Dorchester Park homicide victim identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has completed the autopsy of 35-year-old Bradly Miller, whose death at Dorchester Park on Thursday, Nov. 3 is being investigated as a homicide.

On Nov. 3 at around 7:15 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to Dorchester Park at 1130 South Nevada Avenue for a reported assault. When officers arrived, they found Miller dead at the scene.

Bradly Miller, Courtesy: Photo provided to CSPD by the family

Miller’s death is being investigated as a homicide. CSPD said this is the 41st homicide investigation of the year, this time last year CSPD had investigated 36 homicides.

