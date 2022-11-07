Read full article on original website
Montgomery County Sheriff arrests four for Burglary of a Building in Willis
On November 8, 2022, at approximately 3:30 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Burglary in Progress call in the 16000 Block of I-45 North in Willis. Upon arrival deputies observed four individuals actively removing tools and other items from the business on location. It was determined…
Prenatal care deficiencies follow demographic lines in Montgomery County
Despite the presence of affluent areas in Montgomery County, such as The Woodlands, many women in lower-income areas of the county do not receive appropriate prenatal care and experience preterm births, according to a 2021 report by the March of Dimes. The county earned a D with a preterm birth…
Motorcyclist fatally struck by pickup truck in Montgomery County, authorities say
CONROE, Texas – An investigation is underway after a fatal motorcycle crash involving a pickup truck in Montgomery County Wednesday, authorities said. Officials from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Caney Creek Fire Department, and Montgomery County Health Department received calls about a motorcycle crash on Crockett Martin Road, just north of FM 2090, around 6:08 p.m.
$9.1M in funding for David Memorial Drive extension secured from Montgomery County, Shenandoah, Conroe
Montgomery County Commissioners Court met Nov. 8 to discuss matters including funding for David Memorial Drive. (Screenshot via Montgomery County Commissioners Court) The funding needed for a project to extend David Memorial Drive to Hwy. 242 has been secured following an approval at the Nov. 8 Montgomery County Commissioners Court meeting.
Montgomery ISD PD receives donation
Ballistic shields donated by Montgomery County District Attorney’s office. The Montgomery ISD Police Department added four ballistic shields to their department’s tactical inventory last month. Thanks to a donation from the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office, the school district police force now has two rifle shields and two handgun shields at their disposal.
Family claims they missed deadline to get puppy back from Harris County Animal shelter by 24 hours
HOUSTON - State law requires all tax-funded shelters to keep an animal for a minimum of three days before that animal can be put up for adoption or euthanized. The only exception is owner surrenders. "It just doesn't seem like it's right," said Amber Reynolds. Back in July, a Pit...
Montgomery County Commissioners Court extends contract with Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare
During its Nov. 8 meeting, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to extend the county’s contract with Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) During its Nov. 8 meeting, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to extend the county’s contract with Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare through Dec. 31,…
7th Annual Great Pumpkin Shoot supplies 22,000 meals for local homebound seniors
CONROE, TX — The 7th Annual Great Pumpkin Shoot, with Meals on Wheels Montgomery County (MOWMC) was able to secure funds to provide 22,000 meals to homebound local seniors! MOWMC wanted to provide loyal supporters the opportunity to experience the beautiful course at Abel’s Sporting and Gun Club in the majestic Piney Woods of Huntsville on the perfect Fall day.
MAN HUNT NEAR TODD MISSION
2 AM-After a pursuit, Montgomery County Precinct 5 Deputies along with MCSO are now searching the woods off Riley Road near Foxwood. Harris County Air is on the scene including several K-9 units including Waller County Sheriff’s Office. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-hunt-near-todd-mission/
Family of four stab clerk after attempted robbery
HOUSTON - Police say the family of four tried to rob the store after stabbing and beating the store clerk late Wednesday night. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. near Spears and Walters road at the Shell gas station on Houston's Northside. According to the Houston Police Department, the four...
Sheriff’s Office Searches for Missing Person – Mickal Minter
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for missing person Mickal Minter. Mickal is pictured above having long hair, however, he could have a ‘buzz cut’ style at this time. Mickal’s mother last had phone contact with him on October 27th, 2022. Mickal is currently transient and may be staying in a tent or in a homeless encampment area.
Court orders extended hours until 8 p.m. in Harris County, Montgomery County polls closed
On the evening of Tuesday, November 8, 2022, The Woodlands Township shared at 7:13 p.m. that, “Election Day voting for The Woodlands Township Board of Directors has closed as of 7 p.m. in Montgomery County. Please note, Harris County has announced that polls will now be open until 8 p.m. due to a court order.”
Fundraising breakfast for Children’s Safe Harbor to be hosted by Pct. 3 Constable Ryan Gable at Truluck’s – The Woodlands on Dec. 6.
THE WOODLANDS, TX — Be an early bird for a great cause! A delicious fundraising breakfast to benefit Children’s Safe Harbor will be hosted by Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable Ryan Gable, Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office, and Truluck’s restaurant on Tuesday, December 6 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (come-and-go) at Truluck’s Seafood Steak and Crab House – The Woodlands at 1900 Hughes Landing Blvd., suite 600.
Local Business Holds Drive to Help Montgomery County Animal Shelter
CONROE, TX — Chrissie and Luis Teste, owners of Conroe Awning and Screen are animal lovers, rescuing several cats and dogs! Realizing that there is an abundance of animals being housed in our local shelters, Chrissie enlisted the help of some friends and the community to collect pet food, blankets, towels, and bedding for the animals. Donations have been coming in, with Montogomery residents even sending boxes of Chewy.com to the collection site.
Harris County elections office receives extension to count mail-in ballots
Harris County was granted an extension to continue the mail-in ballot count past the statutory deadline. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Harris County 133rd Civil District Court granted a request to extend the mail-in ballot counting period for the county as mail-in ballots remained unprocessed. As of 10:48 a.m. on Nov....
Have you seen him? Montgomery County man missing since Oct. 27; may be staying in tent or homeless encampment, deputies say
A family is asking for the public’s help in the search for a 30-year-old man who’s been reported as missing, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Mickal Minter last contacted his mother by phone on Oct. 27. He is pictured above having long hair, however, deputies say he could have a “buzz cut” style at this time.
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Seeks Adopter for Kitty
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Seeks Adopter for Kitty. Charlotte is spoiled. She has the entire Cat Playroom all to herself! Well, she didn’t choose it that way but for some reason all her cat roommates have gotten adopted before her. She has been waiting since August 30th!. That’s a…
Harris County authorities investigating deadly double shooting
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a deadly double shooting on Tuesday night. Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred at 255 Assay Street. When authorities arrived, they found a man and woman dead on the scene. No other details have been...
UPDATED: Challengers win seats in the Nov. 8 election for The Woodlands Township board of directors
Voters in The Woodlands area headed to the polls on Nov. 8 (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) With all of Montgomery County’s 111 voting precincts reporting and 774 of Harris County’s 782 voting centers reporting, the apparent winners of The Woodlands Township board of directors in the Nov. 8 election remain the same as the previous night’s results.
