ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Latest Carlos Correa rumors could be bad news for Dodgers

Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has officially entered free agency, but the Los Angeles Dodgers may stray away from him. Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa may have dug himself into a hole for his association with the 2017 Houston Astros, putting some strains on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ pursuit of him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

San Diego Padres may be changing Fernando Tatis Jr.’s role

Fernando Tatis Jr. was supposed to be the shortstop of the present and future for the San Diego Padres. That may have changed. According to Alden Gonzalez at ESPN, Tatis may no longer have a home at short. Instead, he could get time at short, second, center, and left as the Padres could look to turn him into a super utility player.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

New York Yankees fans going to puke after Brian Cashman’s comments

The amount of New York Yankees fans that want to see Josh Donaldson back in pinstripes can likely be counted on one hand. General manager Brian Cashman does not care. Cashman defended the embattled third baseman, saying that Donaldson will be starting at the hot corner in 2023. He lauded Donaldson’s defense and said that he feels that there is a lot more left in the bat than he showed in 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
565K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy