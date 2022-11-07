ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

mocomotive.com

Foodies & Friends Live at Tris with the Montgomery County Food Bank

Houston – It’s time to STOCK THE SLEIGH. The annual Montgomery County Food Bank food and funds drive to help those in need has begun and today Katie and Ruben encourage all Foodies and Friends to lend a hand. Stock The Sleigh, will run from November 1 until December 1…
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

7th Annual Great Pumpkin Shoot supplies 22,000 meals for local homebound seniors

CONROE, TX — The 7th Annual Great Pumpkin Shoot, with Meals on Wheels Montgomery County (MOWMC) was able to secure funds to provide 22,000 meals to homebound local seniors! MOWMC wanted to provide loyal supporters the opportunity to experience the beautiful course at Abel’s Sporting and Gun Club in the majestic Piney Woods of Huntsville on the perfect Fall day.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
defendernetwork.com

New program will help people experiencing homelessness

During his annual State of the City address Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced a new program to aid efforts to house individuals experiencing homelessness on Houston’s streets. The city is partnering with Bread of Life to launch – Dinner to Home – a food program designed to help...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Prenatal care deficiencies follow demographic lines in Montgomery County

Despite the presence of affluent areas in Montgomery County, such as The Woodlands, many women in lower-income areas of the county do not receive appropriate prenatal care and experience preterm births, according to a 2021 report by the March of Dimes. The county earned a D with a preterm birth…
The Associated Press

Cinemark Showcases Updated Theatre Design with Opening of New Theatre in Missouri City, Marking the Exhibitor’s Fourteenth Theatre in the Greater Houston Area

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, today announced the grand opening of its Cinemark Missouri City and XD theatre within Fort Bend Town Center in southwest Houston. The 14-screen theatre is the first to showcase a reimagined theatre design, and it brings the best in exhibition to Houston moviegoers, with immersive, first-class amenities including two XD auditoriums, all Luxury Lounger recliners and a new look and feel that enhances the customer experience from the minute they walk into the theatre, all the way to the end credits. Tickets are on sale now at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005664/en/ Cinemark announces the grand opening of its Missouri City and XD theatre in the Greater Houston area. (Photo: Business Wire)
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Tamales! A Hispanic tradition that dates back centuries

HOUSTON – It’s TAMALE TIME! A Hispanic tradition that dates back centuries, and a dish that many families have year round, but especially for the holidays! Today on Houston Life, Tanji Patton from Good Taste TV got hands-on in the kitchen, showing Derrick and Courtney how to make an easy tamale recipe to make at home— and you can too!
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Fire breaks out at north Houston spices and herbs store

HOUSTON — No one was injured after a spices and herbs store in north Houston caught fire Tuesday. This happened on Airline Drive near E Wellington Street. Houston firefighters said they had to perform an offensive attack on the fire to put it out. Air 11 flew over the...
HOUSTON, TX
houstoncitybook.com

Give Thanks: These Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving Day

IS INFLATION GOBBLING up your Thanksgiving grocery budget? It might make more sense to dine out this year and nix the shopping, cooking and cleaning. Get everything you crave at these prime restaurants — but don’t forget to make reservations!. Artisans. Celebrate friends and family at this French...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Conroe-area developers shift building focus to apartments as demand grows

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Higher construction costs and the growing demand for rental units coupled with rising interest rates have slowed the pace of single-family development in Montgomery County, according to data from the National Association of Realtors. The local housing market is…

