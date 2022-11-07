ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Seth Rogen Says Steven Spielberg Cried So Much During The Making Of His Latest Movie The Fabelmans

By Caroline Young
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ei2c_0j2Bq5P600
(Image credit: Lionsgate/HBO)

While Seth Rogen has made a career of being the face of many comedy films over the years, the actor has taken several dramatic turns over the years. He has shown his versatility in films like The Disaster Artist and Steve Jobs, but now is truly hitting the big leagues starring in Steven Spielberg’s latest film, The Fabelmans. The film is a personal one for the director, who co-wrote the film with frequent collaborator Tony Kushner. According to Rogen, Spielberg was quite emotional during production, due to the personal nature of the film.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Pam and Tommy actor opened up about working with the legendary director on such an impactful project for Spielberg. He talked about the intimidating nature of the role, and how openly the Jaws director expressed his emotions while on set. Rogen revealed detailed:

He would cry a lot, openly. We’d show up on set and he would just see a certain piece of wardrobe or a certain piece of set dec[oration] or everyone coming together to recreate a certain thing. I saw him cry dozens of times throughout filming the movie which was actually very beautiful and I think made everyone want to really honor what he was doing. You saw how much it meant to him and how truthful he was being.

This was clearly an important project for Spielberg, who based the film off of his own life. The set pieces and costumes are meant to emulate elements of his childhood, which will be fictionalized on screen. The emotions must’ve rubbed off on the cast, as it established a deep understanding for how important the project was. This probably encouraged the cast to put their all into their roles, which probably wasn’t too difficult for acclaimed actors of the ensemble cast, Paul Dano and Michelle Williams.

The Fablemans is a coming-of-age drama about a young aspiring filmmaker, and his family dynamic. Seth Rogen plays Bennie Loewy, a close family friend of the Fabelmans, who becomes a surrogate uncle to Sammy, the protagonist of the film. The film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival to widespread acclaim, winning the coveted Audience Award. Like most of Spielberg’s work, The Fabelmans is said to be deeply emotionally resonant, so make sure to bring the tissues. I know I will, I’m still not over E.T. leaving.

This is not the first time Spielberg has worked with acclaimed comedians in his films. He famously worked with Robin Williams in his 1994 film, Hook and John Belushi in 1941. More recently, he worked with TJ Miller in 2018's Ready Player One, and Bill Hader in The BFG. With Rogen’s recent transition into more serious films and Spielberg’s knack for collaborating well with hilarious performers, this was probably a match made in heaven. Comedic actors like Jonah Hill have gained attention from the Academy for giving astounding performances while working with legendary directors, so Rogen may emerge as a Best Supporting Actor favorite.

You can catch Seth Rogen’s memorable performance in The Fabelmans when the film hits theaters nationwide on November 23rd. In the meantime, you can revisit Steven Spielberg’s most recent tearjerker, West Side Story, currently streaming with an HBO Max subscription. For more information about other potential Oscar contenders releasing this awards season, check out our 2022 movie release schedule.

Comments / 26

Related
The Independent

Quentin Tarantino names seven ‘perfect’ movies

Quentin Tarantino has named seven “unassailable” movies. The director appeared on Thursday’s episode (27 October) of Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his newly released book Cinema Speculation.In his book – which is described as part-memoir, part-Hollywood history, and part-film theory – Tarantino writes that there are “very few perfect movies” but that Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of them.The slasher film directed by Tobe Hooper has become a cult classic since its release in 1974.Asked by host Jimmy Kimmel what other films he considers to be “perfect”, Tarantino replied: “Well, there’s not many of them – that just...
People

Evan Rachel Wood Didn't Know How to Tell Son, 9, His Mom 'Makes Out with Harry Potter' in New Film

"You can't watch mom make out with Harry Potter," she joked during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers Evan Rachel Wood is sharing the hilarious reason she didn't let her son visit her on the set of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress, 35, shared that her 9-year-old son was excited to learn she was working with Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe on the film. "We watched all the Harry Potter films together and I told him I was working with Daniel Radcliffe and...
People

Eric Roberts Admits He's 'Lost Count' of His Projects After Appearing in Over 700 Films and TV Shows

Eric Roberts told The Hollywood Reporter that he gets up to "30 offers" for roles "every single day from all over the world" After 50 years in Hollywood and with over 700 film and TV appearances under his belt, Eric Roberts is still going strong. The 66-year-old actor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his prolific career in an interview alongside Eliza, his manager and wife of 30 years, in which he expressed gratitude for being "one of the luckiest guys in Hollywood." "We get anywhere from eight to...
Daily Mail

Jennifer Lawrence dropped out from Elizabeth Holmes role because of Amanda Seyfried's 'terrific' Emmy Award winning portrayal: 'We don't need to redo that'

Jennifer Lawrence was set to play Elizabeth Holmes on the big screen but Amanda Seyfried ruined those plans. The 32-year-old two-time Oscar winning actress revealed to the New York Times that the 36-year-old's 'terrific' Emmy winning portrayal of the notorious Theranos executive officer was the reason she dropped out of the film.
disneydining.com

Filmmaker Tim Burton Says Johnny Depp is “Suburban White Trash”

Veteran filmmaker Tim Burton recently spoke about Johnny Depp, strangely comparing himself to Depp by saying that they are both “suburban white trash.”. Tim Burton is known for his, well, “interesting” take on filmmaking. His is a style that can only be described as “Burtonesque.” Far Out Magazine describes Burton’s style in this way:
Collider

Steven Spielberg Got Emotional Casting Paul Dano as His Dad in 'The Fabelmans'

Nailing the casting was especially important for Steven Spielberg's latest film The Fabelmans. The semi-autobiographical drama is based heavily around the legendary director's early life growing up in post-World War II America and how he overcame a family divide to pursue his passion for movie-making. Through his stand-in Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle), he explored the influence of both his creatively-minded mother and methodical father on his life, particularly through the divide between them. It was critical then that Spielberg find actors that could capture not just their looks, but their mannerisms and mentalities. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, he made it clear that nobody embodied his father Arnold Spielberg quite like Paul Dano.
Deadline

‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust

In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
161K+
Followers
39K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy