Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
mocomotive.com
Foodies & Friends Live at Tris with the Montgomery County Food Bank
Houston – It’s time to STOCK THE SLEIGH. The annual Montgomery County Food Bank food and funds drive to help those in need has begun and today Katie and Ruben encourage all Foodies and Friends to lend a hand. Stock The Sleigh, will run from November 1 until December 1…
mocomotive.com
7th Annual Great Pumpkin Shoot supplies 22,000 meals for local homebound seniors
CONROE, TX — The 7th Annual Great Pumpkin Shoot, with Meals on Wheels Montgomery County (MOWMC) was able to secure funds to provide 22,000 meals to homebound local seniors! MOWMC wanted to provide loyal supporters the opportunity to experience the beautiful course at Abel’s Sporting and Gun Club in the majestic Piney Woods of Huntsville on the perfect Fall day.
defendernetwork.com
New program will help people experiencing homelessness
During his annual State of the City address Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced a new program to aid efforts to house individuals experiencing homelessness on Houston’s streets. The city is partnering with Bread of Life to launch – Dinner to Home – a food program designed to help...
fox26houston.com
'They don’t care,' residents at senior living apartment complex feeling trapped; elevator broken for months
HOUSTON - Residents at the Life at Sterling Woods Apartments, a senior living complex reached out to FOX 26, saying they’re being mistreated. They tell us, their elevator has been out-of-service for almost two months. "They’re not taking care of us, they’re not doing the right thing for us,"...
mocomotive.com
Prenatal care deficiencies follow demographic lines in Montgomery County
Despite the presence of affluent areas in Montgomery County, such as The Woodlands, many women in lower-income areas of the county do not receive appropriate prenatal care and experience preterm births, according to a 2021 report by the March of Dimes. The county earned a D with a preterm birth…
Report: Houston housing market continues to get more expensive
HOUSTON — It’s a double whammy for anyone hoping to buy a home. Not only are interest rates continuing to rise, but a new report finds affordable housing is getting even harder to find. To afford a home in greater Houston, you now need a minimum annual household...
mocomotive.com
How to support Montgomery County charities launching holiday campaigns that give back
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With Thanksgiving weeks away and Christmas decorations already coming out of storage and up in some spots across town, the holiday season is once again upon us. To help bring the magic of Christmas to those in need this…
Deer Mistakes Sculpture For The Real Thing In The Woodlands, Texas
If you live in or around the Woodlands area, you might recognize these large signs that proudly display the name of the neighborhood. In front of them, there are a few bronze deer sculptures. According to the Houston Chronicle back in 2012 these deer statues were stolen from their corner...
Click2Houston.com
Virginia man in Navy receives life sentence in killing of Houston woman who was pregnant with twins, DA says
HOUSTON – A Virginia man who was convicted of killing a Houston woman who he was involved with after finding out she was pregnant with twins was sentenced to life in prison without parole, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Thursday. Ogg said Marcus Levail Murphy, 36, who...
Cinemark Showcases Updated Theatre Design with Opening of New Theatre in Missouri City, Marking the Exhibitor’s Fourteenth Theatre in the Greater Houston Area
PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, today announced the grand opening of its Cinemark Missouri City and XD theatre within Fort Bend Town Center in southwest Houston. The 14-screen theatre is the first to showcase a reimagined theatre design, and it brings the best in exhibition to Houston moviegoers, with immersive, first-class amenities including two XD auditoriums, all Luxury Lounger recliners and a new look and feel that enhances the customer experience from the minute they walk into the theatre, all the way to the end credits. Tickets are on sale now at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005664/en/ Cinemark announces the grand opening of its Missouri City and XD theatre in the Greater Houston area. (Photo: Business Wire)
Click2Houston.com
Tamales! A Hispanic tradition that dates back centuries
HOUSTON – It’s TAMALE TIME! A Hispanic tradition that dates back centuries, and a dish that many families have year round, but especially for the holidays! Today on Houston Life, Tanji Patton from Good Taste TV got hands-on in the kitchen, showing Derrick and Courtney how to make an easy tamale recipe to make at home— and you can too!
Video: Disabled woman hurt when purse snatcher drags her across her yard
HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a purse snatcher who dragged his disabled victim across her yard after ambushing her. Doctors told her family the terrifying ordeal nearly caused her to have a heart attack. Ring video shows the crime that happened Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. The...
5 years ago, the Heights repealed its dry law. Has the neighborhood changed?
Businesses lobbied against the Prohibition rule, ushering in a new wave of bars and restaurants.
Houston Press
Houston Restaurants and Bars Offering Freebies, Discounts and More this Veterans Day
Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, and many Houston restaurants, cafes and bars are honoring military servicemen and servicewomen with free meals, discounts, complimentary treats and more. Ouzo Bay, Loch Bar and modern Italian-chophouse, Marmo, will offer 50 percent off to all active duty and military veterans on Friday, November...
'Really Scary': Texas Woman Robbed While Unloading Groceries In Driveway
"I just feel like we need to bring justice to this individual..."
Fire breaks out at north Houston spices and herbs store
HOUSTON — No one was injured after a spices and herbs store in north Houston caught fire Tuesday. This happened on Airline Drive near E Wellington Street. Houston firefighters said they had to perform an offensive attack on the fire to put it out. Air 11 flew over the...
houstoncitybook.com
Give Thanks: These Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving Day
IS INFLATION GOBBLING up your Thanksgiving grocery budget? It might make more sense to dine out this year and nix the shopping, cooking and cleaning. Get everything you crave at these prime restaurants — but don’t forget to make reservations!. Artisans. Celebrate friends and family at this French...
mocomotive.com
Conroe-area developers shift building focus to apartments as demand grows
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Higher construction costs and the growing demand for rental units coupled with rising interest rates have slowed the pace of single-family development in Montgomery County, according to data from the National Association of Realtors. The local housing market is…
fox26houston.com
Family claims they missed deadline to get puppy back from Harris County Animal shelter by 24 hours
HOUSTON - State law requires all tax-funded shelters to keep an animal for a minimum of three days before that animal can be put up for adoption or euthanized. The only exception is owner surrenders. "It just doesn't seem like it's right," said Amber Reynolds. Back in July, a Pit...
fox26houston.com
Club Onyx murder suspect arrested in Arizona, will be extradited back to Harris County
Houston - A suspect in the Club Onyx shooting where a security guard was killed was arrested. Anthony Glen Jones, 24, was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona. He is being charged with murder. Houston police say on September 14 around 3:14 am, a Club Onyx security guard got into a confrontation...
