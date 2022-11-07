ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Meridian Township announces double-digit water, sewer rate increase

By Bryce Airgood, Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago
MERIDIAN TWP. — On Monday Meridian Township announced a 14.37% increase in 2023 utility rates.

The rates will take effect Jan. 1 but are still the lowest in the region, according to a township press release.

“The increase in 2023 is necessary to adequately fund the operations and capital improvements of our water and sanitary sewer systems,” Assistant Township Manager Dan Opsommer said. “We are very pleased that our utility rates remain affordable, while also funding maintenance of the Township’s distribution systems and the needed upgrades to the City of East Lansing Water Resource Recovery Facility and the (East Lansing Meridian Water & Sewer Authority) water treatment plant.”

The average homeowner using 12,500 gallons per quarter for public water and sewer will see an increase from $148.75 to $170.13, about $7.13 per month more.

The water commodity charge is recommended to increase from $5.06 to $5.57 per 1,000 gallons and the sewer commodity charge is recommended to increase from $6.44 to $7.08 per 1,000 gallons. The $5 ready-to-serve charge is recommended to increase to $12 per utility bill, according to the release.

Here are some of the other quarterly rates in Greater Lansing, according to the township:

Bath Township

  • 2022: $188.30
  • 2023: $217.52
  • 15.52% increase

Lansing

  • 2022: $232.30
  • 2023: $266.03
  • 14.52%% increase

East Lansing

  • 2022: $236.38
  • 2023: $253.23
  • 7.13% increase

Williamston

  • 2022: $294.90
  • 2023: $294.90
  • 0% increase

People with questions about utility billing can call 517-853-4120 or email utilitybilling@meridian.mi.us.

Contact Bryce Airgood at 517-267-0448 or bairgood@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @bairgood123.

