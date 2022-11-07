Athletes of the Week

CONNOR TRIM

Charlotte football, senior

You’ve got to love how this Tarpon baller closed out his high school football career.

After finally recording his first 100-yard rushing game of the season the week before against Ida Baker, Trim ripped through the Riverdale defense to the tune of 138 yards on 19 carries, scoring four touchdowns in the Tarpons’ 48-7 rout.

For good measure, Trim added a touchdown reception through the air, giving him the area’s best scoring performance of the season.

Lastly, on defense where he has been an outstanding linebacker all season long, he had nine tackles, including one for loss, a pass deflection and a fumble recovery.

MAEVE ECKERMAN

Venice swimming, sophomore

All this dynamic swimmer did a year ago was earn the Sun Preps Swimmer of the Year award as a freshman.

To earn that honor, Eckerman finished second at the state swim meet in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 backstroke.

Good stuff.

At this year’s state meet, Eckerman won the 100 backstroke with a blazing time of 54.65 seconds. She also finished third in the 50 freestyle, covering the distance in 23.33 seconds.

Special shoutout in this space to fellow Venice swimmer Amadeusz Knop, last week’s Athlete of the Week, for winning his two events at states. Looks like this duo might repeat as the area’s swimmers of the year.