Man charged after throwing cans at Sen. Ted Cruz during World Series parade; bond set at $40K: Court docs

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Related
cw39.com
Houston man who shot fiancée during argument three days after proposing sentenced to life in prison
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who fatally shot his fiancée just three days after proposing was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murder. After a day of testimony, a Harris County jury sentenced Kendrick Akins on Wednesday to life in prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Thursday. The jury also found that he was a true habitual offender because of earlier violent crimes.
Jury sentences man convicted of killing fiancée in 2020, to life in prison
When the verdict was read and Kendrick Akins was convicted of murder, officials say he passed out and had a seizure in the courtroom. This led to a delay in his sentencing.
Click2Houston.com
Home invasion suspect pretending to be HPD officer fatally shot in Katy; second suspect on the run: HCSO
KATY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a home invasion that left one suspect dead and another possibly injured in Katy Thursday, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. HCSO responded to a report of a home invasion in progress in the 3200 block of Windmoor around...
news4sanantonio.com
Family of four stab clerk after attempted robbery
HOUSTON - Police say the family of four tried to rob the store after stabbing and beating the store clerk late Wednesday night. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. near Spears and Walters road at the Shell gas station on Houston's Northside. According to the Houston Police Department, the four...
Police: Man arrested after throwing beer at Sen. Ted Cruz
HPD tweeted that a beer can was thrown at the Senator while he was on a float in the 2400 block of Smith St.
Click2Houston.com
Surveillance photos released of suspect who shot man in back after harassing woman in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Surveillance photos have been released of a man accused of shooting another man following an argument over the victim’s girlfriend inside a north Houston gas station on July 29, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported around 8:35 p.m. at a convenience store,...
CBS Sports
Man accused of throwing beer can at Sen. Ted Cruz at World Series parade charged with aggravated assault
The man who threw a beer can at U.S. Senator Ted Cruz during the Houston Astros World Series victory parade has been arrested, the Houston Police Department announced on Monday. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and released on $40,000 bond. "The beer can struck the...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect hides in day care closet in attempt to evade police after ‘jugging’ incident, HPD says
HOUSTON – Three suspects are in police custody Wednesday following a pro-active investigation that ended with one of the men running into a crowded daycare and hiding in a closet, KPRC 2 has learned. The identities of the three men are pending. All three were under Houston Police Department...
Video: Disabled woman hurt when purse snatcher drags her across her yard
HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a purse snatcher who dragged his disabled victim across her yard after ambushing her. Doctors told her family the terrifying ordeal nearly caused her to have a heart attack. Ring video shows the crime that happened Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. The...
ATM technician robbed by masked man outside NE Houston convenience store
HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to track down suspects in two separate crimes at the same location. The most recent case happened on Oct. 25 at the convenience store in the 9400 block of Shady Drive in northeast Houston. An ATM technician was inside working on a machine...
fox26houston.com
Club Onyx murder suspect arrested in Arizona, will be extradited back to Harris County
Houston - A suspect in the Club Onyx shooting where a security guard was killed was arrested. Anthony Glen Jones, 24, was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona. He is being charged with murder. Houston police say on September 14 around 3:14 am, a Club Onyx security guard got into a confrontation...
cw39.com
Suspect accused of stalking also wanted on six open warrants
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is off the streets after being accused of harassing a store employee, and he was wanted in other cases as well. According to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Mark Herman’s office, it started at a Kroger store in the 13000 block of Louetta Road.
HCSO: 2 dead after possible-murder suicide stemming from domestic violence
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead in what investigators believe is a murder-suicide, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. It happened Tuesday just before 8 p.m. at an apartment complex on Assay Street which is near the Sam Houston Tollway and West Lake Houston Parkway. Deputies...
cw39.com
Man shoots girlfriend’s ex outside apartment in southeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting involving a woman, her current boyfriend and ex-boyfriend at an apartment in southeast Houston. Around 11 p.m. Tuesday night at the Casa Grande Apartments, located on 8800 Gulf Freeway, a woman and her boyfriend were inside an apartment when her ex-boyfriend showed up with a shotgun at the door, police said.
Harris Co. GOP to file lawsuit over paper shortage on Election Day
The Republicans are demanding Harris Co. Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum issue a public apology.
Suspect accused of following victim home from bank hid in nearby day care, HPD says
This was not the first jugging case this week. Video from an incident on Monday shows a woman being dragged while she unloaded her groceries after going through an ATM.
Election results: Harris County criminal court judges
HOUSTON — There was a lot of interest in race results for criminal court judges in Harris County. With crime and safety being top issues for Harris County voters, there was a major push by the GOP to oust Democratic criminal court judges. Here are the latest election results...
Click2Houston.com
Houston man attempts to fly phones, tobacco, vape pens into prison on drone, DOJ says
HOUSTON – Houston resident Davien Phillip Turner, also known as Davien Phillip Mayo, 44, pleaded guilty to owning or operating a drone that was not registered, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas said in a Nov. 8 release. According to information presented in court,...
fox26houston.com
Harris County authorities investigating deadly double shooting
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a deadly double shooting on Tuesday night. Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred at 255 Assay Street. When authorities arrived, they found a man and woman dead on the scene. No other details have been...
HPD release surveillance images amid search for gunman who shot employee at taco truck
Officers say the 19-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Comments / 13