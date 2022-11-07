Read full article on original website
Webb City Seniors advance as the only Missouri team in global debate forum
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Some local teens are getting the chance to test their debate skills on a global scale. Three Webb City High School students have advanced in the “International Public Policy Forum.” It started out as a virtual debate contest with hundreds of teams competing from around the world online.
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some Kansas police concerned
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag. The unofficial vote on Amendment 3 was closer than what experts predicted, but marijuana legalization garnered about 53% support Tuesday. “I think Missouri...
Social Security a top priority for southwest Missouri voters according to Google data
SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Google Trends data for the Missouri 2022 Midterm Elections revealed the most searched topic across the state, and in our corner, is social security. And that may not surprise you considering within the southwest Missouri region, the population of residents 65+ is higher than other regions (below). In 2013, the elderly population of Missouri was estimated at 907,777, with 380,719 of them living in rural and possibly underserved areas.
Breaking down the numbers for Amendment 3 in Southwest Missouri
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — “Amendment 3” was one of the big issues that attracted more voters to the polls. It passed with more than a million people voting in favor of legal, recreational marijuana. The issue was a hot-button topic in Southwest Missouri as well, but what...
What Missouri voters need to know about ballot measures before heading to the polls
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The 2022 Midterm Election is six days away, and Missourians across the state will have some constitutional amendment questions to answer on the ballot. No matter where you live, each voter will be asked five questions towards the end of their ballot. Amendments 1, 3, 4 and 5 along with a constitutional convention question will be on ballot Nov. 8.
Missouri NAACP says passing Amendment 3 will not diversify marijuana
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri NAACP is asking voters to vote “No” on Amendment 3 saying legalizing marijuana will not the industry more diverse. According to Legal Missouri 22, the campaign that put the question on the ballot, if Amendment 3 is approved there would be 144 new small marijuana businesses awarded to historically disadvantaged populations, but the NAACP said that’s not guaranteed.
Family-owned bakery known for “best desserts in Missouri”
From gooey butter cake to New York cheesecake, the Missouri Baking Company has you sweet tooth fix. MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Many people may agree that old-fashioned bakeries make some of the best desserts around. With original, secret family recipes that often go back several generations, food critics says there’s just no substitute. The website, “Only In Your State” (which features little known attractions and “the best of” from all 50 states), claims Missouri Baking Company, “makes some of the very best desserts in Missouri.” The third generation, family-owned business was also named, “one of the country’s best bakeries” by the Daily Meal. The food and beverage website ranked Missouri Baking Company number 39 out of the more than 1,400 bakeries considered.
Kansas BOE: Schools should drop Native American mascots
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State Board of Education voted to strongly recommend that Kansas K-12 schools “retire Indian-themed mascots and branding” within the next three to five years. The vote came during its meeting Thursday morning. An advisory council had been studying the issue and...
Cori Bush wins reelection bid for Missouri Congressional District 1
ST. LOUIS – Cori Bush will serve a second term as a Missouri Congresswoman. The Associated Press has projected Bush the winner of the election for Missouri’s 1st Congressional District. Bush will retain her seat after a challenge from Republican candidate Andrew Jones. When first elected to her...
Some Missouri players win big in Monday’s record Powerball jackpot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 41-drawing streak had ended after someone in California won the record Powerball jackpot of $2.04 billion. Due to a technical issue, the Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night and performed Tuesday just before 8 a.m. Though there were no jackpot winners in the Show-Me...
Second detention hearing held in deadly Arkansas-Missouri kidnapping case
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One day after his wife’s detention hearing in federal court in Missouri, Jamie Waterman made an appearance of his own in the case involving a deadly kidnapping that crossed state lines. Waterman, 42, was charged with being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping...
Red Wave sweeps northeast Oklahoma election night
NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – The northeast Oklahoma tri-county area overwhelmingly voted Republican in Tuesday’s General Election. In Craig County Democratic candidate Lowell Walker defeated Joel Todd Taylor 51.22% to 48.78% for District 1 County Commissioner. Delaware County voters elected Republican David Beck as District 3 County Commissioner. Beck defeated...
Oklahoma Regional Weather for 11/11/22
A drastic change has happened today with highs only in the middle 40s today. the cold front that brought showers and storms is quickly racing to out east with a gusty north wind in behind it. Lows tonight are in the low 20s and then possibly teens Saturday night. We stay cold into next week with the chance for rain again Monday.
Kansas Regional Weather for 11/11/22
Much colder air has arrived in Southeast Kansas. Clouds will slowly clear today but temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s. We could even see some teens by Saturday night. The leading edge of colder is already pushing along Interstate 44. This is where we are going to...
Showers Tonight Followed by Much Colder Air
Much colder air is moving into the four states tonight. This is causing showers already across Southeast Kansas. We could see an isolated rumble of thunder. Severe weather is not expected though. Then we are even going to see the possibility of a rain snow mix on Monday. The leading...
Storms Likely Today; Much Colder Into The Weekend
Today we will still be warm and breezy especially in the early parts of the day before the cold front moves through. Once the cold front arrives we will see our storm chances increase into the afternoon and tonight. After the front has passed we will be much colder into the weekend and the cold will be sticking around for next week.
