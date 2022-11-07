ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Who will start at QB for Oklahoma State football? Mike Gundy isn't ready to say just yet.

By Jacob Unruh, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy isn’t taking the bait.

Will veteran quarterback Spencer Sander play this weekend against Iowa State? If not, will true freshman Garret Rangel make his second straight start? Will Mike’s son Gunnar start instead?

OSU’s 18th-year head coach isn’t ready to commit to a quarterback just yet.

“First thing is, I’m not going to say we’re going to start anybody the rest of the year at any place,” Gundy said at his weekly news conference Monday afternoon.

Gundy’s Cowboys are looking to snap out of a two-game tumble at 2:30 p.m. Saturday when they host Iowa State in Boone Pickens Stadium.

'We’re not done': Derek Mason searching for ways to fix Oklahoma State football's defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23GoYu_0j2BvCX900

A lot has gone wrong the past two weeks on both sides of the ball.

But who will play quarterback is the largest question this week.

Sanders has dealt with a shoulder injury the past month. He missed Saturday’s loss at Kansas. Whether or not he will return this season is a bit of a mystery.

"I'm not gonna talk about any injuries with anybody,” Gundy said when asked if Sanders is expected to return this season. “It's not fair. That's a good try, though."

In Sanders’ absence, Rangel made his first-career start, edging out Gunnar after splitting practice reps throughout the week.

Rangel had an up-and-down performance typical of a freshman. He committed four turnovers — two on the first two possessions — but threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns while completing 27 of 40 passes.

“I thought he played good, made some plays,” Gundy said. “Obviously, he had some mistakes, but that's gonna happen when you're young. He had some turnovers and things that were unfortunate, but I liked the way he competed, liked the way he threw the ball at times.”

Rangel has now played in two games this season. He can play in only two more to maintain his redshirt.

Gundy said he is not concerned with that.

The focus is instead getting either young quarterback ready should Sanders miss another game.

That’s why they brought Sanders to Kansas. He was there to help the young quarterbacks.

“Spencer knows what’s going on in games now,” Gundy said. “He knows as much about our offense as anybody. We brought him on the trip for that reason, because we didn’t feel like he was going to be able to play but we went ahead and brought him.

“We wanted him to be able to contribute. I’m gonna guess he was probably helpful.”

Carlson: From beating Texas to going 0-fer in Kansas, what's wrong with Oklahoma State?

Gundy says defense looked ‘tired’ at Kansas

The computer information backed up what Gundy saw from the Cowboys’ defense as Kansas totaled 554 yards of offense.

They were tired. They missed more tackles than usual.

“Quite honestly, we looked tired, in my opinion,” Gundy said. “Defensively, we looked tired. We had our head down. We had two or three fits that could have been better, concept-wise. But we looked tired in my opinion. We didn't tackle very good.

"We just don't have as many numbers as we had when we started the year, but we have to find that happy medium of how much to practice because we got to be sound in all those areas, but also try to keep them from getting fatigued.”

Gundy said he looked at the data from the computer chips in players’ shoulder pads on Sunday. The information proved that players were running slower than usual.

That led to Kansas rushing for 351 yards.

“Their speed was less in that game that has been all year long,” Gundy said.

More: Cowboys go 0-for in the Sunflower State & more stats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r8BNL_0j2BvCX900

Langston Anderson emerges as option

Gundy joked with veteran receiver Langston Anderson after Saturday’s game to be careful walking to the bus.

Better safe than sorry for a receiver known for tough-luck injuries.

“If we can keep you healthy, you made a few plays, it'd be nice to have you next week,” Gundy told Anderson.

The redshirt junior had his first receptions since Week 2 of the 2019 season, catching six passes for 61 yards.

And with OSU’s receiver depth being tested by injuries, it was a welcome sight.

“That's what we brought him here for,” Gundy said. “And it's the first time we've gotten that out of him. How many years has he been here? Four? Been here four years and that's the first time we've gotten that out of him.

“He's been healthy and made a few plays. That was nice."

More: How OSU football's Collin Clay let his 'work do the talking' recovering from knee injuries

Home sweet home

All of OSU’s losses this season have come on the road, and each time opposing fans have stormed the field in celebration.

After traveling four of the past six weeks, the Cowboys are home for two of the next three. And the one road game is in Norman.

OSU has won 13 straight games in Boone Pickens Stadium, so returning home could be a boost.

“I don’t know about the team but it sure as hell helps me,” Gundy said. “I feel a lot better. We need to come home, we need to get in front of this crowd, we need to be in front of the paddle people. We’ve had great crowd support, great home settings.

“And there’s not any question people like playing at home. More comfortable. Shooting free throws in your own gymnasium, you're better than you are on the road. I’m excited for us to be able to play at home.”

The game is sold out and it’s a black out with the university encouraging all fans in attendance to wear black.

It’s also Military Appreciation Day.

Extra points

Bedlam kickoff time and broadcast information will be announced after Saturday’s Big 12 games, the conference announced. All Big 12 games were placed in the six-day window. … Gundy had no other injury updates, including when directly asked about the status of defensive end Trace Ford.

Jacob Unruh covers college sports for The Oklahoman. You can send your story ideas to him at junruh@oklahoman.com or on Twitter at @jacobunruh. Support his work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today .

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Who will start at QB for Oklahoma State football? Mike Gundy isn't ready to say just yet.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia: Preview and Prediction

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers. Saturday, November 12, 2022; 11:00 a.m. CT; Milan Puskar Stadium; Morgantown, West Virginia. TV: FS1 (Adam Alexander, Devin Garnder) Radio: Sooner Sports Radio (Toby Rowland, Teddy Lehman, Gabe Ikard, Chris...
NORMAN, OK
oklahomawatch.org

Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory

Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2 Tulsa City Council incumbents defeated in midterm elections

TULSA, Okla. — Two of the three Tulsa City Council seats up for reelection will be filled by new members. Grant Miller beat incumbent Mykey Arthrell in Tulsa City Council district five by less than a percentage point. Christian Bengal won the city council district six race, defeating incumbent...
TULSA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri

TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KRMG

Two $100,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Muskogee, Tecumseh

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Though the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold in California, two Oklahomans won smaller prizes. According to the Oklahoma Lottery, two $100,000 tickets were purchased before the drawing. The first was bought at a Love’s in Tecumseh. The second was bought at a QuikTrip...
MUSKOGEE, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Election results for Tulsa races

Unofficial results from the state election board for Tulsa area races:. The November 8th election will decide many local and state races. We’ll carry live coverage starting at 7 p.m. You can view a full list of races here. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. We’ll...
TULSA, OK
madillrecord.net

Chickasaw Nation breaks ground in indoor waterpark

O K L A H O M A C I T Y – Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby, along with tribal, stateandOklahoma City leaders, participated today in the official groundbreaking ceremony for OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark. Situated along the Oklahoma River near downtown Oklahoma City and adjacent to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

ACLU Oklahoma receives complaints of poll workers instructing straight-party voting

OKLAHOMA — The Oklahoma chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said Tuesday they have received multiple alerts of possible poll tampering. ALERT: Our office has received multiple complaints of poll workers instructing voters to vote straight party. You do not have to vote straight party to have your vote counted. If a poll worker tells you who to vote for, contact our Election Protection Hotline at 405-849-5220.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
abc7amarillo.com

Oklahoma City Zoo announces names of four African lion cubs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo gave its four African lion cubs their first wellness exams on Wednesday in addition to announcing their names. Zoo officials said the four cubs are healthy and doing well. The wellness exams looked at their eyes, stomach, mouth, and ears. Staff also listened to their lungs and heart as well.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy