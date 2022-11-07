ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, TN

WKRN

At least 2 dead as Nicole moves north

At least 2 dead as Nicole moves north
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

8th grader charged after Warren County threat

8th grader charged after Warren County threat
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Bill Lee speaks after winning re-election for governor in Tennessee

Bill Lee speaks after winning re-election for governor in Tennessee
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Education commissioner: Teacher pay a priority

Education commissioner: Teacher pay a priority
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Antioch neighborhood terrorized by students skipping school

Johnny Thompson is tired of students who have slowly taken over his Antioch neighborhood.
NASHVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

Rob. Co. Election Results For November 8, 2022

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Election results In Robertson County, TN for November 8, 2022, will be published below throughout the evening beginning with early voting numbers. UPDATE: Due to high voter turnout numbers are coming in a little slower than usual. RELOAD THIS PAGE:. Voting Numbers...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Kewpie Corporation expanding into Montgomery County

A major investment is coming to Montgomery County, along with dozens of new jobs.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
Advocate Andy

Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification Program

Residents with a bachelor's degree are eligible for free certification in certain fields. Officials with Sumner County Schools have announced that area residents who possess a bachelor's degree could be eligible for a free master's degree and teacher certification. The program is offered as a way to address a growing shortage of qualified teacher candidates. It is a part of the State of Tennessee's "Grow Your Own" initiative, designed to allow local school districts flexibility in identifying and certifying teacher candidates.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Gov. Lee wins second term

Gov. Lee wins second term
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Mattress fire at Donelson motel

Mattress fire at Donelson motel
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Operation Fall Brakes underway in Rutherford County

Operation Fall Brakes underway in Rutherford County.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

