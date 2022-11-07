Read full article on original website
ohiobobcats.com
Ohio Football Takes the Battle of the Bricks, Defeating Miami 37-21
FOLLOW OHIO ATHLETICS: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. OXFORD, Ohio—The Ohio football team (7-3, 5-1 MAC), claimed another Battle of the Bricks victory, defeating the Miami RedHawks (4-6, 2-4). 37-21. "This was a great team win," said head coach Tim Albin. "This team has been really resilient all year....
ohiobobcats.com
Ohio Women's Basketball to Play on the Road Against Longwood
ATHENS, Ohio - The Women's Basketball team (0-1, 0-0) will play their first road game in Farmsville, Virginia, tomorrow (Nov. 10) against Longwood (0-1, 0-0). The matchup is set for 7 p.m. and will be on ESPN+. This non-conference matchup will be a tough battle between the Bobcats and Lancers, both looking for their first non-conference season win.
ohiobobcats.com
Ohio Men’s Basketball Adds Nicol During Early Signing Period
ATHENS, Ohio – The Ohio men's basketball program has added one student-athlete during the early signing period, fourth-year head coach Jeff Boals announced today (Nov. 9). Forward Ben Nicol will join the Bobcats for the 2023-24 season. Nicol, a 6'7, 208 pound forward, comes to the Bobcats from Charleston,...
ohiobobcats.com
Ohio Men’s Basketball Falls in Thriller at Belmont
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – With under two seconds to go with the Ohio men's basketball team (0-1) trailing by one, sophomore forward AJ Clayton (Roseville, Ohio) hit a three to give the Bobcats a two-point lead with 1.1 seconds to go. However, Belmont (1-0) hit a three of their own at the buzzer to give the Bruins a 70-69 win on opening night inside the Curb Event Center.
ohiobobcats.com
Ohio Women's Basketball Puts up a Fight Against LIU
FOLLOW OHIO WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram. ATHENS, Ohio – The Ohio women's basketball team (0-1, 0-0) kicked off their 2022-23 season with a home loss against the Long Island Sharks (1-0, 0-0). The non-conference matchup proved to be a tough challenge for the Bobcats as many of their players took the court for their first contest in months due to injuries. Ohio was led on the offensive end by Caitlyn Kroll, who scored 15 points and grabbed four rebounds. Ohio was led on the boards overall by Ella Pope and Yaya Felder, who snagged eight rebounds each. Jaya Mcclure and Kailah Johnson reached double-figures with 11 and 12 points.
Ohio pilots never radioed for help before Ohio plane crash, report finds
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — The two pilots aboard a private plane never signaled that they or their aircraft were in danger in the moments before it crashed into a car dealer’s parking lot last month in southeastern Ohio. A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released Wednesday did not indicate a cause for […]
Ohio Deer Processors Convicted in Massive Poaching and “Whitetail Deer Commercialization” Case
On Thursday, November 3, Ohio officials convicted 14 defendants of more than 100 felony and misdemeanor charges in one of the state’s largest whitetail deer commercialization cases on record. The conviction stemmed from a lengthy investigation conducted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife that spanned multiple states and involved several law enforcement agencies. All told, the offenders paid over $70,000 in fines and restitution, according to an ODNR statement.
cleveland19.com
Troopers arrest Cleveland murder suspect in Guernsey County
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for an October murder in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood was arrested by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers in Cambridge, about 120 miles souths of Cleveland. Troopers arrested Devonte Finley, 29, on Tuesday. According to Cleveland police, Finley shot and killed Keith...
WOUB
Jay Edwards wins fourth and final term for 94th House District
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Republican incumbent Jay Edwards cruised to reelection Tuesday night as the state representative for the 94th House District. Edwards defeated his Democratic opponent, Tanya Conrath, with 59 percent of the vote. This will be Edwards fourth and final term because term limits will prevent him from running again for the seat.
wchstv.com
Ohio woman dies after motorcycle strikes deer in Meigs County
RACINE, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio woman was killed after a motorcycle she was riding stuck a deer in Meigs County Saturday afternoon. Jessica Walker, 34, of Middleport was killed following a wreck that occurred along Apple Grove Dorcas Road in Racine about 12:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WTAP
Unofficial midterm election results are in - Candidates react
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The unofficial results for midterm races and issues are in. WTAP talked to candidates and officials soon after results came in. Tuesday was a big day for local libraries. The Wood County library levy passed. Director Brian Raitz said he’s relieved. Plus some of that funding will get Williamstown a new building for its library, which officials have said is much needed.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Local woman killed in Ross Co. crash
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Route 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Troopers say Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign at Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges.
WSAZ
Crews fight large brush fire in southeastern Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews were fighting a large brush fire Tuesday night in the Lucasville area of Scioto County, according to our crew at the scene. Neighbors tell WSAZ the fire broke out around 6 p.m. There was thick smoke in the air as cars drove by Duck...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
The Stain from the Decomposed Body of Margaret Schilling
The decomposed stain in the shape of a body --Historic Mysteries. This is the eerie and unnerving story of a patient called Margaret Schilling. According to the reports, this young woman of mental health problems and disabilities.
Scioto County, Ohio sees major brush fire damage
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Scioto County engineer officials spent Wednesday repairing Duck Run Road after a brush fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damages. Officials had to replace multiple culverts under the road that were burned by the fires. “We got plastic culverts running under the road and it caught them on fire […]
whbc.com
14 Fined, Hunting Licenses Revoked in Massive Multi-State Poaching Operation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A huge deer poaching operation that crossed state lines and involved 14 different defendants has been adjudicated. The ODNR Division of Wildlife and Pennsylvania Game Commission say the 14 must pay a total of $70,000 in fines and restitution, with hunting license revocations averaging over four years.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman claims hypodermic needle found in food bag from Chillicothe restaurant
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local woman says she found a hypodermic needle in the bottom of her food bag after visiting a local fast-food establishment in Chillicothe. Reports say it happened Saturday evening. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, officers were contacted by the woman who stated she had...
