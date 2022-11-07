Read full article on original website
City Attorney lashes out at “mob attack” from city employees; budget passes after four hour closed-door session
ITHACA, N.Y.—There have been uncomfortable moments in Ithaca politics from time to time, as there are in virtually any government. Those moments have seemed to come more frequently in the past 10 or so months as Common Council and Acting Mayor Laura Lewis adjust to their new leader and role, respectively, and two ethics investigations take place.
David, Riley concede election losses in State Senate, Congress
ITHACA, N.Y.—While the U.S. House of Representatives NY-19 race and New York State Senate 52 District race came down to the wire, with both races still hotly contested into the wee hours of the morning, they both appear to now be resolved. In the Congressional race, slight favorite Josh...
Wide variety of concerns push voters to polls in Tompkins County
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Over the past year, The Ithaca Voice has been closely following the races for representatives of New York State Senate District 52 and Congressional District 19, as well as Mayor for the City of Ithaca. With Senate Candidate Lea Webb and Congressional Candidate Josh Riley winning the...
ithaca.com
Election Results are Starting to Roll In
The results of the midterm elections are beginning to roll in even though they won’t be made final until all mail-in ballots are counted next week. The current results are based on early voting, submitted absentee ballots and in-person votes that were cast on November 8. They are based on information from the New York State Board of Elections and the Tompkins County Board of Elections and several races have been decided or candidates have declared victory.
whcuradio.com
City of Ithaca creates homeless coordinator position
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca city officials have approved funding for a homeless coordinator. The part-time job is set to complement the proposed full-time homeless coordinator in Tompkins County. Alderperson Feebee Brown supports the position. Three council members voted against the position, in efforts to lower next year’s tax...
Rich David concedes State Senate race
Republican Rich David has conceded the race for the newly drawn 52nd New York State Senate seat.
Visum to seek tax breaks for Cherry Street plan
ITHACA, N.Y. — With the ink hardly dry on their municipal approvals, Visum will be heading to the Tompkins County Industrial Development Agency to request tax breaks on their planned West End development. The project, called “The Hive” and slated for 132 Cherry Street, calls for two five-story buildings...
Midterm Election results 2022: Molinaro, Webb hold slight leads; Lewis ahead for Ithaca mayor
These results will be updated throughout the night as they are posted. Results are not officially final until a week after Election Day, when mail-in ballots are counted. Update, 11:50 p.m.: Tompkins County has now posted absentee ballots received, early voting and Election Day voting. Mail-in ballots are yet to be counted.
NewsChannel 36
Voters in Chemung County Elect Legislators
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Every seat in the Chemung County Legislative was up for grabs Tuesday night. Although some of the candidates ran unopposed, there were a few candidates who were not. For the 1st District, Lawana Morse pulled ahead of Jim Hassell with 69% of the votes. Tom Sweet...
wskg.org
Democrat Lea Webb declares victory over Republican Rich David in state Senate race
UPDATE: 11/09/22 4:40 P.M. Rich David conceded to Lea Webb on Wednesday. Democrat Lea Webb declared victory over her opponent Republican Rich David in the race for New York’s 52nd State Senate District Tuesday night. Webb leads by less than two percentage points, or 1,500 votes, according to election...
whcuradio.com
NY-19 congressional hopeful Josh Riley concedes
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Josh Riley conceding defeat in his run for New York’s 19th Congressional District. The Southern Tier native and Ithaca resident congratulated Republican Marc Molinaro on his successful campaign in a Facebook post. “With the ballots cast, votes counted, and campaign ended, let’s set aside...
Hochul Wins, U.S. 19th Congressional District Too Close to Call
Western New Yorker, Democrat Kathy Hochul makes history again, being elected the first woman Governor in the Empire State. In results posted by the New York State Board of Elections, statewide voters have handed Hochul a full term in the job, becoming the first woman elected New York Governor. She outright wins the office she took over in 2021 when former Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) resigned.
Tompkins County officials offer remembrance of Henry Granison after his death
This is a Community Announcement from Tompkins County. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. At the November 7 public hearing regarding the 2023 County Budget, Legislators spoke about the recent passing of their colleague, Henry Granison,...
localsyr.com
Laura Lewis wins Ithaca Mayor race
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Laura Lewis wins the 2022 Ithaca Mayor race. In Tompkins County, Democrat Laura Lewis, Republican Zachary Winn, and Progressive Katie Sims all fought for the position with Lewis coming out on top. After former Mayor Svante Myrick stepped down, he appointed acting Mayor Laura Lewis...
Veteran’s Day area closures
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—In observance of Veteran’s Day on November 10, some city and county businesses and offices have updated operating hours. The Tompkins County Office for Opportunities, Alternatives and Resources will be closed Nov. 11. The Tompkins County Recycling and Materials Management office will be closed Nov. 11....
Here’s Francis Conole’s best hope for a longshot comeback in Central NY race for Congress
Syracuse, N.Y. – Francis Conole is relying on a very difficult path to come from behind against Brandon Williams in the election for the 22nd Congressional District seat in Central New York. Conole would need to win at least 69% of the remaining votes if every absentee ballot issued...
Onondaga County voter turnout so far
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — So far, a total of 82,742 votes have been processed on Election Day, as of 4 p.m. according to the Onondaga County Board of Elections. The BOE says from 2-3 p.m., 7,668 votes have been processed and 9,266 have been processed from 3-4 p.m. Absentee ballots are what New York […]
YS: What percentage of Onondaga County voted?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the votes from the midterm election on November 8 are still being counted, we’re being asked to dive deeper into the numbers. Anita writes, “What percentage of voters in Onondaga County voted in the midterm election?” She also is hoping for a breakdown of the voters by age and party. […]
wskg.org
2022 election results: See some of the key races we’re following
U.S. Senator (New York) At 9:00 p.m., the Associated Press projects Democrat Charles Schumer wins reelection to U.S. Senate over Republican Joe Pinion and Diane Sare on the LaRouche-party line. Attorney General. New York Democratic Attorney General Letitia James wins reelection, defeating Republican Michael Henry. Congress (19th Congressional District) Republican...
Ithaca developer hopes his Dryden project sprouts
DRYDEN, N.Y.—Local developer G. Lincoln “Linc” Morse is a busy man. He purchased 1920 Slaterville Road and renovated it into the new home of manufacturer Incodema, and has plans approved for turning the former Incodema at 407 Cliff Street into a mixed-use complex focused on leisure and hospitality uses. Now, he’s adding a third plan to his roster of projects.
