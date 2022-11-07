ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police looking for 3 larceny suspects

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating three people suspected in two larcenies from Lowe’s. One incident occurred on June 17 and another incident happened on November 7. In both cases, electrical and copper wires were stolen from the store. If...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Man Accused of Killing 2 People on I-91 in Wethersfield

Police have arrested a man that's accused of fleeing a crash that left two pedestrians dead on Interstate 91 in Wethersfield last year. State police said 34-year-old Shawn Wright, of Windsor, turned himself in to police on Wednesday after learning there was an active warrant for his arrest. On Sept....
WETHERSFIELD, CT
mynbc5.com

Police investigating after man treated for gunshot wounds in Newport City

NEWPORT, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a report of an assault after a 19-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound in Newport City. Troopers said the man, who is from Springfield, Mass., arrived at North Country Hospital on Thursday morning for treatment regarding a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
NEWPORT, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police investigating after teen assaulted, shot

NEWPORT — Detectives with the state police say they are investigating after a man was shot early this morning. Police were notified by North Country Hospital that a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound at around 6:45 a.m. The victim was identified as Kalil Laboy, 19,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

2 suspects arrested in connection with Holyoke armed robbery

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men are facing charges in connection with a weekend armed robbery in Holyoke. On Sunday, police responded to Racing Mart on South Street after a panic alarm was sounded, which was followed by a report of an armed robbery. Officers arrived, secured the area, and...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police looking for missing teenager

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are looking for your help in locating a missing teenager. They said that 15-year-old Malichi Kelly ran away from his home on Governor Street on November 3 and was reported missing on November 8. Authorities noted that Malichi is diabetic and needs insulin.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Waterbury PD investigates shooting on West Main Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a shooting that took place on West Main Street on Thursday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Waterbury officers responded to 496 West Main St. on a complaint of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived at the scene, police found evidence of gunfire. There were […]
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Waterbury woman killed in fight at apartment, suspects arrested: Police

WATERBURY, Conn. — Two women are accused of killing a Waterbury woman during a fight last month and taking her credit cards to buy stuff, according to police. Police were called to an apartment on Newbury Street on the evening of Oct. 29, for a medical assist complaint. Responding officers found an unresponsive woman on the floor of her apartment. The woman, identified as Shelley Stamp, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WATERBURY, CT
MassLive.com

