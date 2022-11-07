ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears

By Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H0EWz_0j2Bv9yD00

Sep 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) rushes the ball against Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jason Verrett (2) walks off the field with an injury during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
DETROIT, MI
Wyoming News

Reports: Raiders put Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow on IR

The Las Vegas Raiders placed tight end Darren Waller on injured reserve Thursday, according to reports, adding four more games to the three he's already missed while trying to recover from a hamstring injury. Additionally, the team also placed wideout Hunter Renfrow on IR with an oblique injury, multiple outlets reported. He, too, will have to miss at least four games. Waller has not played since Week 5, when he...
KANSAS STATE
Wyoming News

#21. Cam Newton

- Net worth: $75 million Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton earned just under $15 million during his rookie year in 2011, but after eleven years as one of the most successful and marketable players in the league, his career earnings now total more than $133.5 million. Although he was named Rookie of the Year in 2011, the three-time Pro Bowler's season of magic was in 2015, when he was named league MVP and led his team to a Super Bowl appearance. You may also like: Can you solve these 'Jeopardy!' clues about the NFL?
Wyoming News

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Nov 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (15) with the ball as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Rashad Fenton (21) defends in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wyoming News

NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Nov 6, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets defensive end Vinny Curry (99) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
NEW YORK STATE
Wyoming News

49ers CB Jason Verrett tears Achilles, done for season

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett was on the verge of making his debut in the aftermath of sustaining a torn ACL. But the team announced Thursday that Verrett tore his Achilles in practice and his season is over before it could begin. Verrett also missed the entire 2018 season due to a torn Achilles tendon. The 49ers said Verrett suffered the injury Wednesday. He was activated off the physically...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wyoming News

Rams QB Matthew Stafford 'making progress' but questionable

Head coach Sean McVay said the Rams will go up to 90 minutes before kickoff, if necessary, to determine whether quarterback Matthew Stafford plays Sunday. Stafford is "going through that protocol" for a concussion and was limited at practice Thursday and Friday. "Realistically, he's listed as questionable. So he's making good progress and that's where we're at with that," McVay said. ...
ARIZONA STATE
Wyoming News

D'Onta Foreman, Panthers run all over Falcons

D'Onta Foreman ran for 130 yards and a touchdown and the Carolina Panthers avenged a loss sustained 11 days earlier by defeating the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on a rainy Thursday night in Charlotte, N.C. Panthers quarterback PJ Walker threw for 108 yards on 10-for-16 passing in a game that was close but didn't quite have the drama of Atlanta's overtime victory in the first matchup between the NFC South teams on Oct. 30. ...
ATLANTA, GA
Wyoming News

Unbeaten Eagles eye long-term goals, seek sweep of Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' franchise-record streak of 11 straight regular-season wins includes three games against Washington. Hurts will look to build on those numbers when the Eagles (8-0) host the Commanders (4-5) on Monday night. During last season's successful playoff push, Hurts and Philadelphia defeated Washington in Weeks 15 and 17. The Eagles beat the Commanders 24-8 on the road in Week 3 this season, with Hurts passing for 340 yards and three touchdowns and the defense sacking Carson Wentz nine times. ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wyoming News

Syndication: Arizona Republic

Nov 6, 2022; Phoenix, AZ, United States; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks off the field after their 31-21 loss against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Nfl Cardinals Vs Seahawks Seattle Seahawks At Arizona Cardinals
PHOENIX, AZ
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy