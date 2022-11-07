Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police looking for 3 larceny suspects
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating three people suspected in two larcenies from Lowe’s. One incident occurred on June 17 and another incident happened on November 7. In both cases, electrical and copper wires were stolen from the store. If...
Springfield man out on bail arrested for alleged shots fired incident targeting woman
A Springfield man was arrested Thursday after a shots fired incident that allegedly targeted a woman for the second time in the last three weeks.
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Man Accused of Killing 2 People on I-91 in Wethersfield
Police have arrested a man that's accused of fleeing a crash that left two pedestrians dead on Interstate 91 in Wethersfield last year. State police said 34-year-old Shawn Wright, of Windsor, turned himself in to police on Wednesday after learning there was an active warrant for his arrest. On Sept....
mynbc5.com
Police investigating after man treated for gunshot wounds in Newport City
NEWPORT, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a report of an assault after a 19-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound in Newport City. Troopers said the man, who is from Springfield, Mass., arrived at North Country Hospital on Thursday morning for treatment regarding a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Worcester Police Seek Help Locating Missing Teen
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department seeks help from the public to locate a missing teen. Zulieka Rivera, 15, is 5'5" tall and has brown and pink hair. She was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black slippers. Anyone with information about her location is asked...
newportdispatch.com
Police investigating after teen assaulted, shot
NEWPORT — Detectives with the state police say they are investigating after a man was shot early this morning. Police were notified by North Country Hospital that a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound at around 6:45 a.m. The victim was identified as Kalil Laboy, 19,...
westernmassnews.com
2 suspects arrested in connection with Holyoke armed robbery
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men are facing charges in connection with a weekend armed robbery in Holyoke. On Sunday, police responded to Racing Mart on South Street after a panic alarm was sounded, which was followed by a report of an armed robbery. Officers arrived, secured the area, and...
westernmassnews.com
Incarcerated woman taken into custody after walking away from Sheriff’s facility
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampden County Sheriff’s Office has located a woman they said walked away from their minimum security facility in Springfield on Wednesday. According to the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Kiara Grant walked away from the Western Mass. Recovery and Wellness Center on Mill Street...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police looking for missing teenager
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are looking for your help in locating a missing teenager. They said that 15-year-old Malichi Kelly ran away from his home on Governor Street on November 3 and was reported missing on November 8. Authorities noted that Malichi is diabetic and needs insulin.
Expired inspection sticker leads to drug arrest in Chicopee
A routine traffic stop in Chicopee for an expired inspection sticker lead to a drug arrest.
Waterbury PD investigates shooting on West Main Street
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a shooting that took place on West Main Street on Thursday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Waterbury officers responded to 496 West Main St. on a complaint of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived at the scene, police found evidence of gunfire. There were […]
Hartford sees its 36th 2021 homicide
Hartford police say a city camera has captured images of the city’s 36th homicide this year, showing a man confronted by a couple and then shot dead
Scammers pretend to be Enfield Chief of Police
There have been online scams that are occurring frequently in Enfield.
Incarcerated woman that walked away from Springfield facility found
The Hampden County Sheriff's Office have located an incarcerated woman that walked away from the Western Mass. Recovery and Wellness Center in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.
Police looking for public’s help in Chicopee hit and run
The Chicopee Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit and run.
Waterbury woman killed in fight at apartment, suspects arrested: Police
WATERBURY, Conn. — Two women are accused of killing a Waterbury woman during a fight last month and taking her credit cards to buy stuff, according to police. Police were called to an apartment on Newbury Street on the evening of Oct. 29, for a medical assist complaint. Responding officers found an unresponsive woman on the floor of her apartment. The woman, identified as Shelley Stamp, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Subway robbery suspect arrested at movie theater
Holland Police arrest suspect hiding under trailer
Two people were arrested in Holland Monday after attempting to run from police.
Scammers requesting money to settle a warrant for missing court in Hampden County
The Hampden County Sheriff's Department is warning the public about a scam.
Worcester Police Officer Colby Turner, accused of stealing detail pay, sues to get firearm license back
A Worcester police officer who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work is suing Chief Steven Sargent in an attempt to get his firearm license reinstated. An initial petition from Turner, 33, to obtain a judicial review of the revocation of his...
