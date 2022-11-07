ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Report: Steelers Place Kicker on Injured Reserve

CINCINNATI — The Pittsburgh Steelers are going without longtime kicker Chris Boswell for at least four weeks. According to Adam Schefter, Pittsburgh placed Boswell on injured reserve and signed Matthew Wright to step in for him. Wright will kick against the Bengals next Sunday. He has been solid in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Falcons WATCH: WR Drake London Hauls in Touchdown vs. Panthers

It took the Atlanta Falcons nearly 40 minutes, but they've finally found the endzone against the Carolina Panthers inside a rainy Bank of America Stadium. Holding just 63 passing yards on the night, the Falcons marched down the field via the ground and penalties on Carolina, with running backs Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley leading the charge.
ATLANTA, GA
Which Player Will Step up for the 49ers in the Second Half of the Season?

The second half of the season will demand the best out of the 49ers. With only nine games remaining, they have to start getting a rhythm if they're going to build themselves up for a serious playoff run. Acquiring Christian McCaffrey is giving them a massive boost along with the several players returning from injury.
Falcons Lose Identity in Prime-Time Panthers Loss

The NFC South isn't necessarily held in high regard, but the division-leading Atlanta Falcons had a chance to make a statement for all to see. Playing in their lone prime-time game of the season against the struggling Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football, the Falcons entered as favorites. After all, Atlanta held a two-game advantage over the Panthers and beat them just 11 days prior.
ATLANTA, GA
Buccaneers predicted to bench veteran starter in favor of rising rookie

In what has been a disastrous start to the season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a list of complaints from fans, analysts, and keyboard warriors alike has continued to mount. Naturally, most of those complaints have been accompanied by suggestions for specific changes that need to be made. One of...
TAMPA, FL
Saints Injury Roundup: Jordan, Maye New Faces to Pop Up on Thursday

The Saints put out their second injury report of the week ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Steelers. There's two new faces added to the report, with both of them being defensive starters. Here's how things looked from Thursday. DID NOT PRACTICE: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Erik McCoy...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Raiders Place Hunter Renfrow on IR, Among Other Transactions

It's been a busy day for the Las Vegas Raiders' roster. Earlier, we at Raider Maven reported the Raiders' moving of tight end Darren Waller to the injured reserve list. Not long after, Las Vegas placed Hunter Renfrow on the IR as well, the club reported Thursday. Renfrow has suffered...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bills & Cowboys Target Odell Beckham Jr. Drops Signing Hints?

A string of recent tweets from Odell Beckham Jr. seems to hint at places he isn't considering as he draws nearer to his return. In a Twitter thread Wednesday afternoon, "Sir Yacht" tweeted at OBJ, "Hey [OBJ] don't reply to this if you're going to sign with the Browns." This...
DALLAS, TX
Chargers Aim to Overcome Double-Digit Deficits in First Quarter of Games

COSTA MESA – The Chargers have routinely gotten off to slow starts the last four games, but have managed to come out of it with a 3-1 record during that stretch. “I know this record of us getting behind by double-digits and us being 3-1 when you should be like 0-4. I know that we’re making it seem like we are comfortable being down 10-0 or 14-0," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. "But we know that you can’t live like that.”
Commanders Injury Report: LB Cole Holcomb Practicing Thursday?

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders dropped a winnable game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9, falling to 4-5 in the process. By our count, that's two games the team should have won (the other being against the Tennessee Titans), but even worse, it makes this week's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles even more important than it would have been otherwise.
WASHINGTON, DC
‘Pumped’ or ‘Pressure?’ Stafford Backup QB on New Rams Role

As if The Cardinals and Rams kickoff from SoFi Stadium at 1:25 p.m. PT. You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7. Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!. Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams?...
Jason Verrett Tears Achilles in Practice

SANTA CLARA -- What a sad story. Jason Verrett tore his left Achilles tendon Wednesday during practice, and the 49ers cornerback is done for the season. Again. Verrett was recovering from a torn right ACL which he suffered Week 1 of last season. He completed the year-long rehab process, got medically cleared to play and was in line to make his season debut this Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. Then he ruptured his Achilles during practice. In retrospect, he probably wasn't ready to return to football.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Simmons Dealing With Injury ‘Day by Day’

NASHVILLE – Slowly strolling through the locker room with a walking boot on his left foot, Jeffery Simmons hardly looked like a player who will be ready to suit up against the Denver Broncos. The Tennessee Titans defensive tackle missed his second straight day of practice Thursday due to...
NASHVILLE, TN

