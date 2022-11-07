ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Lindsay Lohan reacts to ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter's death

By Evan Real
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Lindsay Lohan paid her respects to ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter, who died Saturday at age 34.

“My heart goes out to his family and may he rest in peace,” the “Falling for Christmas” star, 36, told “Entertainment Tonight.”

“And God bless him…” she added. “And yeah, just [a] lot of love there.”

In a separate “Access Hollywood” interview, Lohan shared that she cherished “so many” memories from her time dating Carter in the early 2000s.

The “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” singer began seeing Lohan shortly he and fellow child star Hilary Duff pressed pause on their young romance.

During a 2005 interview with CNBC’s “The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch,” Carter explained how his unresolved feelings for Duff, now 35, created a complicated dynamic involving Lohan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05BQOy_0j2BpHsM00
Lindsay Lohan reacted to the untimely death of ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter.

“I started dating Hilary on my 13th birthday. I was dating her for like a year and a half, and then I just got a little bored, so I went and started getting to know Lindsay, dating Lindsay,” he explained, adding that Duff “really got her heart broken,” which he felt “sorry” about.

“Then I didn’t want to do that anymore, so I got back with Hilary.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e8ww0_0j2BpHsM00
Carter and Lohan dated as teenagers. WireImage

Lohan and Carter were reportedly together between January 2002 and April 2003.

Around that time, the “Freaky Friday” actress told People that all was good between her, Carter and Duff — despite the apparent love triangle.

“Aaron and I were friends. That’s my past. It was, like, a few months ago, you know. He’s a cool guy,” she said as a teen, per “Access Hollywood.” “We’re friends. Hilary is a cute girl. I wish her the best.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17LMw3_0j2BpHsM00
Lohan said she still has "a lot of love" for Carter, even after his death. Instagram/Aaron Carter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05EWDP_0j2BpHsM00
Lohan said she still has "a lot of love" for Carter, even after his death. Getty Images

For her part, Duff spoke out about Carter’s untimely death on Saturday.

“For Aaron- I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world,” the “Lizzie McGuire” alum wrote via Instagram this weekend.

“You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent … boy did my teenage self love you deeply.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WPFvv_0j2BpHsM00
The former child star was found dead in his bathtub at age 34. SplashNews.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b932L_0j2BpHsM00
The former child star was found dead in his bathtub at age 34. SplashNews.com

Duff concluded her message by telling Carter to “rest easy” and that she was “sending love” to his grieving loved ones.

Carter, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, struggled with addiction and family trauma in the final years of his life. He was found dead in a bathtub at his California home.

“Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family,” his rep told Page Six following the tragic news.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s47YB_0j2BpHsM00
Carter shared a young son named Prince with fiancée Melanie Martin.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G7F1I_0j2BpHsM00
Carter shared a young son named Prince with fiancée Melanie Martin. aarroncarter/Instagram

Aaron got engaged to Melanie Martin in 2020, and they welcomed a son named Prince in 2021.

A cause of death has yet to be determined.

