In this week’s Grant Me Hope we meet 15-year-old Savanna.

She’s in 9th grade and big into fantasy novels and movies like Harry Potter, Hunger Games and Lord of the Rings.

She knows how to ride horses and loves cats. She’s even OK being a cat lady when she gets older!

Savanna’s passion for life will make you want her as part of your forever family.

To learn more about Savanna and the adoption process, click here.