ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Man sentenced in connection with Sweetie Pie's murder plot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BXUxl_0j2Bv6K200

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former St. Louis insurance agent was sentenced Monday to three years in prison for helping a one-time reality TV star fraudulently obtain life insurance on a relative later shot to death in a murder-for-hire conspiracy.

Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam, 44, pleaded guilty to federal charges in July, admitting he conspired with James Norman on the policy on Norman’s nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr.

Norman and Montgomery both appeared on OWN TV’s “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” a reality show set in a restaurant founded by Montgomery’s grandmother. It ran five seasons starting in 2011.

Montgomery, 21, was killed in 2016 by Travell Anthony Hill, who said he was hired by Norman. Hill pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to murder-for-hire and was sentenced to 32 years in prison.

Norman, 43, was convicted in September of murder-for-hire and fraud charges. Sentencing is in March.

The policy contained a $200,000 accidental death rider that would pay out if Montgomery died of something other than natural causes, and a $50,000 term rider that would pay if Montgomery died within 10 years of the policy’s issuance.

Comments / 51

djaleyda
3d ago

The insurance man should of gotten more time. He received a slap on the wrist. He knew what was going yo happen, he could of saved the young man's life and a heartaches for the family snd friends who are left behind.

Reply(1)
70
love my kind
2d ago

And what makes Tim so special that he has to be sentence in March?? If the insurance got only 3 years Tim will most likely get a slap on the wrist and it's sad because Andre can't get his life back.

Reply(5)
36
sonya
2d ago

Someone life was intentionally taken because of the conspiracy he helped plan. I don’t understand what just happened. I see why people take matters into their own hands.This is not justice for Andre.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Meth kingpin convicted in enterprise linked to two murders, St. Louis kidnapping

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A federal jury has convicted a meth kingpin in a criminal enterprise linked to two murders that followed a kidnapping in St. Louis in 2018. Trevor Scott Sparks, 33, was found guilty of four felony charges in the investigation, including conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and participating in a money-laundering conspiracy. He has been in federal custody without bond since Dec. 18, 2018.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

21-year-old charged in young mother's death in south St. Louis found guilty

ST. LOUIS — A jury returned a guilty verdict for a 21-year-old linked to a 2020 murder of a new mother in south St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood. On Thursday, Steven Washington was convicted of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and three counts of armed criminal action. His initial trial in September ended with a mistrial amid unanimous verdicts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

In plea deal, man admits to being part of group believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man has admitted to being involved in a conspiracy believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings in the St. Louis area. Detrich Lamon Williams Jr., 20, pleaded guilty Monday to five felony charges, which included two counts of carjacking, carjacking conspiracy, and firing a gun during a crime. As part of the plea, he admitted to being among a group of teenagers from the Castle Point neighborhood that was involved in a series of carjacking between July and October of 2020. The group is believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis man sentenced to 30 months in prison for threatening to blow up synagogue

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was sent to prison Tuesday for threatening to blow up a St. Louis synagogue in 2021. Officials say Cody Rush, 30, admitted to calling the FBI multiple times on Nov. 5, 2021, and threatening to blow up the Central Reform Congregation in St. Louis. He said that he would take action the next morning when people were inside and said that he hated Jews.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Cody Rush sentenced to 30 months in prison for threatening to blow up a CRC

The man who just over a year ago threatened to blow up the Central Reform Congregation (CRC) has been sentenced to 30 months in prison. The sentence was handed down Tuesday, by U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey for Cody Steven Rush, 30, who pleaded guilty in August to use of a telephone and instrument of interstate commerce to make a threat. He admitted calling the St. Louis office of the FBI multiple times on Nov. 5, 2021 and threatening to blow up CRC. Rush said he would take action the next morning, when people were inside. Rush said he hated Jewish people.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Granite City man sentenced for Illinois Route 3 fatal shooting

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Granite City man will spend the next several decades in prison for his role in a 2021 highway shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Mantia Johnson Jr. was sentenced to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder, 15 years for attempted first-degree murder, and 10 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
GRANITE CITY, IL
KMOV

St. Louis police: 79-year-old man kidnapped, forced to drive to several banks

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A 79-year-old man was kidnapped and forced to drive to several banks to withdraw money Wednesday. The man told St. Louis police while was stopped at College and W. Florissant around 11:30 a.m. the suspect got into the passenger seat of his 2012 Ford Escape and said she needed a ride. The suspect reportedly indicated she was armed with a gun and pepper spray.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Man gets prison time for punching grandfather

It’s a 3-year prison term for a Wood River man who pleaded guilty to battering his grandfather. 36-year-old Justin Davenport pleaded guilty to domestic battery in Madison County Court and was given the jail sentenced along with supervised released for the attack on the 86-year-old man last summer. Davenport...
WOOD RIVER, IL
5 On Your Side

Student arrested after bringing loaded gun to south St. Louis high school

ST. LOUIS — A student at a Saint Louis Public Schools high school was arrested Thursday after school security said he brought a loaded gun to school. In a letter to parents, Principal Kimberly Long of Nottingham Community Access and Job Training High School said the gun was found by safety officers Thursday morning. Long said the student said he brought the gun to school for protection after school because he has received "threats of violence in the surrounding neighborhood."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Hematite man sentenced to 35 years for shooting

Daymein Hedrick, 19, of Hematite has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after admitting to shooting two people in 2020 at a creek near the intersection of Rice Street and Sunnyside Road in Hematite, court records show. On Oct. 26, Jefferson County Div. 12 Associate Circuit Judge Antonio "Tony"...
HEMATITE, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy