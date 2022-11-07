Read full article on original website
DeSantis expands State of Emergency to entire Bay area
Governor Ron DeSantis expanded the State of Emergency to 11 additional counties including two in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday.
Pinellas County voters approve two big building projects, reject third
On Tuesday, voters passed the Clearwater Bluff development, and the Dali Museum expansion but rejected the Largo sports complex.
Beach Beacon
Pinellas teachers reach contract deal for 4.25% average raises
LARGO — Pinellas County teachers are on track to get more money in their paychecks before winter break, after representatives for their bargaining unit and the school district reached a contract deal late Nov. 2. The deal, which still requires approval by the School Board and teachers, would pay...
fox13news.com
Fewer Hillsborough County residents voted this year compared to 2018 midterms, officials say
TAMPA, Fla. - Voters across Florida had their voices heard during the 2022 midterms, but in Hillsborough County, the supervisor of elections said turnout was down compared to the 2018 midterms. As of early Tuesday evening, most Tampa Bay counties reported between 50-60% of registered voters cast ballots in the...
Tropical Storm Nicole batters Pasco County harder than Hurricane Ian, residents say
Residents in Pasco County said Tropical Storm Nicole hit their area much worse than Hurricane Ian.
Hillsborough County transportation tax election results
Hillsborough County's transportation surtax continues its legal battles, but still placed on the ballot. Voters will decide part of its future.
Republicans win big in Hillsborough county, flipping county commission
Election night ended with a big upset for state and local Democrats. Many said they were shocked, but some, like ABC Action News’ political analyst Susan McManus said she saw this coming months ago.
Pinellas County businesses preparing for Nicole
As Hurricane Nicole approaches, storm surge is a huge concern in parts of Pinellas County. In Tarpon Springs, business owners along the Anclote River are taking precautions to protect their storefronts.
businessobserverfl.com
Developer to bring 420 apartments to Pasco
More apartments are coming to Pasco County. An undisclosed buyer has bought a 22-acre parcel of property and intends to build 420 luxury apartments on the site. The property sold for $18.8 million. According to the Eshenbaugh Land Co., the property is located along State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel...
10NEWS
Election results: See latest vote counts for Tampa Bay-area congressional races
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The race between Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist for governor isn't the only hot race to watch in Florida's midterm elections. Tampa Bay has a handful of significant races of its own. Florida U.S. House District 13 includes the majority of Pinellas...
naturecoaster.com
Pasco County Monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole
State of Emergency to be issued by Pasco County and Sandbag Sites Open. The Pasco Board of County Commissioners is expected to issue a Local State of Emergency November 9, 2022, for Pasco County ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. This allows the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to waive everyday procedures and do what they feel is necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our community.
Duke Energy stages 375 trucks at Tropicana Field ahead of Hurricane Nicole
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Duke Energy is ready to respond after Hurricane Nicole hits. On Wednesday night, 375 Duke Energy trucks parked at Tropicana Field. The trucks drove in from North Carolina and South Carolina. Once the storm passes, 5,000 workers across the state of Florida are ready to...
County-by-county list of Tampa Bay area school closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — School districts in the Tampa Bay area are preparing for Tropical Storm Nicole as it's expected to sweep across the state of Florida after making landfall on the east coast Wednesday. Already, closures have been announced. Check out our county-by-county list of school closures across...
New congressional districts turned 4 Florida seats Republican
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Every ten years new congressional lines are drawn to reflect population changes indicated by the most recent Census. Florida gained a congressional seat due to population increase, now with 28 congressional seats, up from 27. That meant nearly every seat would be adjusted in some way but a few districts would be greatly impacted in terms of political leaning.
fox13news.com
‘We need to be civil’: Pasco County Schools proposes conduct policies for parents, staff after heated events
LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - In some cases, passionate parents can get heated when addressing concerns with their child’s school and depending on how staff responds it could mean legal trouble for the district. It's why Pasco County Schools is proposing two new policies for addressing these types of scenarios.
stpetecatalyst.com
Thousands without power in Pinellas
November 10, 2022 - According to a 6:30 a.m. update from Duke Energy, at least 5,000 Pinellas County customers are without power due to the effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. That number is likely to increase, as meteorologist Denis Phillips reported wind gusts of 62 mph at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Phillips said the worst of the storm is moving through the area in an 8:00 a.m. social media post.
usf.edu
Different moods on both sides of Tampa Bay after DeSantis' decisive win over Crist
Election night events in the greater Tampa Bay region for Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist struck much different tones. Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won a second term in a landslide victory, celebrated in front of a crowd of hundreds of supporters at the Tampa Convention Center, telling them he's "only begun to fight."
Election Roundup: Voters Return Lisa Miller to School Board
Lisa Miller was re-elected to a second term on the nonpartisan Polk County School Board today, leading runoff opponent Jill Sessions 56% to 44% in a race that saw the challenger championing conservative culture war issues. Republicans won all of the local partisan races on a day when GOP candidates...
Several Sarasota County mobile home parks approved for debris removal; others await response
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Some mobile home parks facing hardships with debris cleanup were just approved for assistance with debris removal from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) announced. Six mobile home parks are now approved for debris removal. The assistance from FEMA comes...
fox13news.com
‘There must be another way’: Beagle found in research facility finds new forever home in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Remember the adorable beagle puppies that arrived at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay (HSTB) a few weeks ago?. There were 15 in all, just a few of the 4,000 rescued from a company in Virginia that breeds beagles for medical research. After a whistleblower came forward, the USDA investigated, and found such deplorable conditions at the Envigo facility, a judge ordered all the dogs be released.
