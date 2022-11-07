Read full article on original website
KIVI-TV
'I’m not going anywhere, stay tuned': Lt. Gov. candidate says her work is not over
IDAHO — One Democratic candidate made a name for herself in Idaho politics during this election cycle. Although her run for Lieutenant Governor against Scott Bedke was unsuccessful, Terri Pickens Manweiler says this is not the end of her career in politics. Pickens Manweiler says she is disappointed about...
Idaho House seat goes to Republican after glitch reported
What initially appeared to be a Democratic win in the Idaho House has turned into a Republican victory after a glitch in reporting early voting was corrected in south-central Idaho. The post Idaho House seat goes to Republican after glitch reported appeared first on Local News 8.
KIVI-TV
Lawmakers look for power to call themselves into special sessions. Here's how the votes fell.
IDAHO — According to the Idaho Secretary of State’s office, SJR 102 which looks to amend the Idaho Constitution to allow the legislature to call itself into a special session is on track to pass. With about 97.7% of the counties reporting in Idaho, 52% of the votes...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Democrats hold on to south central Idaho legislative seats
Democrats held onto some legislative seats in southern Idaho Tuesday night. All three Democrats won their races in District 26, which includes Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties. That means Ron Taylor, a Democrat and former fire captain from Hailey, will take retiring Senate Minority leader Michelle Stennett’s seat. Taylor faced...
idahofreedom.org
Three takeaways from Idaho's general election
I want to give you three quick takeaways from the 2022 general election. Here they are:. Establishment Republicans had a rough night. You’ll recall that a smattering of washed up Republican officials rallied behind the Democrat in hopes of keeping Raul Labrador from becoming the state’s next attorney general. Yet Labrador collected as many votes and a bigger percentage than Gov. Brad Little. Simply put, the electorate rejected the antics pulled by the likes of Lori Otter, Phill Batt, and Ben Ysursa.
Despite tons of moving parts, Idaho House, Senate party makeup comes out exactly as it was
IDAHO, USA — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. There were so many changes in the Idaho Legislature in this year’s elections, both the primary and general, due to redistricting, retirements, lawmakers running for higher offices, election upsets and more. But when the dust all settled in the cold, snow-covered light of the morning after election day today, it turned out that the party balance in both the Idaho House and Senate didn’t change one iota.
Unsuccessful Idaho lt. gov. candidate begins work on abortion rights initiative
On the day after she finished second in the lieutenant governor’s election, Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler announced she is beginning work to qualify an abortion rights ballot initiative in Idaho. Pickens Manweiler told the Idaho Capital Sun on Wednesday the real work on the initiative won’t begin until January, but she is partnering with the […] The post Unsuccessful Idaho lt. gov. candidate begins work on abortion rights initiative appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho 2022 election results: Governor, attorney general, Congress and more
Election results updated: 8:22 a.m. Mountain time, Nov. 9, with 98% of counties reporting The Idaho Capital Sun is reporting results from the Idaho 2022 election, based on data from the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office. The results are a combined total of votes reported by precincts, in each county across the state. Some precincts […] The post Idaho 2022 election results: Governor, attorney general, Congress and more appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little wins re-election to second term
Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little will be re-elected to a second term as governor, with the Associated Press calling the race for Little at 9:05 p.m. Mountain time on Tuesday, moments after polls closed in North Idaho. The AP called the race before statewide results were available. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, partial, unofficial election […] The post Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little wins re-election to second term appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KLEWTV
Election results: State of Idaho
U.S. Senate - projected winner: Senator Mike Crapo. Mike Crapo (R): 237,288 votes, 58.71%. David Roth (D): 123,649 votes, 30.59%. Scott Cleveland (IND): 34,835 votes, 8.62%. Idaho Sierra Law (LIB): 2,840 votes, 0.70%. Ray J. Writz (Constitution Party):5,544 votes, 1.37%. Idaho Governor - projected winner: Brad Little. Brad Little (R):245,650votes,...
pullmanradio.com
Republicans Sweep Local Idaho Legislative Seats-Former State Senator Dan Foreman Heading Back To Boise
Republicans swept the local Idaho legislative seats during Tuesday’s general election. Former State Senator Dan Foreman is returning to Boise. Foreman defeated State Senator Democrat David Nelson by 400 votes. Local Idaho State Representative Lori McCann was re-elected with 59% of the vote. Local Idaho State Representative Brandon Mitchell was re-elected with 56% of the vote.
KIVI-TV
Local election office highlighting the importance of voting during midterms
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Election season in the U.S. can be some of the most pivotal moments in this country. Idaho's elections during midterms can affect our day-to-day lives in drastic ways and showing the importance of voting is key to the democratic process working to its fullest. Presidential elections usually draw more significant voter turn out but Political Science Professor at the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) and Chief Judge of precincts 15 and 16 Perri Gardner says midterms can count just as much as other elections.
Post Register
Bundy campaign fined $250 by Idaho Secretary of State for ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
Originally published Nov. 4 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.The Idaho Secretary of State’s office has imposed a fine of $250 and instructed Ammon Bundy’s gubernatorial campaign staff to add the words “Paid for by Ammon Bundy for Governor” to the website associated with {a style=”font-size: 12px;” href=”https://idahocapitalsun.com/2022/11/01/idaho-secretary-of-states-office-working-to-find-source-of-dont-vote-signs/”}signs posted across the state{/a} that say, “Don’t Vote.”
eastidahonews.com
Mike Lindell spurs new headache for Idaho election officials: Obscure records requests
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — On Aug. 21, Idaho election offices received public records requests for an unusual set of voting data, known as a cast vote record. Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, a 17-year election administrator, said he and other county officials hadn’t heard of a cast vote record — an electronic record of votes captured by ballot-counting machines — before the 2020 election.
Will legislators be able to call a special session?
An important ballot topic was the amendment to give Idaho's legislature the power to call itself into a special session. The post Will legislators be able to call a special session? appeared first on Local News 8.
boisestatepublicradio.org
A look at the Idaho's grocery tax and how people feel about it
So here’s a question, how much did you spend on groceries this week? Idaho's six percent tax on groceries is back in the news, thanks to some comments on election night and a new survey by the Idaho Statesman. The Statesman asked Idahoans how they feel about the grocery...
An Idaho Neighbor Goes Big Brother on the Second Amendment
Maybe they can change the name to Noregon! The liberals on the left coast of our neighbor to the left simply can’t help themselves. They’re now going to attempt to institute strict new gun laws. A registry, fingerprinting, and public knowledge of your purchases are on the way. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the measure barely passed. Maybe the lefties living in Portland, Salem, and Eugene are looking over their shoulders. The narrow margin would suggest they didn’t turn out in record numbers to approve the gun grab.
California Power Outages Coming To Boise and Treasure Valley
Idaho and the Treasure Valley are suffering from growing pains that negatively impact basic needs. For years, California has suffered from rolling blackouts, power outages, and the lack of an adequate power structure to serve Californians. Idahoans have never had the issue of power shortages or outages like California and...
Unheard Audio Exposes Dramatic Rift in Idaho’s Republican Party
Last week was a big week for every Idaho candidate running for office. Voters have had the privilege of finding out where their candidates stand through direct mail, commercials, and now through texts on phones. One interaction that the Idaho media overlooked was the dueling press releases between current Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon and former Republican Party Chairman Tom Luna.
Tax Rebate 2022: Residents in Idaho have until Dec. 31 to apply to receive up to $600
The clock is ticking for Idaho residents to apply for a tax rebate totaling up to $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers.
