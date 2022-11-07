ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Fiery wreck kills five on PCH near Point Mugu just outside Malibu

By Judy Abel
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 3 days ago

Five people were killed early Sunday morning in a fiery head on collision on Pacific Coast Highway just outside Malibu. Authorities say the collision occurred when one driver crossed the median center line into wrong way traffic.


The accident occurred around 4:30 Sunday morning on a stretch of PCH that is not illuminated in the dark. One of the dead is a man in his 30s who was driving a blue Subaru WRX.  The other vehicle was an SUV carrying four people. The occupants of both cars died at the scene. The SUV was completely engulfed in flames. The driver of the other car died as a result of the crash. None of the victims has been identified.

California Highway Patrol is investigating whether high speed or alcohol was involved. CHP is asking for any witnesses to contact their Ventura office.

The Malibu Times

City provides storm update, preparedness tips and sandbags locations in Malibu

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts the current storm will bring up to 1-3 inches of rain to Malibu today, November 7, through Wednesday, November 9. For detailed local weather information, visit NWS LA/Oxnard. The City of Malibu provided resources for residents in Malibu. ROAD HAZARDS Please be cautious on the road and be ready […] The post City provides storm update, preparedness tips and sandbags locations in Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

