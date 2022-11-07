Read full article on original website
Related
Deion Sanders’ Fiancée Is Worth $20 Million More Than the Hall of Fame NFL Player
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds make their long-distance relationship work out of love because they see value in the work the other does.
Look: Message From Tom Brady's Daughter Is Going Viral
Life probably hasn't been very easy for the Brady family as of late, given the divorce between Tom and Gisele. But one of Tom and Gisele's children is hoping her dad can make a notable change moving forward. Brady revealed on his podcast on Monday night that his daughter is...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
TODAY.com
Football player Michael Oher, who inspired 'The Blind Side,' ties the knot with partner of 17 years
Congratulations are in order for former NFL player Michael Oher and his longtime girlfriend, Tiffany Roy. Oher, whose story inspired the Academy Award-nominated film "The Blind Side," announced on his Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 8, that he and Roy got married over the weekend. "Filled with joy, can’t believe people...
thecomeback.com
Gisele was planning Tom Brady divorce for a long time
For the past few months, it seemed like Gisele Bündchen was doing everything she could to save her marriage with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. She reportedly agreed to some compromises as Brady returned to the NFL this year and seemed quite explicit about her expectations and seemed to be willing to make amends. But a new report reveals that Gisele appeared to be looking toward divorce for quite a long time.
A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning
It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Mike Tomlin Uses 1 Word To Describe T.J. Watt's Status
Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers defense could receive a major boost in Week 10. T.J. Watt hasn't played since tearing his pectoral muscle in the season's first game. However, the reigning Defensive of the Year could make his long-awaited return. Via KDKA's Bob Pompeani, Tomlin said he's "optimistic" Watt and safety...
NFL World Thinking Of Matthew Stafford's Wife Today
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Rams announced - in surprising fashion - that quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed in concussion protocol. It's unclear what led to Stafford being placed in concussion protocol, but something might've happened at Sunday's game in Tampa Bay. "Whether or not that means he has...
Tom Brady’s Hail Mary to Save His Marriage Revealed
Tom Brady reportedly tried to “make things work” with Gisele Bündchen ahead of their divorce announcement on Friday. A source told People magazine of the split, "This was not Tom's idea. This was never Tom's idea." The insider claimed Tom "wanted to do whatever he needed to...
Gisele Bündchen Dated Another GOAT Athlete Right Before Tom Brady and Now Some Fans Are Hoping They Get Back Together
Amid the news the Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have filed for divorce, fans of another athlete the model previously dated having been lighting hope candles.
Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday. His wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed concern over the news in an Instagram Story post on her Morning After podcast's account. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to...
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
NFL World Reacts To Significant Matthew Stafford Injury
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay delivered some unfortunate news regarding Matthew Stafford. During Wednesday's press conference, McVay told reporters that his starting quarterback has entered the concussion protocols. "He's in the protocol, so we'll take it a day at a time with him," McVay said. "That was what...
Look: Nick Saban's Daughter Has Warning For Alabama Fans
Alabama's recent loss to LSU has sparked a handful of conversations about whether Nick Saban's dominant run in Tuscaloosa is over. As they always do, the Crimson Tide entered this year with "championship or bust" expectations. They didn't expect to already have two losses before December. With so much negativity...
Hannah Storm Is Heartbroken Over Longtime Broadcaster's Death
Longtime sports broadcaster Fred Hickman passed away at 66 years old on Wednesday. The sports media world is crushed by this tragic news. ESPN anchor Hannah Storm — a former co-worker of Hickman's at CNN Sports — took to Twitter with a heartfelt message after his passing. "So...
Look: Aaron Rodgers Has A Blunt Message For His Critics
The Green Bay Packers suffered their fifth-straight loss this weekend at the hands of the Detroit Lions by a final score of 15-9. During the game, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a very uncharacteristic three interceptions. On Tuesday afternoon, he spent some time talking with Pat McAfee about what went wrong against the Lions.
Look: Howard Stern Has A 2-Word Description Of Kyrie Irving
Legendary radio host Howard Stern is showing Kyrie Irving no mercy even after the NBA star apologized for sharing an anti-Semitic documentary on social media. Stern lit into Irving on his show Monday morning, calling the Brooklyn Nets point guard a "f-----g moron." "This Kyrie Irving is a complete douchebag....
Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton
Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
647K+
Followers
82K+
Post
370M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 1