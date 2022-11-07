ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Guest Co-host Bill Balleza!

Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, in honor of Veterans Day, we’re catching up with veteran Marine sniper and former KPRC 2 Anchor Bill Balleza. He retired from the anchor desk back in 2020. So, what has he been up to?. We’ll find out, Friday at 1:00 p.m....
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

BakerRipley offering utility bill assistance

If you need help with your utility bill, there is help available in Houston. Desiree Davis, utility assistance director with BakerRipley, explains what kind of help is available and who qualifies.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Total lunar eclipse captured across the Houston area

HOUSTON – Houston-area photographers captured the eclipse in its various stages in a number of snaps submitted to Click2Pins.com. Take a look at some of them below. If you’d like to send in your photos to us, share them with us at Click2Pins.com in the Weather category.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Local couple takes wedding day photos at Astros Victory Parade!

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros might have #LeveledUp, but one couple #LeveledUp their relationship by tying the knot yesterday! If you were at the 2022 Houston Astros World Series Victory Parade yesterday, there was a lot of fun and excitement going on, but for native Houstonians Kendall and Kyler Sommer, THEY GOT MARRIED AND TOOK THEIR WEDDING PHOTOS ON A ROOFTOP AT THE PARADE!
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers about water bill issues all across the Houston area

From Acres Homes to Houston’s Energy Corridor and up north in the Crosby area, water customers say they are feeling drained over stressful water bill issues. We hear your complaints about paying too much for water. We hear your frustration and fears about unanswered billing concerns, murky brown water from your tap, poor customer service and costly water meter issues.
HOUSTON, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Family of four stab clerk after attempted robbery

HOUSTON - Police say the family of four tried to rob the store after stabbing and beating the store clerk late Wednesday night. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. near Spears and Walters road at the Shell gas station on Houston's Northside. According to the Houston Police Department, the four...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Warning from dentists: Sparkling water is bad for your teeth

HOUSTON – Sparkling water is refreshing and flavorful, but dentists warn the refreshment might not be sparkling for your pearly whites. Dr. Amanda Juarez is the owner of Houston Uptown Dentists. “They (sparkling water) are a lot more fun, and they taste a lot better than plain water, but...
HOUSTON, TX
conroetoday.com

Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe Houston is Honored with ConventionSouth’s Annual Reader’s Choice Award

LAKE CONROE, TX -- Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston announced today that it has received a 2022 Reader’s Choice Award from ConventionSouth. This is the second time the resort has received the award for its ability to offer serious learning and serious fun for groups of all sizes. Not only does the all-suite resort offer an array of purpose-built meeting spaces, many with natural light to augment learning and engagement, but it also offers access to extraordinary and unique amenities for meeting attendees to refresh and renew, including 13 different on-brand team-building exercises. Teams can participate in group-oriented activities such as “The Continental Drifter,” “Cardboard Boat Regatta,” and “Nama-Stay in Paradise” lakefront yoga classes. After the hard work is done, they can enjoy six island-inspired restaurants, an 18-hole golf course, an 18,000-square-foot wellness retreat, St. Somewhere Spa, and a state-of-the-art workout facility, Fins Up Fitness Center. In addition, meeting attendees rent a boat and set out on Lake Conroe to explore.
HOUSTON, TX

