Pueblo, CO

18-year-old arrested after shooting into car in Pueblo

By Ashley Eberhardt
 3 days ago

(PUEBLO, Colo.) —18-year-old Juaquin Availa is under arrest and facing First Degree Attempted Murder charges after he walked up to a car in the parking lot of a Pueblo business and fired shots at the people inside.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), the dispatch center received a call around 12:41 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 from a business in the 900 block of West Northern Avenue, near Bessemer Park. The business reported there were multiple shots fired in the parking lot before the people involved left.

Shortly after, at 12:43 a.m., a woman called police to report that she had been shot and was driving herself to the hospital. An officer working a separate call at the hospital said a man also walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound at 12:49 a.m.

Initial investigation revealed that two men approached the car in the business parking lot and began firing, injuring the people inside.

Detectives with the Special Investigation Division were able to identify the suspects and suspect’s car through their investigation and review of surveillance video.

Avila was arrested and taken to the Pueblo County Judicial Center and booked on two counts of Criminal Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder.

PPD said the investigation is still ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

