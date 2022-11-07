Read full article on original website
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Click2Houston.com
Guest Co-host Bill Balleza!
Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, in honor of Veterans Day, we’re catching up with veteran Marine sniper and former KPRC 2 Anchor Bill Balleza. He retired from the anchor desk back in 2020. So, what has he been up to?. We’ll find out, Friday at 1:00 p.m....
fox26houston.com
BakerRipley offering utility bill assistance
If you need help with your utility bill, there is help available in Houston. Desiree Davis, utility assistance director with BakerRipley, explains what kind of help is available and who qualifies.
fox26houston.com
Family claims they missed deadline to get puppy back from Harris County Animal shelter by 24 hours
HOUSTON - State law requires all tax-funded shelters to keep an animal for a minimum of three days before that animal can be put up for adoption or euthanized. The only exception is owner surrenders. "It just doesn't seem like it's right," said Amber Reynolds. Back in July, a Pit...
fox26houston.com
Man returns favor to Mattress Mack 20 years later, says he changed his life at 10-years-old
HOUSTON - Jim McIngvale has been called many things: Mattress Mack, more recently Gangster Mack, but most would call him kind, considerate, and giving. However, one Houstonian calls Mattress Mack a lifesaver. Why? Well, we often see families full of smiles after Mattress Mack gives them free furniture for their...
‘Woman With No Clothes On…Twerking’, Houston’s Turkey Leg Hut Owners Explain Dress Code
The owners of Houston’s popular Turkey Leg Hut (TLH) are opening up about their highly criticized dress code and explaining why they felt forced to implement one after seeing women come in wearing “nothing.”. Turkey Leg Hut owners Lynn and Nakia Price recently appeared on Tony Robinson’s Get...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Total lunar eclipse captured across the Houston area
HOUSTON – Houston-area photographers captured the eclipse in its various stages in a number of snaps submitted to Click2Pins.com. Take a look at some of them below. If you’d like to send in your photos to us, share them with us at Click2Pins.com in the Weather category.
Video: Disabled woman hurt when purse snatcher drags her across her yard
HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a purse snatcher who dragged his disabled victim across her yard after ambushing her. Doctors told her family the terrifying ordeal nearly caused her to have a heart attack. Ring video shows the crime that happened Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. The...
Click2Houston.com
Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller announces documentary ‘Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields’ on Netflix
HOUSTON – Tim Miller, the founder of Texas EquuSearch announced Wednesday the limited documentary series that will focus on the deaths of four victims found off Calder Drive in League City during the 80s and 90s in an area that became known as the “Killing Fields.”. The docuseries...
Missing 22-year-old man with autism last seen over a month ago in SW Houston, police say
Have you seen him? Corbin Baker has been missing since Sept. 30 from the southwest Houston area, police say. Here's his description.
Virginia sailor who flew to Houston to kill pregnant girlfriend sentenced to life without parole
HOUSTON — A Virginia sailor, convicted of killing his Houston-area girlfriend after learning she was pregnant, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. According to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Marcus Levail Murphy flew to Houston for three hours on Feb. 24, 2015,...
Click2Houston.com
Virginia man in Navy receives life sentence in killing of Houston woman who was pregnant with twins, DA says
HOUSTON – A Virginia man who was convicted of killing a Houston woman who he was involved with after finding out she was pregnant with twins was sentenced to life in prison without parole, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Thursday. Ogg said Marcus Levail Murphy, 36, who...
Click2Houston.com
Local couple takes wedding day photos at Astros Victory Parade!
HOUSTON – The Houston Astros might have #LeveledUp, but one couple #LeveledUp their relationship by tying the knot yesterday! If you were at the 2022 Houston Astros World Series Victory Parade yesterday, there was a lot of fun and excitement going on, but for native Houstonians Kendall and Kyler Sommer, THEY GOT MARRIED AND TOOK THEIR WEDDING PHOTOS ON A ROOFTOP AT THE PARADE!
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers about water bill issues all across the Houston area
From Acres Homes to Houston’s Energy Corridor and up north in the Crosby area, water customers say they are feeling drained over stressful water bill issues. We hear your complaints about paying too much for water. We hear your frustration and fears about unanswered billing concerns, murky brown water from your tap, poor customer service and costly water meter issues.
Click2Houston.com
What are the best supplements for menopause? A Houston area doctor explains
HOUSTON – If you’re in menopause or getting close to it (and by the way, perimenopause symptoms can start as early as 35 years old), you might be wondering if there’s a way to fight symptoms, which include weight gain, fatigue, brain fog, depression, etc. The list...
news4sanantonio.com
Family of four stab clerk after attempted robbery
HOUSTON - Police say the family of four tried to rob the store after stabbing and beating the store clerk late Wednesday night. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. near Spears and Walters road at the Shell gas station on Houston's Northside. According to the Houston Police Department, the four...
Click2Houston.com
Warning from dentists: Sparkling water is bad for your teeth
HOUSTON – Sparkling water is refreshing and flavorful, but dentists warn the refreshment might not be sparkling for your pearly whites. Dr. Amanda Juarez is the owner of Houston Uptown Dentists. “They (sparkling water) are a lot more fun, and they taste a lot better than plain water, but...
conroetoday.com
Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe Houston is Honored with ConventionSouth’s Annual Reader’s Choice Award
LAKE CONROE, TX -- Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston announced today that it has received a 2022 Reader’s Choice Award from ConventionSouth. This is the second time the resort has received the award for its ability to offer serious learning and serious fun for groups of all sizes. Not only does the all-suite resort offer an array of purpose-built meeting spaces, many with natural light to augment learning and engagement, but it also offers access to extraordinary and unique amenities for meeting attendees to refresh and renew, including 13 different on-brand team-building exercises. Teams can participate in group-oriented activities such as “The Continental Drifter,” “Cardboard Boat Regatta,” and “Nama-Stay in Paradise” lakefront yoga classes. After the hard work is done, they can enjoy six island-inspired restaurants, an 18-hole golf course, an 18,000-square-foot wellness retreat, St. Somewhere Spa, and a state-of-the-art workout facility, Fins Up Fitness Center. In addition, meeting attendees rent a boat and set out on Lake Conroe to explore.
Click2Houston.com
City of Houston employee killed in work-related incident in northeast Houston, Mayor Turner says
HOUSTON – A city of Houston employee was killed Tuesday morning in a work-related incident in northeast Houston, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner. The Houston Fire Department responded to the fatal incident at Melrose Park, 401 Canino Rd., before noon. The cause of death is unavailable at this time....
Click2Houston.com
Free lifetime entry passes to National Parks available for Gold Star families, US veterans
HOUSTON – The National Park Service announced that Gold Star families and Veterans will have free entrance to national parks, according to NPS’ website. NPS said the free military pass is a way to thank military personnel and their families for their service and for them to explore recreational opportunities at the parks.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect hides in day care closet in attempt to evade police after ‘jugging’ incident, HPD says
HOUSTON – Three suspects are in police custody Wednesday following a pro-active investigation that ended with one of the men running into a crowded daycare and hiding in a closet, KPRC 2 has learned. The identities of the three men are pending. All three were under Houston Police Department...
