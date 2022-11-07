What's on the Nov. 8 ballot in Columbus, Ohio

Good morning, Ohio voters!

Columbus residents will have much to decide.

You are being asked to weigh in on statewide and Statehouse races, as well as four bond issues and three charter amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot.

City of Columbus issues on Nov. 8 ballot

Issue 14: Public Safety

The city would use $300 million for health, safety and infrastructure, including renovations to police and fire facilities, police substations and fire stations , and replacing fire equipment.

Issue 15: Recreation

Another $200 million would go to parks and recreation, including upgrades to facilities, recreation centers, developing parks and playgrounds and bikeways.

Issue 16: Affordable Housing

The city would use $200 million to construct affordable housing and for neighborhood projects.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther discussed the proposal in a June guest column, writing that his housing strategy involved building more homes of all kinds and the following:

Preserve existing affordability and protect residents from evictions and displacement,

Invest in additional affordable housing for families and individuals, and expand wealth-building opportunities, and

Include low-income residents and people of color in their neighborhoods of choice."

Issue 17: Roads

About $250 million would go toward bridge infrastructure rehabilitation , improving pedestrian safety and sidewalks; street and alley resurfacing and other neighborhood improvements.

Issue 18: Sewers

About $550 million would be used for sewers, and improving water, storm and sanitation, and power and street lighting systems .

Issue 19: Changes to the initiative process

Special interest groups would have to disclose who would benefit financially from initiatives placed on the ballot and how much money beneficiaries will receive within the first three years if the issue were approved.

The period allowed to gather signatures for initiatives would be extended to two years. There would also be a 10-day period to collect additional signatures if the original petition falls short of the required number.

Issue 20

This issue will, according to city officials, speed up and modernize the ability to hire qualified city employees and allow more flexibility around " banding " - how test scores are ordered.

Consultant: Take all Columbus police hiring processes away from mayor

Issue 20 will also update the city charter to reflect state law changes, clarify job classifications and titles for specific employees, and expand the number of cabinet members allowed to temporarily serve as acting mayor.

Issue 21: Remote meetings

The city would be able to use virtual meetings under special circumstances . Officials say the city auditor would also be allowed to better use technology to perform transactions.

