ATHENS, Ohio – The Ohio women's basketball team (0-1, 0-0) kicked off their 2022-23 season with a home loss against the Long Island Sharks (1-0, 0-0). The non-conference matchup proved to be a tough challenge for the Bobcats as many of their players took the court for their first contest in months due to injuries. Ohio was led on the offensive end by Caitlyn Kroll, who scored 15 points and grabbed four rebounds. Ohio was led on the boards overall by Ella Pope and Yaya Felder, who snagged eight rebounds each. Jaya Mcclure and Kailah Johnson reached double-figures with 11 and 12 points.

ATHENS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO