proposition 122 was one of the most debated ballot measures during the 2022 election in Colorado with the Associated Press officially calling the race on November 11, 2022, in favor of the measure. The Denver Post reports that opponents of the measure have also conceded.
See Why this Hike is One of the Most Iconic in Colorado

Colorado is known for many things, but one of the most significant things about our great state is the abundance of beautiful natural landmarks. The state of Colorado is filled with world-class ski mountains, unmatched river rafting, and of course, plenty of natural wonders that make for some of the best hiking around.
The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears

I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
Future of psychedelic mushrooms in Colorado

In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program. In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program. T-rex Valerie.
Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
What Are These Weird New Ships By Colorado Mountain Passes?

Aliens aren't invading Colorado, but there is some new technology making appearances near some Colorado mountain passes. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Transportation, some egg-shaped devices lined up around Eisenhower Tunnel, Berthoud Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass are actually avalanche mitigation devices. Gazex Avalanche Control Systems...
Colorado Sure Has Some Strange Street Names

Where I grew up, navigating the streets was pretty easy. From the middle of town, the streets going East, and West were numerical. You could live on East 21st, or on West 21st. The streets that ran North and South were alphabetical, and to make it easier, the names went from A to Z, and then started over with A.
November 18 is Paint Recycling Day in Colorado

In partnership with Colorado Recycles Week — November 14-18 — PaintCare is hosting Paint Recycling Day across the state on Friday, November 18 to encourage those with leftover paint to recycle it and to educate households and businesses about the paint stewardship program. Colorado Recycles Week is a week-long event that was started by Governor Jared Polis in 2019 to emphasize the importance of reusing, recycling, and diverting recyclable materials from the waste stream. PaintCare is the nonprofit organization created by the paint industry to operate paint stewardship programs in Colorado and other states that have passed paint stewardship laws.
