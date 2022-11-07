ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muhlenberg Weekly

Welcome KPC to Muhlenberg!

K-pop is the loveable Korean pop music that can be heard with iconic boy bands such as Bangtan Sonyeondan (commonly known as BTS), BLACKPINK and TWICE. These popular groups have large fanbases and multiple performances with supporters across the globe, allowing for music videos to draw huge numbers online. “Listening...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
VISTA.Today

New York Times: Doris Grumbach, Renowned American Novelist Who Lived in Kennett Square, Dies at 104

Doris Grumbach, a renowned American novelist who lived in Kennett Square, has died aged 104, writes Robert D. McFadden for The New York Times. In her novels, essays, and literary criticism, Grumbach explored the social and psychic hardships of women trapped in repressive families or disintegrating marriages. She also portrayed lesbian characters and themes in a positive light in the 1970s and 1980s, which was unusual for the mainstream fiction of that time.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon resident crowned ‘International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023’

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon resident took home the crown and earned the title International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. Lebanon resident and pageant veteran, Deborah Wright, has been competing in pageants since she was 16 years old. Wright started her career in the Miss America Organization, where she earned over $10,000 in college scholarships. These earnings helped her to pay for most of her education.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Japanese dining concept opening 3 more locations in Lehigh Valley, Berks

A popular Japanese dining concept is continuing to increase its presence along the East Coast, including a few regional outposts with robotic servers and hosts. Takkii Ramen, a fast-casual modern restaurant specializing in Japanese comfort food, is planning to open five more locations — one in Easton, another in Kutztown, another in Muhlenberg Township and three in other states — in the coming months.
KUTZTOWN, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Huge Queen Anne in Overbrook Farms

This imposing yet charming house, built on one of the first lots to be sold in Wendell and Smith’s upscale development, has room enough to house a large family and entertain on a grand scale. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County baker wins Food Network competition

A Lancaster County baker recently iced the competition in a baking contest. Blayre Wright won this year's title of Food Network's Halloween baking champion. "It was definitely like a dream come true," she said. Wright, who owns Flouretta Sweet in Manheim, was contacted over Instagram to be on the show.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lights, camera, action! Film begins shooting in Reading

READING, Pa. — It was a chilly fall morning in Reading on Wednesday, but a new film production was heating up at a playground on the city's south side. A boom mic, monitors and more tangible tip-offs of film production could be seen scattered about under a pavilion at the 10th & South Playground, as the drama "Nico" began its journey from the page to the screen.
READING, PA
sanatogapost.com

Collegeville Pizza The Prize for Doing Your Civic Duty

COLLEGEVILLE PA – For the owners and staff of Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana, at 3846 W. Ridge Pike, almost any reason is a good one to celebrate with food. So its patrons probably were not surprised by the restaurant’s Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022) offer. If you voted, a slice of pizza could be yours … on the house.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Where Are They Now: Philadelphia Sports TV Great Lou Tilley

Lou Tilley has been a television sports anchor, content creator, producer and media executive for more than 40 years. Many will perhaps remember Tilley best during his career as sports director, anchor and play-by-play broadcaster for KYW-TV, CBS 3 and Comcast Television in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his career, Tilley has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Canal Street Pub & Restaurant closes; patrons surprised

READING, Pa. — It's a social media message marking the end of an era. The owners of the Canal Street Pub & Restaurant said they have accepted an offer for the longstanding space in south Reading. "I was surprised, quite surprised. [It] brought back a lot of memories from...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $2.6M sold in Pennsylvania

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $2.6 million from the Tuesday, Nov. 8, drawing was sold in Chester County, the Pennsylvania Lottery reported. According to a press release, the ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 12-16-21-26-43-47, to win the $2.6 million prize, less applicable withholding. Mr. Bottle Beverage, located at […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

RHS town hall tackles school issues, violence

READING, Pa. – Hundreds of people packed the Reading High School auditorium Wednesday night for a town hall addressing recent violence that involved students in the school's neighboring community. District officials listened in as dozens of parents shared their concerns. Those officials also addressed the efforts they're taking to...
READING, PA
wilmtoday.com

Let’s Get Cheesy!: Best Pizza in Wilmington, DE

If you’re looking for spots to get a slice, you’re in the right place! The city has a variety of places to pick up a pie that will satisfy all of your pizza desires. Here’s a list of the best pizza in Wilmington, DE!. NicksPizza302– Nick’s pizza...
WILMINGTON, DE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Take a Ride on The Jim Thorpe Train in Pennsylvania

The Jim Thorpe train runs every day of the year. You'll enjoy a 70-minute trip between Reading and Jim Thorpe, with a 45-minute ride in October. The journey is scenic, and you'll get a glimpse of some of the area's most historic buildings. The trip lasts about an hour and a half, but it's worth taking the train for a ride and seeing the sights.
JIM THORPE, PA
