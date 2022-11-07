Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in DelawareKristen WaltersWilmington, DE
Philadelphia family donates $50 million to building new medical facilityAsh JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
Royal Boucherie Launches All-New Build-Your-Own Old Fashioned BarMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas ShopTravel MavenLevittown, PA
Jaylen Brown Rips Nike After Phil Knight’s Comments on Kyrie Irving
Celtics star Jaylen Brown criticized Nike and its founder Phil Knight after the business maven said that Nets guard Kyrie Irving “stepped over the line” when he shared an antisemitic film on Twitter. Brown shared his thoughts regarding Knight’s comments on his personal Twitter account Thursday. “Since...
76ers vs. Hawks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Thursday
The Philadelphia 76ers found a way to get back on track earlier this week. Last week was a tough one for Philadelphia. While they kicked off the week with a third-straight victory, a two-game skid formed, beginning with a loss at home against the Washington Wizards. After dropping the Wizards...
Lakers: Hypothetical Anthony Davis Trade Made By Stephen A. Smith Sets Twitter Ablaze
There has been some buzz surrounding Lakers big man Anthony Davis with the team needing to make some moves early into the season. Among the trades that have circulated were brought upon by ESPN's very own Stephen A. Smith, and well, let's just say fans had some choice opinions on the trade.
Lu Dort Climbing Defensive Player of the Year Ladder
On Tuesday, NBA.com’s Steve Aschburner published November’s edition of the 2022-23 Kia Defensive Player Ladder, listing off 10 players making the biggest impacts on defense across the NBA. Among those listed was Oklahoma City Thunder guard, Luguentz Dort. Kia’s Defensive Player Ladder features Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetekounmpo, Boston’s reigning...
Ty Lue Reveals Thoughts on Russell Westbrook
View the original article to see embedded media. While he struggled on Wednesday night against the LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been playing better basketball since moving to the bench. Before Wednesday night's game, Clippers head coach Ty Lue was asked about Westbrook's play off the bench.
Ty Lue Believes the Lakers Can Turn Season Around
View the original article to see embedded media. The Los Angeles Lakers are currently 2-9, and have played some of the worst basketball in the NBA to start the new season. Despite this, LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue believes they can turn their season around. "They're gonna be fine,...
Lakers News: How Open Are The Lakers To Moving On From Anthony Davis?
After The Ringer's Bill Simmons revealed that there was "buzz" suggesting maximum-salaried Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis could be available via trade, Lakers fans expressed hope that he could be moved. Lakers 248's Doug McKain thinks that Davis, despite his injury history, remains worth retaining for Los Angeles,...
Madison Explains Crossen No-Call, Plus Other Miami Dolphins Cornerback Talk
Miami Dolphins cornerbacks coach Sam Madison discussed the big no-call controversy from the victory against the Chicago Bears, as well as sharing his thoughts on a couple of his players Thursday. Madison, a former Pro Bowl cornerback, brought up a very interesting point regarding the Bears' next-to-last offensive play when...
Herro will miss his second straight game because of injury
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will not play in Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets at FTX Arena. It marks the second straight game Herro will miss because of an ankle injury. Max Strus is set to replace him in the starting lineup. Here's the preview information for the game:
Free Agency Officially Kicks Off for Phillies
As of 5 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, Major League Baseball's Free Agency period officially began. The Philadelphia Phillies have some work to do.
Dak & CeeDee Speak Out on OBJ: Why Not 3 No. 1 WRs?’
Even as the Dallas Cowboys are busy with recruiting target Odell Beckham Jr., team owner Cowboys owner Jerry Jones this week issues a positive statement on CeeDee Lamb, lauding the former first-round pick as being "very deserving of being our No. 1 receiver.”. And now it’s CeeDee’s turn to endorse...
