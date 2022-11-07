Read full article on original website
Related
kbia.org
Democratic Candidate Kip Kendrick to be Boone County Presiding Commissioner
Former state representative Kip Kendrick won the race for Boone County presiding commissioner Tuesday. Kendrick and his supporters gathered at Big Daddy’s Barbecue and Soul Food last night to watch election results roll in. Attendees filled the small space with energy as they milled about between tables, occasionally checking each of the three televisions showcasing election results.
kbia.org
Afternoon newscast for November 9, 2022
Campbell Hamai studies international journalism and English at the University of Missouri-Columbia. She comes from a small town outside of St. Louis called Washington. Hamai spends about 90% of her free time (what little free time she has) reading and playing the violin. She enjoys walking around Columbia's parks and feeling the sun.
kbia.org
Fitzpatrick wins state auditor race
After winning the state auditor race Tuesday night, incumbent state treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick will be moving his Jefferson City office down the street come January. Fitzpatrick, a Republican, beat Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr. Fitzpatrick won with 61% of the vote to Green's 36% and Hartwig's 3% with 91% of precincts reporting as of 11:10 p.m.
kbia.org
Adrian Plank wins Missouri 47th District State Representative
Democrat Adrian Plank won his election for Missouri House District 47 with 52% of the vote. Plank ran for the same state representative position in the past two elections unsuccessfully. After winning, Plank expressed his desire to hit the ground running. “We're going to try and cinch down super PACs...
kbia.org
Voices and scenes from the polls: Boone County voters cast their ballots
Boone County voters began trickling into polling places early Tuesday morning to select both county and statewide officials, as well as decide the fate of five constitutional amendments. The Boone County polls for the 2022 midterm elections opened at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters will be choosing...
kbia.org
Kyle Rieman wins Boone County Auditor
Democrat Kyle Rieman won his race for Boone County Auditor with 52% of the vote. Rieman was apprehensive about his campaign at the Democratic election watch party at The Roof on Tuesday, Nov. 8. However, he emphasized how important transparency is in the jobs of public service workers. “Hopefully, they...
kbia.org
Jenna Redel wins Boone County Treasurer
Democrat Jenna Redel won Boone County Treasurer’s race, taking 52.6% of the vote. This election was Redel’s first time running for office, and she said she was cautiously excited about her success as the results were announced. “I keep looking to see like, oh what do we know...
kbia.org
Live results: Boone County, Missouri 2022 elections
Unofficial results from the Missouri Secretary of State and Boone County clerk will be updated regularly. There is a slight delay in these results.
kbia.org
Midterm Election 2022 Results: Boone County Republicans
Boone County Republicans and their supports gathered last night at the local Republican headquarters to watch elections results come in. KBIA reporters spoke with the victor. Cheri Toalson Reisch - Missouri House of Representatives, District 44. The Boone County Republicans held a watch party at the Boone County Republicans’ headquarters...
kbia.org
Midterm Election 2022 Results: Boone County Democrats
Boone County Democrats and their supporters gathered last night at the Roof atop the The Broadway Hotel to watch election results come in. KBIA reporters spoke with many of the victors. Doug Mann - Missouri House of Representatives, District 50. Adrian Plank - Missouri House of Representatives, District 47. Jenna...
kbia.org
Nolte elected Boone County Recorder of Deeds
Democrat Bob Nolte defeated Republican Shamon Jones in the race for Boone County Recorder of Deeds on Nov. 8 with 56% of the vote. The Recorder of Deeds keeps track of public records such as land ownership deeds and marriage certificates. Nolte has never held political office. During the race,...
Comments / 0