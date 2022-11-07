OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (“OneConnect” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OCFT), a leading technology-as-a-service provider for financial institutions in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022. Revenue increased 0.4% year-over-year to RMB1,069 million from RMB1,065...

1 DAY AGO