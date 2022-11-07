ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Here’s how much South Dakota’s 10 biggest lottery winners have won. Could you be next?

By Alfonzo Galvan, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago
The country is in a Powerball-buying frenzy after Saturday night's drawing failed to produce a winning ticket. Now the $1.9 billion jackpot, the biggest in U.S. lottery history, is up for grabs again.

Twice this last week a ticket bought in South Dakota came close to matching those winning digits. In both cases, if all numbers would have matched, the payout would have cemented the winner as the top lottery winner in South Dakota history.

Unfortunately, for the owners of those tickets − one in Dell Rapids and another in Sioux Falls − they were each missing that one extra number to take their winning from $50,000 and $1 million, respectively, to a jackpot worth more than a billion dollars.

Monday's Powerball drawing for a record-breaking $1.9 billion will be held at 10 p.m. Here's a look at the top 10 biggest lottery winners in South Dakota history, according to South Dakota Lottery:

NAMECITYGAMEAMOUNT WONDATE

Neal WanlessMission, SDPowerball$232,100,0005/27/2009

Bill and Tina NguyenPierre, SDPowerball$116,800,0005/17/2006

The Watertwon 34Watertown, SDPowerball$50,900,0002/1/2003

Ionia KleinDallas, SDLotto* America$12,466,9634/6/1991

Mary BrodersYankton, SDHot Lotto$9,130,0006/15/2005

Brandi Jo HansonYankton, SDLucky for Life$5,700,0001/8/2019

Barb and Jim PowersRapid City, SDPowerball$2,000,0006/5/2013

Emil Goodteacher and Donna KnodelYankton, SDPowerball$2,000,0008/28/2021

Harold ScheffertOakes, NDDaily Millions$1,005,0003/17/1998

Beal 28Sioux Falls, SDPowerball$1,000,0005/15/2013

