Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
OneConnect Announces Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Unaudited Financial Results
OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (“OneConnect” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OCFT), a leading technology-as-a-service provider for financial institutions in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022. Revenue increased 0.4% year-over-year to RMB1,069 million from RMB1,065...
Comments / 0