Read full article on original website
hollowman444
2d ago
Alan is GREAT!!!! love all his music..GREAT ARTIST. The song he sang at Loretta Lynn's service was jst BEAUTIFUL..I LISTEN TO IT OVER AND OVER.
Reply
6
Related
Alan Jackson Shares Rare Photo With His Whole Family From CMA Awards
Whenever you see Alan Jackson out and having a good time, it makes you feel like you’re out and having a good time. AJ and his family were all at the CMA Awards and got together for a rare photo of the entire crew. The country music legend made it out for the awards ceremony and took in all the glitz and glamour with the rest of the crowd.
Alan Jackson Accepts Lifetime Achievement Award After Epic All-Star Tribute
Country's finest came together to honor the legendary singer.
CMA Awards 2022: Artists honor Loretta Lynn; Alan Jackson gets Lifetime Achievement Award
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Combs was crowned entertainer of the year at Wednesday’s Country Music Association Awards, the second year in a row that he’s taken home the night’s top honor. “I want to thank country music for making my dreams come true,” Combs said,...
CMA Awards 1999: Alan Jackson Earns Standing Ovation For Protest Performance Of George Jones’ “Choices”
Country music awards shows pretty much suck lately… Even Blake Shelton recently said they’re beginning to lose credibility: “First of all, thank you to the fans… and I really do believe that these awards shows are beginning to lose credibility over the last few years and fan-voted awards, to me, are really the only stand-up awards shows left in our industry it feels like sometimes. Because you guys are the ones that buy the records, you come to the shows, […] The post CMA Awards 1999: Alan Jackson Earns Standing Ovation For Protest Performance Of George Jones’ “Choices” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WATCH: Alan Jackson Honors Loretta Lynn With Heartfelt Song He Wrote for His Late Mother
Alan Jackson was among the bevy of A-list artists who took the stage on Oct. 30 to pay tribute to Loretta Lynn as part of CMT’s Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn. Hosted by Jenna Bush Hager, the tribute aired live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House. Additional performers included George Strait, Tanya Tucker, Darius Rucker, Jack White, Wynonna, and more.
Loretta Lynn Pre-Recorded Special Message That Aired at Her Memorial Service
Country music icon Loretta Lynn gave a heartfelt message at her memorial service via a touching pre-recorded message. The meaningful words were delivered to those who were mourning the star by Loretta Lynn herself at the Grand Ole Opry during a Sunday (October 30) service. A crowd of mourners gathered...
Keith Whitley’s Widow Lorrie Morgan Delivers Emotional Tribute at His Country Music Hall of Fame Induction
Keith Whitley was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. His widow,… The post Keith Whitley’s Widow Lorrie Morgan Delivers Emotional Tribute at His Country Music Hall of Fame Induction appeared first on Outsider.
George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd Among Performers Set To Tribute Loretta Lynn on CMT
CMT and Sandbox Productions are doing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Singers such as Tim McGraw and Wynonna Judd will perform. The tribute event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, a fitting place for it. CMT shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more. ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”
hbsdealer.com
Lowe’s Veterans Day salute with blue wreaths
For the second year, this Veterans Day, Lowe’s said it is calling upon consumers across the U.S. to #BuildThanks and, “show appreciation for military neighbors with a simple gesture – adorning their doors with a blue wreath.”. Seen as a universal symbol of welcome and celebration, wreaths...
Vince Gill & Blake Shelton To Join Brantley Gilbert For Upcoming Song “Heaven By Then”
Looks like we have a good one coming our way. I’ll be the first to admit, I’m not a big Brantley Gilbert guy. Don’t get me wrong, “Take It Outside” gets me fired up, and hell, I may have shed a tear to “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do” after my first breakup, but then he drops some garbage like “Rolex On A Redneck” or “Bottoms Up” and it ain’t my bag. For me, that Brantley Gilbert wheelhouse is […] The post Vince Gill & Blake Shelton To Join Brantley Gilbert For Upcoming Song “Heaven By Then” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WATCH: Crystal Gayle & Peggy Sue Wright Sing Tribute Performance to Their Late Sister Loretta Lynn
It has been just a few weeks since country legend Loretta Lynn passed away. Her sisters Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue gave a performance in tribute of Loretta. The sisters gave the tribute during the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year celebration at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. The ladies were introduced by Tanya Tucker ahead of their tribute performance.
