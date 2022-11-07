Read full article on original website
kbia.org
Incumbent Republican Cheri Toalson Reisch Wins 44th District
Incumbent Republican Cheri Toalson Reisch won the race to represent Missouri's 44th district Tuesday night. This will be Reisch’s fourth and final term in the Missouri House of Representatives, due to term limits. She beat out Democrat Dave Reithel by some 3,600 votes. Reisch attended an election night watch...
kbia.org
Adrian Plank wins Missouri 47th District State Representative
Democrat Adrian Plank won his election for Missouri House District 47 with 52% of the vote. Plank ran for the same state representative position in the past two elections unsuccessfully. After winning, Plank expressed his desire to hit the ground running. “We're going to try and cinch down super PACs...
kbia.org
kbia.org
kbia.org
Doug Mann wins 50th State House District
Democrat Doug Mann won the Missouri House of Representatives 50th District race Tuesday with 55% of the vote. Mann defeated Republican James Musgraves. Education was a major issue between the two candidates. Mann joined other local Democratic candidates at a watch party on the roof of the Broadway Hotel. Attendees...
kbia.org
Missouri voters approve legalizing recreational marijuana
Missouri’s Amendment 3 has successfully passed in Missouri. Individuals 21 years of age or older will be able to possess up to three ounces of recreational marijuana in the state. Lance Lenau, secretary of the Missouri National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, said the amendment goes into...
kbia.org
Missouri voters approve Amendment 4 to increase Kansas City Police funding
Kansas City will be required to spend more of its budget on the Kansas City Police Department after Missouri voters overwhelmingly passed Amendment 4. The constitutional amendment requires Kansas City to increase its minimum funding to the Kansas City Police Department to 25% of the city's general fund — up from the current requirement of 20%.
