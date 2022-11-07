Who will start at QB for Oklahoma State football? Mike Gundy isn't ready to say just yet.

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy isn’t taking the bait.

Will veteran quarterback Spencer Sander play this weekend against Iowa State? If not, will true freshman Garret Rangel make his second straight start? Will Mike’s son Gunnar start instead?

OSU’s 18th-year head coach isn’t ready to commit to a quarterback just yet.

“First thing is, I’m not going to say we’re going to start anybody the rest of the year at any place,” Gundy said at his weekly news conference Monday afternoon.

Gundy’s Cowboys are looking to snap out of a two-game tumble at 2:30 p.m. Saturday when they host Iowa State in Boone Pickens Stadium.

A lot has gone wrong the past two weeks on both sides of the ball.

But who will play quarterback is the largest question this week.

Sanders has dealt with a shoulder injury the past month. He missed Saturday’s loss at Kansas. Whether or not he will return this season is a bit of a mystery.

"I'm not gonna talk about any injuries with anybody,” Gundy said when asked if Sanders is expected to return this season. “It's not fair. That's a good try, though."

In Sanders’ absence, Rangel made his first-career start, edging out Gunnar after splitting practice reps throughout the week.

Rangel had an up-and-down performance typical of a freshman. He committed four turnovers — two on the first two possessions — but threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns while completing 27 of 40 passes.

“I thought he played good, made some plays,” Gundy said. “Obviously, he had some mistakes, but that's gonna happen when you're young. He had some turnovers and things that were unfortunate, but I liked the way he competed, liked the way he threw the ball at times.”

Rangel has now played in two games this season. He can play in only two more to maintain his redshirt.

Gundy said he is not concerned with that.

The focus is instead getting either young quarterback ready should Sanders miss another game.

That’s why they brought Sanders to Kansas. He was there to help the young quarterbacks.

“Spencer knows what’s going on in games now,” Gundy said. “He knows as much about our offense as anybody. We brought him on the trip for that reason, because we didn’t feel like he was going to be able to play but we went ahead and brought him.

“We wanted him to be able to contribute. I’m gonna guess he was probably helpful.”

Gundy says defense looked ‘tired’ at Kansas

The computer information backed up what Gundy saw from the Cowboys’ defense as Kansas totaled 554 yards of offense.

They were tired. They missed more tackles than usual.

“Quite honestly, we looked tired, in my opinion,” Gundy said. “Defensively, we looked tired. We had our head down. We had two or three fits that could have been better, concept-wise. But we looked tired in my opinion. We didn't tackle very good.

"We just don't have as many numbers as we had when we started the year, but we have to find that happy medium of how much to practice because we got to be sound in all those areas, but also try to keep them from getting fatigued.”

Gundy said he looked at the data from the computer chips in players’ shoulder pads on Sunday. The information proved that players were running slower than usual.

That led to Kansas rushing for 351 yards.

“Their speed was less in that game that has been all year long,” Gundy said.

Langston Anderson emerges as option

Gundy joked with veteran receiver Langston Anderson after Saturday’s game to be careful walking to the bus.

Better safe than sorry for a receiver known for tough-luck injuries.

“If we can keep you healthy, you made a few plays, it'd be nice to have you next week,” Gundy told Anderson.

The redshirt junior had his first receptions since Week 2 of the 2019 season, catching six passes for 61 yards.

And with OSU’s receiver depth being tested by injuries, it was a welcome sight.

“That's what we brought him here for,” Gundy said. “And it's the first time we've gotten that out of him. How many years has he been here? Four? Been here four years and that's the first time we've gotten that out of him.

“He's been healthy and made a few plays. That was nice."

Home sweet home

All of OSU’s losses this season have come on the road, and each time opposing fans have stormed the field in celebration.

After traveling four of the past six weeks, the Cowboys are home for two of the next three. And the one road game is in Norman.

OSU has won 13 straight games in Boone Pickens Stadium, so returning home could be a boost.

“I don’t know about the team but it sure as hell helps me,” Gundy said. “I feel a lot better. We need to come home, we need to get in front of this crowd, we need to be in front of the paddle people. We’ve had great crowd support, great home settings.

“And there’s not any question people like playing at home. More comfortable. Shooting free throws in your own gymnasium, you're better than you are on the road. I’m excited for us to be able to play at home.”

The game is sold out and it’s a black out with the university encouraging all fans in attendance to wear black.

It’s also Military Appreciation Day.

Extra points

Bedlam kickoff time and broadcast information will be announced after Saturday’s Big 12 games, the conference announced. All Big 12 games were placed in the six-day window. … Gundy had no other injury updates, including when directly asked about the status of defensive end Trace Ford.

