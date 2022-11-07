Man charged after throwing cans at Sen. Ted Cruz during World Series parade; bond set at $40K: Court docs

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who fatally shot his fiancée just three days after proposing was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murder. After a day of testimony, a Harris County jury sentenced Kendrick Akins on Wednesday to life in prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Thursday. The jury also found that he was a true habitual offender because of earlier violent crimes.

