Raegan Beers, Jelena Mitrovic post double-doubles as Oregon State routs Seattle 89-53
Oregon State overpowered Seattle with its inside advantage on the way to a 89-53 women’s basketball win Thursday night in Gill Coliseum. Led underneath the basket by 6-foot-9 sophomore Jelena Mitrovic and 6-2 freshman forward Raegan Beers, OSU scored all but two of its 33 baskets on shots inside the arc.
Oregon State Beavers vs Seattle Redhawks women’s basketball score updates, live stream, TV channel (11/10/22)
Oregon State looks to build upon a season-opening win when the Beavers play host to Seattle at 6 p.m. Thursday in Gill Coliseum. OSU opened the season with a 61-60 win over Hawaii, the Big West preseason favorite. This is Seattle’s season opener. Scroll down to find live updates.
David Perez’s late goal the difference as Oregon State men’s soccer shocks No. 1 Washington 1-0
OSU (7-3-6) continued its recent mastery of Washington, as the Beavers are 2-0-2 against the Huskies during the past two seasons. Oregon State beat UW in Seattle last year when the Huskies were ranked No. 1. Oregon State is certain to land an NCAA playoff berth, but Thursday’s win may...
Oregon men’s basketball signs 3 top 50 players in top 10 recruiting class for 2023
Oregon signed three top 50 players to its 2023 recruiting class, which ranks in the top 10 nationally. Five-star forwards Kwame Evans Jr. and Mookie Cook and four-star guard Jackson Shelstad signed with the Ducks on Wednesday in what is the No. 7 ranked class in the 247Sports Composite. Evans,...
Oregon State basketball teams ink 3 players, including in-staters Donovyn Hunter and Kennedie Shuler
Oregon State added three high school seniors to its men’s and women’s basketball programs Wednesday, the first day of early national signing period. The men signed Gavin Marrs, a 6-foot-11 power forward from Ellensburg, Washington. The women stayed in-state for a pair of guards, South Medford’s Donovyn Hunter and Barlow’s Kennedie Shuler.
How to Watch: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 25 Washington
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1, 6-0) continue their quest for a perfect conference play as they host No. 25 Washington (7-2, 4-2) during rivalry week. Washington is fresh off a three-point victory over Oregon State. Michael Penix Jr. leads the Huskies, who feature one of the best offenses in...
Can Oregon Ducks disrupt Washington’s extremely efficient third down offense?
Oregon’s defense made incremental improvement on third down before a setback against Colorado. Now the No. 6 Ducks have to attempt to get off the field against Washington offense that is one of the most effective in the country at converting on third down. Washington (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12) ranks...
An evening with Oregon State basketball: Impressions from Beavers men and women after opening night
For an opening act Monday night at Gill Coliseum, that was something, no?. The Oregon State women trailed by 10 points, led by 10 points, gave it up, then rallied to win on a last-second free throw over Hawaii 61-60. The Beavers men did one better in the nightcap. They...
osubeavers.com
Oregon State Adds Local Talent on Signing Day
CORVALLIS – Oregon State women's basketball added two of the top talents in the Beaver State to its 2023-24 roster with the signings of Donovyn Hunter and Kennedie Shuler. "This is an exciting day for our basketball program and for Beaver Nation as we welcome Donovyn and Kennedie to Oregon State and our basketball family," Rueck said. "They bring a high level of skill, competitiveness, competence both offensively and defensively to our program. They are dynamic perimeter players who each have the ability to impact the game in all phases. They have been very well coached, understand the game, and have the skillsets to match their IQ. In addition to their basketball ability, they are amazing people and teammates who will enhance our community and the culture of our program. I am excited to welcome these two and their families to ours. They are perfect fits and will have outstanding careers at Oregon State."
kcfmradio.com
Ducks Move Up in Playoff Picture; Sports Break
Georgia remains atop the AP poll and now has superseded Tennessee as the number one ranked in the College Football Playoff poll. With a couple of top tier losses over the weekend the Oregon Ducks have moved up two spots to number 6 in the CFP rankings which matches their AP spot. Tennessee’s loss to Georgia dropped them to number 5. The Ducks have three games left and have to get by Washington, Utah and Oregon State.
What time, what channel is the Washington-Oregon game on?
The Washington football team (7-2 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) travels south to face Oregon (8-1, 6-0) Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The Dawgs and Ducks square off at 4:00 p.m. PT, and the game will air on FOX television. The Huskies returned to the national rankings this week, earning the No. 24 spot in the AP Top 25 and No. 23 the coaches’ poll, while Oregon is ranked No. 6 in each.
Five-stars heading to Eugene for recruiting weekend
Five-stars will once again descend into Eugene for football visits this weekend as the Ducks host rival Washington in a Top 25 clash at Autzen Stadium.
Can the Oregon Ducks break into the college football playoff?: The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman joins the Sports by Northwest podcast
Ari Wasserman is a national college football reporter for The Athletic. Like many, he believes the Oregon Ducks are the best team in the Pac-12. He also thinks that they are the conference’s worst candidate to break into the college football playoff. Why? Well, here’s a hint: Georgia.
UCLA CB Jaylin Davies Talks Expanding Role, Transferring from Oregon
UCLA cornerback Jaylin Davies answered questions about his transfer from Oregon, his expanding role in the defense, getting in a slight altercation during the ASU game, and what he sees from Arizona's offense.
WATCH: Kelly Graves breaks down signing class, offers Basham injury update
Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves went into detail on what the Ducks accomplished on national signing day with the additions of guard Sofia Bell, wing Sammie Wagner and forward Sarah Rambus. Graves also provided the latest update on where things stand with freshman center Kennedy Basham, who suffered an...
Oregon State linebacker Jack Colletto one of 4 finalists for Paul Hornung Award
Oregon State Beavers linebacker Jack Colletto is one of four finalists for the Paul Hornung Award, annually given to the nation’s most versatile college football player. Colletto is well known for his two-way ability at Oregon State, playing linebacker on defense in addition to wildcat quarterback and fullback on offense. Colletto also participates on all four special teams units.
Pac-12 bowl projections: Major changes at top as Oregon Ducks become our pick for CFP
Another Saturday has come and gone without a shakeup in the Pac-12 race, but this Tuesday brings a major change in the Hotline’s bowl outlook for the conference. We are projecting Oregon to reach the College Football Playoff and UCLA to fill the vacancy in the Rose Bowl.
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Oregon
The state of Oregon offers breathtaking scenery, from the vast expanses of its deserts to the mountains of the Cascades and shores of the Pacific Coast. Oregon also offers some of the best infrastructure in the country for taking the two-wheeled path. Riders can pedal their way through the landscape with a choice of over 80 biking trails throughout the state. Whether you’re into road biking, off-street paved rides, or adventurous mountain biking trails, there’s a path for you. Let’s take a look at the longest biking trail in Oregon!
beachconnection.net
Views to a Thrill: One Oregon Coast Spot Soars to New Angles, Dizzy Heights
(Yachats, Oregon) – Just a wee bit north of the Lane County line and a tad south of the cozy central Oregon coast burgh of Yachats, the idea of getting high takes on dramatic new dimensions. A singular mountain of sorts soars upwards and yields a wild new take on familiar surroundings, bursting at the seams with layers of surprises, one after another. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
kqennewsradio.com
IN-N-OUT BURGER IN ROSEBURG OPENS THURSDAY
Nearly twenty months after filing a development application with the City of Roseburg, In-N-Out Burger has announced that its Roseburg location will open on Thursday. The company began initial discussions with city staff regarding the property in October of 2020. The outlet is on Northwest Aviation Drive, just south of...
