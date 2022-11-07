ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Man charged after throwing cans at Sen. Ted Cruz during World Series parade; bond set at $40K: Court docs

By Ninfa Saavedra, Erica Ponder
Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Houston man who shot fiancée during argument three days after proposing sentenced to life in prison

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who fatally shot his fiancée just three days after proposing was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murder. After a day of testimony, a Harris County jury sentenced Kendrick Akins on Wednesday to life in prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Thursday. The jury also found that he was a true habitual offender because of earlier violent crimes.
HOUSTON, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Family of four stab clerk after attempted robbery

HOUSTON - Police say the family of four tried to rob the store after stabbing and beating the store clerk late Wednesday night. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. near Spears and Walters road at the Shell gas station on Houston's Northside. According to the Houston Police Department, the four...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Suspect accused of stalking also wanted on six open warrants

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is off the streets after being accused of harassing a store employee, and he was wanted in other cases as well. According to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Mark Herman’s office, it started at a Kroger store in the 13000 block of Louetta Road.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man shoots girlfriend’s ex outside apartment in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting involving a woman, her current boyfriend and ex-boyfriend at an apartment in southeast Houston. Around 11 p.m. Tuesday night at the Casa Grande Apartments, located on 8800 Gulf Freeway, a woman and her boyfriend were inside an apartment when her ex-boyfriend showed up with a shotgun at the door, police said.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Election results: Harris County criminal court judges

HOUSTON — There was a lot of interest in race results for criminal court judges in Harris County. With crime and safety being top issues for Harris County voters, there was a major push by the GOP to oust Democratic criminal court judges. Here are the latest election results...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Harris County authorities investigating deadly double shooting

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a deadly double shooting on Tuesday night. Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred at 255 Assay Street. When authorities arrived, they found a man and woman dead on the scene. No other details have been...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy