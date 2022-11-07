Country music awards shows pretty much suck lately… Even Blake Shelton recently said they’re beginning to lose credibility: “First of all, thank you to the fans… and I really do believe that these awards shows are beginning to lose credibility over the last few years and fan-voted awards, to me, are really the only stand-up awards shows left in our industry it feels like sometimes. Because you guys are the ones that buy the records, you come to the shows, […] The post CMA Awards 1999: Alan Jackson Earns Standing Ovation For Protest Performance Of George Jones’ “Choices” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

7 DAYS AGO