TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The gun belonging to a Lucas County sheriff deputy went off inside a bathroom at Toledo municipal court last week. Administrators say the veteran sheriff’s deputy was the only one in the restroom. According to a police report, the deputy was in the process of adjusting his uniform, due to the weight of the weapon, and he placed the weapon on the hook in the stall to adjust his pants.

LUCAS COUNTY, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO