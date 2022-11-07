ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FlurrySports

Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement Candidates

On Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich after his offense had negative yards in the first quarter in NFL Week 9. This was not a surprise. What was surprising was the person owner Jim Irsay decided to name as interim head coach. He called up former center Jeff Saturday to coach the team for the rest of the season. After the struggles this season, should the Green Bay Packers make a change at head coach? More importantly, should the Packers take a similar approach to the Colts?
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Buccaneers predicted to bench veteran starter in favor of rising rookie

In what has been a disastrous start to the season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a list of complaints from fans, analysts, and keyboard warriors alike has continued to mount. Naturally, most of those complaints have been accompanied by suggestions for specific changes that need to be made. One of...
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Madison Explains Crossen No-Call, Plus Other Miami Dolphins Cornerback Talk

Miami Dolphins cornerbacks coach Sam Madison discussed the big no-call controversy from the victory against the Chicago Bears, as well as sharing his thoughts on a couple of his players Thursday. Madison, a former Pro Bowl cornerback, brought up a very interesting point regarding the Bears' next-to-last offensive play when...
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Which Player Will Step up for the 49ers in the Second Half of the Season?

The second half of the season will demand the best out of the 49ers. With only nine games remaining, they have to start getting a rhythm if they're going to build themselves up for a serious playoff run. Acquiring Christian McCaffrey is giving them a massive boost along with the several players returning from injury.
Wichita Eagle

Saints Injury Roundup: Jordan, Maye New Faces to Pop Up on Thursday

The Saints put out their second injury report of the week ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Steelers. There's two new faces added to the report, with both of them being defensive starters. Here's how things looked from Thursday. DID NOT PRACTICE: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Erik McCoy...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

‘Pumped’ or ‘Pressure?’ Stafford Backup QB on New Rams Role

As if The Cardinals and Rams kickoff from SoFi Stadium at 1:25 p.m. PT. You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7. Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!. Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams?...
Wichita Eagle

Dak & CeeDee Speak Out on OBJ: Why Not 3 No. 1 WRs?’

Even as the Dallas Cowboys are busy with recruiting target Odell Beckham Jr., team owner Cowboys owner Jerry Jones this week issues a positive statement on CeeDee Lamb, lauding the former first-round pick as being "very deserving of being our No. 1 receiver.”. And now it’s CeeDee’s turn to endorse...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Raiders Place Hunter Renfrow on IR, Among Other Transactions

It's been a busy day for the Las Vegas Raiders' roster. Earlier, we at Raider Maven reported the Raiders' moving of tight end Darren Waller to the injured reserve list. Not long after, Las Vegas placed Hunter Renfrow on the IR as well, the club reported Thursday. Renfrow has suffered...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Bills & Cowboys Target Odell Beckham Jr. Drops Signing Hints?

A string of recent tweets from Odell Beckham Jr. seems to hint at places he isn't considering as he draws nearer to his return. In a Twitter thread Wednesday afternoon, "Sir Yacht" tweeted at OBJ, "Hey [OBJ] don't reply to this if you're going to sign with the Browns." This...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Chargers Aim to Overcome Double-Digit Deficits in First Quarter of Games

COSTA MESA – The Chargers have routinely gotten off to slow starts the last four games, but have managed to come out of it with a 3-1 record during that stretch. “I know this record of us getting behind by double-digits and us being 3-1 when you should be like 0-4. I know that we’re making it seem like we are comfortable being down 10-0 or 14-0," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. "But we know that you can’t live like that.”
Wichita Eagle

Falcons WATCH: WR Drake London Hauls in Touchdown vs. Panthers

It took the Atlanta Falcons nearly 40 minutes, but they've finally found the endzone against the Carolina Panthers inside a rainy Bank of America Stadium. Holding just 63 passing yards on the night, the Falcons marched down the field via the ground and penalties on Carolina, with running backs Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley leading the charge.
ATLANTA, GA
NFLDraftBible

2023 NFL Draft: NFLPA Bowl Invite Tracker

2023 Senior Bowl invites are starting to be sent out to prospects, which means the NFL Draft is getting closer. Before the Senior Bowl starts, keep track of the players that will be in Mobile, Alabama, and get to know them as players. Click the player's name to view their...
MOBILE, AL
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman misses second straight day of practice

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman’s availability remains a bit of an unknown approaching Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs on Thursday announced that Hardman wouldn’t practice in the afternoon, marking a second straight day of missed work. Hardman is dealing...
KANSAS CITY, MO

