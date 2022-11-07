Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Bsquare: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
BSquare Corp. (BSQR) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its third quarter. The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. The software and engineering services provider posted revenue of $8.4 million in the period. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday,...
Bank of America offering no downpayment, no closing costs, no credit score home loans
NATIONWIDE – Bank of America announced a new loan, Community Affordable Loan Solution, which allows zero down payment, zero closing cost and no minimum credit requirement for first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino designated neighborhoods. This program is in addition to the bank’s partnership with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) to provide zero down, zero closing cost, no minimum credit score loans for low-to-moderate income homebuyers through May 2027.
