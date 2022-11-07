ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
boisestatepublicradio.org

Democrats hold on to south central Idaho legislative seats

Democrats held onto some legislative seats in southern Idaho Tuesday night. All three Democrats won their races in District 26, which includes Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties. That means Ron Taylor, a Democrat and former fire captain from Hailey, will take retiring Senate Minority leader Michelle Stennett’s seat. Taylor faced...
IDAHO STATE
idahofreedom.org

Three takeaways from Idaho's general election

I want to give you three quick takeaways from the 2022 general election. Here they are:. Establishment Republicans had a rough night. You’ll recall that a smattering of washed up Republican officials rallied behind the Democrat in hopes of keeping Raul Labrador from becoming the state’s next attorney general. Yet Labrador collected as many votes and a bigger percentage than Gov. Brad Little. Simply put, the electorate rejected the antics pulled by the likes of Lori Otter, Phill Batt, and Ben Ysursa.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Despite tons of moving parts, Idaho House, Senate party makeup comes out exactly as it was

IDAHO, USA — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. There were so many changes in the Idaho Legislature in this year’s elections, both the primary and general, due to redistricting, retirements, lawmakers running for higher offices, election upsets and more. But when the dust all settled in the cold, snow-covered light of the morning after election day today, it turned out that the party balance in both the Idaho House and Senate didn’t change one iota.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Unsuccessful Idaho lt. gov. candidate begins work on abortion rights initiative

On the day after she finished second in the lieutenant governor’s election, Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler announced she is beginning work to qualify an abortion rights ballot initiative in Idaho. Pickens Manweiler told the Idaho Capital Sun on Wednesday the real work on the initiative won’t begin until January, but she is partnering with the […] The post Unsuccessful Idaho lt. gov. candidate begins work on abortion rights initiative appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho 2022 election results: Governor, attorney general, Congress and more

Election results updated: 8:22 a.m. Mountain time, Nov. 9, with 98% of counties reporting The Idaho Capital Sun is reporting results from the Idaho 2022 election, based on data from the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office. The results are a combined total of votes reported by precincts, in each county across the state. Some precincts […] The post Idaho 2022 election results: Governor, attorney general, Congress and more appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little wins re-election to second term

Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little will be re-elected to a second term as governor, with the Associated Press calling the race for Little at 9:05 p.m. Mountain time on Tuesday, moments after polls closed in North Idaho.  The AP called the race before statewide results were available.  Shortly after 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, partial, unofficial election […] The post Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little wins re-election to second term appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KLEWTV

Election results: State of Idaho

U.S. Senate - projected winner: Senator Mike Crapo. Mike Crapo (R): 237,288 votes, 58.71%. David Roth (D): 123,649 votes, 30.59%. Scott Cleveland (IND): 34,835 votes, 8.62%. Idaho Sierra Law (LIB): 2,840 votes, 0.70%. Ray J. Writz (Constitution Party):5,544 votes, 1.37%. Idaho Governor - projected winner: Brad Little. Brad Little (R):245,650votes,...
IDAHO STATE
pullmanradio.com

Republicans Sweep Local Idaho Legislative Seats-Former State Senator Dan Foreman Heading Back To Boise

Republicans swept the local Idaho legislative seats during Tuesday’s general election. Former State Senator Dan Foreman is returning to Boise. Foreman defeated State Senator Democrat David Nelson by 400 votes. Local Idaho State Representative Lori McCann was re-elected with 59% of the vote. Local Idaho State Representative Brandon Mitchell was re-elected with 56% of the vote.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Local election office highlighting the importance of voting during midterms

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Election season in the U.S. can be some of the most pivotal moments in this country. Idaho's elections during midterms can affect our day-to-day lives in drastic ways and showing the importance of voting is key to the democratic process working to its fullest. Presidential elections usually draw more significant voter turn out but Political Science Professor at the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) and Chief Judge of precincts 15 and 16 Perri Gardner says midterms can count just as much as other elections.
Post Register

Bundy campaign fined $250 by Idaho Secretary of State for ‘Don’t Vote’ signs

Originally published Nov. 4 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.The Idaho Secretary of State’s office has imposed a fine of $250 and instructed Ammon Bundy’s gubernatorial campaign staff to add the words “Paid for by Ammon Bundy for Governor” to the website associated with {a style=”font-size: 12px;” href=”https://idahocapitalsun.com/2022/11/01/idaho-secretary-of-states-office-working-to-find-source-of-dont-vote-signs/”}signs posted across the state{/a} that say, “Don’t Vote.”
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Mike Lindell spurs new headache for Idaho election officials: Obscure records requests

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — On Aug. 21, Idaho election offices received public records requests for an unusual set of voting data, known as a cast vote record. Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, a 17-year election administrator, said he and other county officials hadn’t heard of a cast vote record — an electronic record of votes captured by ballot-counting machines — before the 2020 election.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

A look at the Idaho's grocery tax and how people feel about it

So here’s a question, how much did you spend on groceries this week? Idaho's six percent tax on groceries is back in the news, thanks to some comments on election night and a new survey by the Idaho Statesman. The Statesman asked Idahoans how they feel about the grocery...
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

An Idaho Neighbor Goes Big Brother on the Second Amendment

Maybe they can change the name to Noregon! The liberals on the left coast of our neighbor to the left simply can’t help themselves. They’re now going to attempt to institute strict new gun laws. A registry, fingerprinting, and public knowledge of your purchases are on the way. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the measure barely passed. Maybe the lefties living in Portland, Salem, and Eugene are looking over their shoulders. The narrow margin would suggest they didn’t turn out in record numbers to approve the gun grab.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

California Power Outages Coming To Boise and Treasure Valley

Idaho and the Treasure Valley are suffering from growing pains that negatively impact basic needs. For years, California has suffered from rolling blackouts, power outages, and the lack of an adequate power structure to serve Californians. Idahoans have never had the issue of power shortages or outages like California and...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Unheard Audio Exposes Dramatic Rift in Idaho’s Republican Party

Last week was a big week for every Idaho candidate running for office. Voters have had the privilege of finding out where their candidates stand through direct mail, commercials, and now through texts on phones. One interaction that the Idaho media overlooked was the dueling press releases between current Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon and former Republican Party Chairman Tom Luna.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy