ohiobobcats.com

Ohio Football Takes the Battle of the Bricks, Defeating Miami 37-21

FOLLOW OHIO ATHLETICS: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. OXFORD, Ohio—The Ohio football team (7-3, 5-1 MAC), claimed another Battle of the Bricks victory, defeating the Miami RedHawks (4-6, 2-4). 37-21. "This was a great team win," said head coach Tim Albin. "This team has been really resilient all year....
ATHENS, OH
ohiobobcats.com

Ohio Women's Basketball to Play on the Road Against Longwood

ATHENS, Ohio - The Women's Basketball team (0-1, 0-0) will play their first road game in Farmsville, Virginia, tomorrow (Nov. 10) against Longwood (0-1, 0-0). The matchup is set for 7 p.m. and will be on ESPN+. This non-conference matchup will be a tough battle between the Bobcats and Lancers, both looking for their first non-conference season win.
ATHENS, OH
ohiobobcats.com

Ohio Men’s Basketball Adds Nicol During Early Signing Period

ATHENS, Ohio – The Ohio men's basketball program has added one student-athlete during the early signing period, fourth-year head coach Jeff Boals announced today (Nov. 9). Forward Ben Nicol will join the Bobcats for the 2023-24 season. Nicol, a 6'7, 208 pound forward, comes to the Bobcats from Charleston,...
ATHENS, OH
ohiobobcats.com

Ohio Men’s Basketball Falls in Thriller at Belmont

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – With under two seconds to go with the Ohio men's basketball team (0-1) trailing by one, sophomore forward AJ Clayton (Roseville, Ohio) hit a three to give the Bobcats a two-point lead with 1.1 seconds to go. However, Belmont (1-0) hit a three of their own at the buzzer to give the Bruins a 70-69 win on opening night inside the Curb Event Center.
ATHENS, OH
ohiobobcats.com

Ohio Women's Basketball Puts up a Fight Against LIU

FOLLOW OHIO WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram. ATHENS, Ohio – The Ohio women's basketball team (0-1, 0-0) kicked off their 2022-23 season with a home loss against the Long Island Sharks (1-0, 0-0). The non-conference matchup proved to be a tough challenge for the Bobcats as many of their players took the court for their first contest in months due to injuries. Ohio was led on the offensive end by Caitlyn Kroll, who scored 15 points and grabbed four rebounds. Ohio was led on the boards overall by Ella Pope and Yaya Felder, who snagged eight rebounds each. Jaya Mcclure and Kailah Johnson reached double-figures with 11 and 12 points.
ATHENS, OH
Field & Stream

Ohio Deer Processors Convicted in Massive Poaching and “Whitetail Deer Commercialization” Case

On Thursday, November 3, Ohio officials convicted 14 defendants of more than 100 felony and misdemeanor charges in one of the state’s largest whitetail deer commercialization cases on record. The conviction stemmed from a lengthy investigation conducted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife that spanned multiple states and involved several law enforcement agencies. All told, the offenders paid over $70,000 in fines and restitution, according to an ODNR statement.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Troopers arrest Cleveland murder suspect in Guernsey County

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for an October murder in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood was arrested by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers in Cambridge, about 120 miles souths of Cleveland. Troopers arrested Devonte Finley, 29, on Tuesday. According to Cleveland police, Finley shot and killed Keith...
CLEVELAND, OH
WOUB

Jay Edwards wins fourth and final term for 94th House District

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Republican incumbent Jay Edwards cruised to reelection Tuesday night as the state representative for the 94th House District. Edwards defeated his Democratic opponent, Tanya Conrath, with 59 percent of the vote. This will be Edwards fourth and final term because term limits will prevent him from running again for the seat.
ATHENS, OH
wchstv.com

Ohio woman dies after motorcycle strikes deer in Meigs County

RACINE, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio woman was killed after a motorcycle she was riding stuck a deer in Meigs County Saturday afternoon. Jessica Walker, 34, of Middleport was killed following a wreck that occurred along Apple Grove Dorcas Road in Racine about 12:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Unofficial midterm election results are in - Candidates react

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The unofficial results for midterm races and issues are in. WTAP talked to candidates and officials soon after results came in. Tuesday was a big day for local libraries. The Wood County library levy passed. Director Brian Raitz said he’s relieved. Plus some of that funding will get Williamstown a new building for its library, which officials have said is much needed.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local woman killed in Ross Co. crash

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Route 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Troopers say Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign at Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

Crews fight large brush fire in southeastern Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews were fighting a large brush fire Tuesday night in the Lucasville area of Scioto County, according to our crew at the scene. Neighbors tell WSAZ the fire broke out around 6 p.m. There was thick smoke in the air as cars drove by Duck...
LUCASVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies in Chillicothe crash

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Chillicothe woman is dead after a two-car crash in Chillicothe Tuesday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened on U.S. 23 and Blackwater Road at approximately 4:48 p.m. According to OSHP, a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by a 56-year-old Upper Arlington man, was driving north […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Meigs County woman loses life in motorcycle accident

RACINE — A woman was killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle accident in Meigs County, the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Jessica Walker, 34, of Middleport, was riding on a motorcycle driven by Randall Nichols, 37, of Portland on County Road 28, Apple Grove Dorcas Road, the patrol said.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Scioto County, Ohio sees major brush fire damage

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Scioto County engineer officials spent Wednesday repairing Duck Run Road after a brush fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damages. Officials had to replace multiple culverts under the road that were burned by the fires. “We got plastic culverts running under the road and it caught them on fire […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

14 Fined, Hunting Licenses Revoked in Massive Multi-State Poaching Operation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A huge deer poaching operation that crossed state lines and involved 14 different defendants has been adjudicated. The ODNR Division of Wildlife and Pennsylvania Game Commission say the 14 must pay a total of $70,000 in fines and restitution, with hunting license revocations averaging over four years.
GALLIPOLIS, OH

