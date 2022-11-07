Read full article on original website
News On 6
Former Employees Discuss Ahha's Sudden Closure
An art center in downtown Tulsa that's been around for 6 decades unexpectedly shut its doors last week and lots of people want to know why. Ahha Tulsa closed its doors unexpectedly last week leaving artists and employees without work and people here with a lot of questions. A closed sign on the front doors greets ahha Tulsa visitors. Employees and visitors were given no notice. People are posting on social media about it, including this comment.
A look at the impact of inflation on Tulsa area restaurants
Local restaurant owners are struggling under the weight of inflation as they try to run their businesses, keep prices reasonable, and make money.
Doctor On Call: Senior Healthcare, Preventing Falls, & More
TULSA, Okla. - The doctor is in this week we are talking to geriatrician Dr. Chandini Sharma. We're talking about one of the biggest threats to the health of seniors and that is falling.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
City of Tulsa preparing in case of winter weather
TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa says they are preparing in case Green Country sees any winter weather in the coming days. The Streets and Stormwater Department said they are watching weather forecasts and conditions to be ready for whenever the first winter weather comes, and for other winter weather events that may occur this season.
KTUL
Oklahoma Alliance for Animals to offer free vaccines to pets in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is partnering with Petco Love and the City of Tulsa to host a free pet wellness fair for pets in north Tulsa on Saturday. The drive-thru style event is offering free canine DHPP vaccines, feline FVRCP vaccines, rabies vaccines, deworming...
Retired Tulsa homicide sergeant speaks on mental health in law enforcement
After Rogers County Deputies were forced to shoot a man who barricaded himself in a Catoosa business on Wednesday, the Rogers County Sheriff believes it was mental health related.
News On 6
Sapulpa Police Urge Residents To Stay Alert Amid The Holiday Season
The holiday season has arrived which means more people are spending time out shopping, and police say that can lead to an increase in crime. The Sapulpa Police Department says it wants the public to be more active in protecting themselves. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Thursday...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa woman who survived brutal attack says it could’ve been prevented by the courts
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman who was brutally attacked by her ex-boyfriend last month told FOX23 her attack could have been prevented if her protective order hadn’t expired. “EMSA said I have a 50/50 chance of surviving. The police said this is the worst attack they’ve seen...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa woman arrested for attacking McDonald’s employee
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman was arrested after she attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). Amresha Frazier is charged with assault and battery, conjoint robbery and aggravated assault and battery after police said she and five juveniles attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Three additional sets of human remains pulled from Tulsa’s Oaklawn Cemetery
TULSA, Okla. — Excavations continued at Oaklawn Cemetery Tuesday. Three sets of remains were exhumed and taken to an on-site osteology lab for additional processing and research. Last week, 17 adult graves were exhumed from the cemetery. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
News On 6
Broken Arrow Public Schools Hires Retired Police Officers To Work Security For The District
Broken Arrow Public Schools is changing the way it's keeping students and staff safe while they are at school. While security is a fairly common sight at schools, Broken Arrow Public Schools has primarily employed the services of off-duty police officers to act as security. Now, Broken Arrow Public Schools...
News On 6
Caney Valley Students Collect Food For Families In Need
Students at Caney Valley Schools in Ramona are putting together food boxes for their classmates in need. They've done this for a few years, but this one has already been the most successful. In Meg Wilson's class at Caney Valley, the desks are pushed to the side, and a large...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Former Tulsa firefighter sentenced to prison, admits robbing two banks
TULSA, Okla. — A former Tulsa firefighter will spend 51 months in prison after he admitted to robbing two Oklahoma banks. After his release, Jerry Brown will spend an additional three years under supervision. Brown admitted to robbing the Oklahoma Capital Bank in Skiatook in March 2020 and the...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
A look at Saint Francis’ birth announcement button
TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis has a new tradition that they hope will bring joy to the whole hospital. They have a new button that doctors can press to play a lullaby telling everyone when a baby is born. “Every time it goes off we’re like, ‘Oh there’s another...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa police say man stabbed another man for talking to his girlfriend
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they arrested a man for stabbing another man in midtown Tulsa Wednesday night. Police said Trenton Galvan stabbed a man in the chest for talking to his girlfriend at the Urban Oaks at 51st apartment complex near East 51st Street South and South Lewis Avenue.
Person Of Interest In Okmulgee Quadruple Murder Will Not Be Charged In Florida
Prosecutors in Florida say they will not be pressing any charges against Joe Kennedy. Kennedy was arrested last month in a stolen car in Daytona Beach Shores. Kennedy is a person of interest in a quadruple murder investigation in Okmulgee. Police found the dismembered remains of four men who were...
anadisgoi.com
Country star Tracy Lawrence stopping at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. – With more than 30 years in the country music industry under his hat, Tracy Lawrence is bringing decades of hits to Hard Rock Live on March 24, 2023. Tickets go on sale Nov. 11 and start at $29.50. From timeless classics to the mainstay, Lawrence has...
Man Accused Of Falling Asleep Behind Wheel Arrested By Tulsa Police
While police were on the scene of a deadly crash on Monday night, officers noticed a car had been stopped at a nearby traffic light for a long time. When officers approached, the car they say they found the driver allegedly asleep behind the wheel with his foot still on the brake.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Robbery suspect escapes police car, attempts to run, but tumbles face-first into curb
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested Davaunte Ouimette Tuesday night for two counts of robbery, two counts of larceny, possession of a gun as a felon and escaping arrest. According to the Tulsa Police Department [TPD], on Nov. 5 Ouimette robbed a UPS worker near 51st and South Memorial. The victim and a witness said Ouimette was wearing a reflective UPS vest and driving a black jeep.
Tulsa International Airport Plans To Replace Control Tower
Despite concerns about rising costs and uncertain funding, the plan to replace the control tower at Tulsa International Airport is on track, according to the CEO of the Airport Trust, Alexix Higgins. “Our goal is to finish this project, to make it happen, within the lowest possible budget, but that's...
