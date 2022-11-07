ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

247Sports

How to Watch: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 25 Washington

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1, 6-0) continue their quest for a perfect conference play as they host No. 25 Washington (7-2, 4-2) during rivalry week. Washington is fresh off a three-point victory over Oregon State. Michael Penix Jr. leads the Huskies, who feature one of the best offenses in...
osubeavers.com

Oregon State Adds Local Talent on Signing Day

CORVALLIS – Oregon State women's basketball added two of the top talents in the Beaver State to its 2023-24 roster with the signings of Donovyn Hunter and Kennedie Shuler. "This is an exciting day for our basketball program and for Beaver Nation as we welcome Donovyn and Kennedie to Oregon State and our basketball family," Rueck said. "They bring a high level of skill, competitiveness, competence both offensively and defensively to our program. They are dynamic perimeter players who each have the ability to impact the game in all phases. They have been very well coached, understand the game, and have the skillsets to match their IQ. In addition to their basketball ability, they are amazing people and teammates who will enhance our community and the culture of our program. I am excited to welcome these two and their families to ours. They are perfect fits and will have outstanding careers at Oregon State."
kcfmradio.com

Ducks Move Up in Playoff Picture; Sports Break

Georgia remains atop the AP poll and now has superseded Tennessee as the number one ranked in the College Football Playoff poll. With a couple of top tier losses over the weekend the Oregon Ducks have moved up two spots to number 6 in the CFP rankings which matches their AP spot. Tennessee’s loss to Georgia dropped them to number 5. The Ducks have three games left and have to get by Washington, Utah and Oregon State.
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Washington-Oregon game on?

The Washington football team (7-2 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) travels south to face Oregon (8-1, 6-0) Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The Dawgs and Ducks square off at 4:00 p.m. PT, and the game will air on FOX television. The Huskies returned to the national rankings this week, earning the No. 24 spot in the AP Top 25 and No. 23 the coaches’ poll, while Oregon is ranked No. 6 in each.
The Oregonian

Oregon State linebacker Jack Colletto one of 4 finalists for Paul Hornung Award

Oregon State Beavers linebacker Jack Colletto is one of four finalists for the Paul Hornung Award, annually given to the nation’s most versatile college football player. Colletto is well known for his two-way ability at Oregon State, playing linebacker on defense in addition to wildcat quarterback and fullback on offense. Colletto also participates on all four special teams units.
a-z-animals.com

The Longest Biking Trail in Oregon

The state of Oregon offers breathtaking scenery, from the vast expanses of its deserts to the mountains of the Cascades and shores of the Pacific Coast. Oregon also offers some of the best infrastructure in the country for taking the two-wheeled path. Riders can pedal their way through the landscape with a choice of over 80 biking trails throughout the state. Whether you’re into road biking, off-street paved rides, or adventurous mountain biking trails, there’s a path for you. Let’s take a look at the longest biking trail in Oregon!
beachconnection.net

Views to a Thrill: One Oregon Coast Spot Soars to New Angles, Dizzy Heights

(Yachats, Oregon) – Just a wee bit north of the Lane County line and a tad south of the cozy central Oregon coast burgh of Yachats, the idea of getting high takes on dramatic new dimensions. A singular mountain of sorts soars upwards and yields a wild new take on familiar surroundings, bursting at the seams with layers of surprises, one after another. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
kqennewsradio.com

IN-N-OUT BURGER IN ROSEBURG OPENS THURSDAY

Nearly twenty months after filing a development application with the City of Roseburg, In-N-Out Burger has announced that its Roseburg location will open on Thursday. The company began initial discussions with city staff regarding the property in October of 2020. The outlet is on Northwest Aviation Drive, just south of...
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

