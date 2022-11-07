Read full article on original website
Man found guilty on all charges for the November 2021 murders of two Toledo women
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was found guilty on seven charges he was facing for the November 2021 murders of two Toledo women. Donte Gilmer, 37, appeared in court on Nov. 10 as a jury deliberated and found him guilty for the murders of Natasha Carlisle, 40, and Laura Luckey, 42.
TPD: Two killed in central Toledo late Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were found dead inside a home in the 2700 block of Albion Street in central Toledo Thursday night. Both victims, a 28-year-old female and a 36-year-old male, were found shot to death inside the home and pronounced dead on scene, Toledo police said. Their relation is unknown.
Autopsy reveals victim suffered gunshot wounds to the head in Erie and Locust St. shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Coroner’s Officer on Thursday released the autopsy of one man who was killed in a shooting on Erie and Locust St., Wednesday. According to the autopsy, Erek Evans, 32, died of three gunshot wounds to the head. The coroner’s office ruled the manner of death as a homicide.
Man found guilty in 2021 double homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was found guilty Thursday by a jury of multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated murder, in a 2021 double homicide. He will be sentenced on Nov. 30. Donte Gilmer's trial was previously declared a mistrial in January of 2022 after the jury could...
Toledo police investigating deaths in Wednesday fire as murder-suicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an earlier development in this case that aired on Nov. 9, 2022. Toledo police are investigating the deaths in Wednesday's west Toledo fire as a murder-suicide, according to a report from the Lucas County Coroner's Office. On Wednesday, Toledo...
Lucas County Sheriff Deputy under investigation after his weapon goes off in public bathroom
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The gun belonging to a Lucas County sheriff deputy went off inside a bathroom at Toledo municipal court last week. Administrators say the veteran sheriff’s deputy was the only one in the restroom. According to a police report, the deputy was in the process of adjusting his uniform, due to the weight of the weapon, and he placed the weapon on the hook in the stall to adjust his pants.
Four men killed Wayne County jail officer after argument, prosecutor says
Detroit — An off-duty Wayne County Sheriff's Office corrections officer was shot and killed after an argument with at least four men, all of whom are charged with the deputy's slaying, according to prosecutors. Malikk Williams, Gregory Freeman, Christion White and Kevin White all were bound over Thursday to...
Toledo house fire victims died from gunshot wounds, Coroner reports
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Coroner’s Office has reported that the two victims from the Nov 9. house fire in Toledo died from gunshot wounds. On Nov. 10, an autopsy was performed on the bodies of Angela Baldwin, 47, and Scott Baldwin, 47, of Toledo, by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. The autopsy revealed the causes of death were determined to be multiple gunshot wounds for Angela Baldwin and a gunshot wound to the head for Scott Baldwin.
Expert gives advice on domestic violence after west Toledo investigated as murder-suicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating a murder-suicide in west Toledo, where firefighters found a man and a woman dead in a burning house on Leybourn Avenue. The Lucas County Coroner's Office said Thursday that 47-year-old Angela Baldwin was shot several times and her death was been ruled a homicide. Her husband, Scott Baldwin, was shot once in the head and his death was ruled a suicide.
One person killed in shooting on Erie and Locust St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was killed in a shooting on Erie and Locust St. on Wednesday. According to The Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 620 block of Locust after reports of shots fired. Upon arrival TPD located the victim in an apartment hallway. TPD reports...
2 face charges after raids in Roseville, Detroit for dealing drugs to surrounding communities: cops
Two alleged drug dealers are facing charges after a pair of narcotics task force raids in Roseville in Detroit. Police seized various drugs along with guns at two homes.
Detroit police seek tips on suspect who shot, wounded 2
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the person who shot and wounded two people inside a restaurant on the city's west side Sunday. Officers were called at about 2:50 a.m. to the Sweet Soul Bistro in the 13700 block of West McNichols Road near Schaefer Highway for a report of a shooting.
Man shot by his girlfriend in Detroit, police investigating
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 3:30 pm in the block of Hazelwood near Lodge and Clairmount. Police say a man was shot by his girlfriend during an argument. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The...
Sentence handed down in hospital rape case
A Detroit man accused of raping a teen psychiatric patient at Pontiac General Hospital was ordered to spend a year in jail after pleading no contest to amended charges. Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, entered his plea on Oct. 10 before Oakland County Circuit Judge Daniel O’Brien to two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct – incapacitated victim in exchange for three counts of third-degree criminal sexual assault being dropped. He was sentenced Nov. 7.
Two Bryan men plead guilty to assault
Two men from Bryan have pleaded guilty to assault after they beat a man at the side of the road. Gary Brown, 61, and Tyler Brown, 30, appeared Oct. 25 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. The men, who are formerly of Fostoria, were indicted...
Inmate gets 28 years for murder at Michigan prison
MILAN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A federal inmate will spend another 28 years behind bars after he killed a fellow inmate at a Michigan prison. A jury convicted Jason Dale Kechego, 41, of second-degree murder. His new sentence will run consecutively to a 10-year sentence he is currently serving for...
Norwalk man dead after allegedly stabbed by relative
NORWALK, Ohio (WTVG) - A Norwalk man is dead, with police alleging that he was stabbed by a 16-year-old relative with a knife. According to Norwalk Police report, officers were called to a home on Washington Street after 1 p.m. Saturday night. The police chief said a female caller told...
Georgia woman indicted for allegedly causing crash on I-75 that injured 11-year-old
A Georgia woman has been indicted for vehicle assault after she allegedly was at fault for an Interstate 75 traffic crash that injured a child. A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Lania Shana Treadwell, 25, Decatur, Georgia, for aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony; two counts endangering children, one a fifth-degree felony and one a first-degree misdemeanor; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, both minor misdemeanors; and two counts operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug or abuse or a combination of them/OVI, both first-degree misdemeanors.
Man sentenced 10-15 years in prison for death of grandmother during home invasion
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Monroe County man who was accused of assaulting his grandparents during a break-in at an apartment, killing his grandmother in the process, is going to prison. Monroe County Circuit Judge William Nichols sentenced Jeffrey Travis Ott, Nov. 3, to serve 10 to 15 years...
6 Detroit residents accused of kidnapping, beating woman they thought was involved in carjacking
DETROIT – Six Detroit residents have been charged after they kidnapped a woman they wrongly believed was involved in a carjacking and beat her for information about the crime, officials said. An indictment was unsealed Thursday (Nov. 3) and revealed that six people were charged Oct. 12 in the...
