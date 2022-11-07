ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Andor' Interview With Andy Serkis

By Gabriel Kovacs
Andy Serkis joins us to talk about his character Kino Loy in the Disney+ “Star Wars” series “Andor.” He discusses returning to the “Star Wars” franchise, whether Kino Loy is at all related to Snoke, the possibility of him returning as Snoke to tell more of that story and more.

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Intro
00:25 - Andy Serkis Talks Collaborating On The Making Of “Andor”
02:27 - Does Kino Loy Have A Larger Backstory?
04:06 - The Surprise Of Being Asked Back To The “Star Wars” Franchise
04:44 - Would Andy Serkis Return As Klaue In The MCU?
06:19 - Are The Prisoners In “Andor” Actually Building The Death Star?
06:51 - Would Andy Serkis Return As Snoke?
07:50 - Why Andy Serkis Is Not Directing “Venom 3”
08:40 - Outro

ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

