blockworks.co
Binance Buying FTX? News Enough To Pull Crypto Back
Crypto markets bounced back in a matter of minutes after news that Binance would be acquiring FTX hit Twitter. Cryptocurrencies bounced back Tuesday morning in New York after a prolonged decline as traders adopted an immediately bullish stance to a sudden truce between the heads of exchanges Binance and FTX.
blockworks.co
$1 Binance FTX deal is off unless FTX.US is part of the package: Source
Binance will not go ahead with the proposed deal to acquire FTX unless the US-based exchange partner FTX.US is part of the deal, according to a source with knowledge of the matter and text conversations reviewed by Blockworks. According to the source, the fact that the Federal Trade Commission and...
blockworks.co
How the Fall of Washington’s Favorite Crypto Billionaire Will Change Regulation
If FTX user funds were being used to finance Alameda Research, a firm founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, there could be legal consequences. In a major setback for its regulatory future, the crypto industry has lost what likely was its biggest and most-connected cheerleader in Washington. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, who...
blockworks.co
Solana, FTT Bounce Hard on Binance Buyout — Then Crash Harder
Cryptocurrencies in Bankman-Fried’s orbit were dumping hard until the Binance buyout was announced. Sam Bankman-Fried’s Twitter account has posted a thread claiming that Binance has bought FTX, the exchange that he had built into a global crypto titan. FTX’s native token, FTT, is soaring following disclosure of the...
blockworks.co
Galaxy Brings Bitcoin ETF to Brazil With TradFi Giant
Galaxy Digital is teaming up with Itaú Asset Management to launch a physically backed bitcoin ETF in Brazil, which lists on Thursday. Galaxy Digital has launched a bitcoin ETF in Brazil via a partnership with Latin America’s largest private asset manager in the latest example of crypto and TradFi colliding.
blockworks.co
Crypto Main Characters Drop Like Flies as Bear Market Turns One
One year ago today, the total crypto capitalization hit an all-time high just shy of $3 trillion, marking the beginnings of the current bear market. The $69,000 bitcoin peak last November ushered in a golden phase for digital assets, a place where eccentric characters plowing billions of dollars into promising — and risky — startups and protocols banked historic returns.
blockworks.co
SBF Commits to ‘Radical Transparency’ as FTX Seeks Investment Capital
Priority is taking care of customers as the falling exchange is in talks with players to gain liquidity. FTX is spending the next week in search of liquidity, the company’s founder said Thursday morning in a Twitter thread pledging “radical transparency” as his company faces dire straits, in need of an infusion of capital.
blockworks.co
Crypto Chaos Dims Prospects of US Bitcoin ETF: Analysts
The discount of Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) hits record 41% in the wake of crypto exchange FTX’s fall. The slim chance of a US bitcoin ETF getting approved likely just got slimmer, analysts said, as high crypto market volatility spurred by FTX’s ongoing struggles persists. Grayscale Investments’...
blockworks.co
Crypto Reacts as Binance on Brink of Acquiring FTX
Potential acquisition following apparent liquidity issues could accelerate more stringent scrutiny on space, some say. Binance’s fast-developing and unexpected pending takeover of longtime rival crypto exchange FTX is likely to add even more scrutiny to the asset class, industry participants told Blockworks. Binance CEO Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao tweeted Tuesday...
blockworks.co
FTX Bailout Candidate List is Shrinking by the Hour
Though FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said the exchange is in talks with “a number of players” as it seeks capital, it remains unclear who would be willing to jump into bed with the ailing exchange. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao revealed his company’s intent to acquire FTX Tuesday. The...
blockworks.co
As FTX Falls to Binance, Retail Crypto Investors Rush for the Exits
Amid an escalating war with Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, charismatic FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried denied rumors that his crypto exchange was short on liquidity. The next day, FTX halted withdrawals. Where have we seen this before?. Binance’s acquisition of FTX hasn’t come long after the implosions of fellow centralized crypto...
blockworks.co
Tether Freezes FTX USDT as Dollar Peg Wobbles
Tether froze USDT belonging to FTX as speculation spread over whether its sister organization was shorting the stablecoin. Crypto markets are stressed from the ongoing FTX scandal, causing the dollar peg of top stablecoin tether (USDT) to wobble on major platforms, including Binance. And just as USDT regained footing after...
blockworks.co
Bitcoin Futures and Short ETFs Record Huge Volume Spike Tuesday
Coinbase’s derivatives exchange and ProShares’ bitcoin ETFs notched record trading volumes Tuesday as crypto volatility ramped up both before and after Binance revealed its intention to buy rival exchange FTX. Bitcoin’s price dropped Tuesday and stood at about $16,750 at 1:30 p.m. ET Wednesday — down 12% in...
blockworks.co
Coinbase, Ripple CEOs Blame SEC for FTX User Strife
Elizabeth Warren says the SEC needs to be more aggressive in policing crypto markets, but ambiguous rules has pushed most trade offshore. The FTX brouhaha has further highlighted a problem with US regulation: Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ambiguity has forced the top crypto exchanges to operate offshore, leaving customers exposed to bent business practices.
