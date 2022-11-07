ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

News On 6

Former Employees Discuss Ahha's Sudden Closure

An art center in downtown Tulsa that's been around for 6 decades unexpectedly shut its doors last week and lots of people want to know why. Ahha Tulsa closed its doors unexpectedly last week leaving artists and employees without work and people here with a lot of questions. A closed sign on the front doors greets ahha Tulsa visitors. Employees and visitors were given no notice. People are posting on social media about it, including this comment.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

City of Tulsa preparing in case of winter weather

TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa says they are preparing in case Green Country sees any winter weather in the coming days. The Streets and Stormwater Department said they are watching weather forecasts and conditions to be ready for whenever the first winter weather comes, and for other winter weather events that may occur this season.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Sapulpa Police Urge Residents To Stay Alert Amid The Holiday Season

The holiday season has arrived which means more people are spending time out shopping, and police say that can lead to an increase in crime. The Sapulpa Police Department says it wants the public to be more active in protecting themselves. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Thursday...
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa woman arrested for attacking McDonald’s employee

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman was arrested after she attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). Amresha Frazier is charged with assault and battery, conjoint robbery and aggravated assault and battery after police said she and five juveniles attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Caney Valley Students Collect Food For Families In Need

Students at Caney Valley Schools in Ramona are putting together food boxes for their classmates in need. They've done this for a few years, but this one has already been the most successful. In Meg Wilson's class at Caney Valley, the desks are pushed to the side, and a large...
RAMONA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former Tulsa firefighter sentenced to prison, admits robbing two banks

TULSA, Okla. — A former Tulsa firefighter will spend 51 months in prison after he admitted to robbing two Oklahoma banks. After his release, Jerry Brown will spend an additional three years under supervision. Brown admitted to robbing the Oklahoma Capital Bank in Skiatook in March 2020 and the...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

A look at Saint Francis’ birth announcement button

TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis has a new tradition that they hope will bring joy to the whole hospital. They have a new button that doctors can press to play a lullaby telling everyone when a baby is born. “Every time it goes off we’re like, ‘Oh there’s another...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police say man stabbed another man for talking to his girlfriend

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they arrested a man for stabbing another man in midtown Tulsa Wednesday night. Police said Trenton Galvan stabbed a man in the chest for talking to his girlfriend at the Urban Oaks at 51st apartment complex near East 51st Street South and South Lewis Avenue.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Robbery suspect escapes police car, attempts to run, but tumbles face-first into curb

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested Davaunte Ouimette Tuesday night for two counts of robbery, two counts of larceny, possession of a gun as a felon and escaping arrest. According to the Tulsa Police Department [TPD], on Nov. 5 Ouimette robbed a UPS worker near 51st and South Memorial. The victim and a witness said Ouimette was wearing a reflective UPS vest and driving a black jeep.
TULSA, OK

