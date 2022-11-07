NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears

- Net worth: $75 million Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton earned just under $15 million during his rookie year in 2011, but after eleven years as one of the most successful and marketable players in the league, his career earnings now total more than $133.5 million. Although he was named Rookie of the Year in 2011, the three-time Pro Bowler's season of magic was in 2015, when he was named league MVP and led his team to a Super Bowl appearance. You may also like: Can you solve these 'Jeopardy!' clues about the NFL?

2 DAYS AGO