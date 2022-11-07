Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Davidson County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for the races in Davidson County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Montgomery County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for races in Clarksville, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
At least 2 dead as Nicole moves north
8th grader charged after Warren County threat
Bill Lee speaks after winning re-election for governor in Tennessee
Education commissioner: Teacher pay a priority
Election results: Voters still in line at Woodlawn Elementary in west Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 2022 Tennessee General and City of Clarksville Election was held today, and polls closed at 7 p.m. Initial results should begin coming in any moment now, and they will keep coming until the counting is complete. This article will be updated throughout the night.
Rutherford County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for races in Rutherford County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Commissioner at the center of a ticket-fixing scandal loses re-election bid
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lisa Garramone, the commissioner at the center of a ticket-fixing scandal, exposed by WSMV4 Investigates, lost her bid for re-election Tuesday night. Garramone came in third (2,311 votes), behind new commissioners Kate Cortner (2,535 votes) and Jessica Salamida (2,777 votes). The vote comes as Williamson County...
Cheatham County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for Cheatham County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Antioch neighborhood terrorized by students skipping school
Rob. Co. Election Results For November 8, 2022
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Election results In Robertson County, TN for November 8, 2022, will be published below throughout the evening beginning with early voting numbers. UPDATE: Due to high voter turnout numbers are coming in a little slower than usual. RELOAD THIS PAGE:. Voting Numbers...
The Value of Property Throughout Rutherford County has Increased by Almost 450% in Ten Years
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Rutherford County’s growth rate has exceeded that of other counties in the Volunteer State, according to Rutherford County Assessor Property Rob Mitchell…. Mitchell said the growth locally has been fueled by location and prices…. The total appraised value of properties throughout Rutherford County has increased by almost...
Kewpie Corporation expanding into Montgomery County
City of Gallatin not demolishing historic Hancock House
The owners of the home have 60 days to install a fence and clean up debris around the home.
Efforts to fix Nashville's wrong election ballots backfires, officials recognize
Initially, the Davidson County Election Commission thought about 212 voters were impacted. Now the number is up to 438.
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification Program
Residents with a bachelor's degree are eligible for free certification in certain fields. Officials with Sumner County Schools have announced that area residents who possess a bachelor's degree could be eligible for a free master's degree and teacher certification. The program is offered as a way to address a growing shortage of qualified teacher candidates. It is a part of the State of Tennessee's "Grow Your Own" initiative, designed to allow local school districts flexibility in identifying and certifying teacher candidates.
Gov. Lee wins second term
Mattress fire at Donelson motel
Operation Fall Brakes underway in Rutherford County