Loretta Lynn’s Family Issues Statement Following ‘Beautiful’ Opry Tribute
Following the Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration Of The Life & Music of Loretta Lynn special, the family of Lynn issued a statement about the Grand Ole Opry tribute. Through the late country music icon’s Twitter account, Loretta Lynn’s family stated, “Our hearts are so deeply touched by the beautiful tribute held Sunday night at the Opry to honor Loretta’s life and legacy. The night perfectly captured her career and the performances were phenomenal.”
Alabama’s Randy Owen on Jeff Cook’s Death: ‘I’m Hurt in a Way I Can’t Describe’
Alabama's Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry each released statements about the death of group co-founder Jeff Cook. Both remember him as a brilliant musician and a brother in music. "I'm hurt in a way I can't describe," Owen writes. The 73-year-old guitarist died on Monday (Nov. 7). He'd been battling...
Jerry Lee Lewis Has Hank Williams Jr. Deliver Special Message at Hall of Fame Induction
Jerry Lee Lewis wasn’t going to let a doctor’s order stop him from acknowledging his fans as he was inducted into what is one of country music’s highest honors, the Country Music Hall of Fame. And, while his medical team recommended the longtime performer not attend the induction ceremony he was still there in spirit. Especially as another legend, Hank Williams Jr. delivered his message to the audience during the live ceremony.
Golden Corral Salutes Military With 22nd Annual Appreciation Night
The company’s yearly tradition continues on November 14. This article is attributed to the following outlet:GoldenCorral.com. Every year, the Golden Corral buffet restaurant chain honors the U.S. military with an annual appreciation event. Active and retired military members are encouraged to attend, and to bring family and friends to also enjoy the celebration.
CMT
RECAP: George Strait, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson and more Honor Loretta Lynn during "COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN"
George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Wynonna, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and more took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House Sunday night to pay homage to Loretta Lynn during a heartfelt and often emotional celebration of her life often told in her voice and in her words.
Toby Keith Honored With Icon Award at 2022 BMI Awards
Toby Keith released his self-titled debut record in 1993. Since then, he has written and recorded some of the most enduring songs in modern country music. Songs like “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” “Who’s That Man,” “Me Too,” and several others made him a mainstay on country radio in the nineties. To date, Keith had notched more than thirty chart-toppers, most of which he wrote or co-wrote. Additionally, the Oklahoma native has a stack of Gold and Platinum records as well as several industry awards. Last night, he received an accolade he’s been working toward his entire career.
11 Things to Remember This Veterans Day
The date was chosen to coincide with the anniversary of the end of World War I, which occurred at the 11th hour of 11th day of the 11th month.
CMA Awards 1975: Charlie Rich Gets Drunk & Lights John Denver’s Entertainer Of The Year Card On Fire
The 2022 CMA Awards are coming up in a few weeks, and while in recent years it’s been pretty bland, the history of the show is ripe with awesome stories and iconic moments that helped shape the genre’s image. Like Alan Jackson walking out during a Beyoncé performance, Sturgill Simpson busking outside of Bridgestone Arena, and Mary Chapin Carpenter blasting Dwight Yoakim (we assume) as “as the jackass I’m opening for,” there’s no shortage of awesome moments, but one that […] The post CMA Awards 1975: Charlie Rich Gets Drunk & Lights John Denver’s Entertainer Of The Year Card On Fire first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
macaronikid.com
4 Ways Families Can Thank Veterans Nov. 11
Looking for ways to have your family celebrate Veterans Day Nov. 11?. Veterans Day is a federal holiday meant to honor America's military veterans. The date is significant because the Armistice with Germany went into effect in 1918 on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11 month, for all practical purposes putting an end to World War I. The day was known as Armistice Day until 1954 when U.S. veteran organizations successfully lobbied to have it changed to Veterans Day.
Outsider.com
581K+
Followers
66K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 4