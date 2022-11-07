Oak Hills senior Shea Gabriel is SBLive's Southern California Athlete of the Week (Oct. 27-29)

Shea Gabriel is a master at adjustment.

The 6-foot, 185-pound senior for the undefeated Oak Hills-Hesperia football team normally is one of the team's big-play receivers. He has 45 catches for 681 yards and nine touchdowns on the season.

But Gabriel was shifted to running back largely during his team's 49-34 win over Sultana. He responded with six carries for 142 yards and three touchdowns. He also had three catches for 25 yards.

The outing earned him a spot on the SBLive Performance List.

From there, Gabriel went out and accumulated more big numbers on the voting front to earn him the SBLive Southern California Athlete of the Week for games played Oct. 27-29.

Gabriel piled up 45.9 percent of the vote to outdistance runner-up Carter Hogue (27.9 percent) of Edison football.

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for the week of Oct. 27-29:

Delon Thompson, St. Bonaventure football: Thompson had 264 total yards and three rushing touchdowns against Oaks Christian on Thursday.

Quran Gossett, Bishop Diego football: Gossett rushed for 406 yards and six touchdowns on 15 carries during Friday's win over Simi Valley.

Tiger Bachmeier, Murrieta Valley football: Bachmeier caught eight passes for 150 yards and scored three touchdowns against Vista Murrieta.

Jaden Eddy, Temecula Valley football: Eddy had 107 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns and three sacks against Great Oak.

Husan Longstreet, Inglewood football: Longstreet passed for 314 yards and had three touchdowns in Friday's shutout of Morningside.

Aiden Ramos, Bishop Amat football: Ramos rushed for 147 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries against Alemany.

Carter Hogue, Edison football: Hogue had 168 total yards, three rushing touchdowns and an interception against Corona del Mar.

Parker Awad, Edison football: Awad passed for 411 yards and had two passing touchdowns against Corona del Mar.

Aidan Houston, Cypress football: Houston rushed for 165 yards and four touchdowns against Crean Lutheran.

Ethan Rea, San Clemente football: Rea had three interceptions in last week's win over Tesoro, returning one for a touchdown.

Richie Munoz, Charter Oak football: Munoz had 240 yards and five touchdowns against Alta Loma on Thursday.

Corey Cheung, La Cañada football: Cheung rushed for 285 yards and three touchdowns in Thursday's win over Pasadena Poly.

Major Givens, Steele Canyon football: Givens rushed for 454 yards and three touchdowns in Thursday's win over Grossmont.

Jerry McClure, Mater Dei Catholic football: McClure had four catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns against Eastlake on Thursday.

Enrique Padua, Kearny football: Padua carried 15 times for 212 yards and scored four touchdowns in Thursday's win over Hoover.

Chris Brown, Mira Mesa football: Brown had 179 all-purpose yards against La Jolla, scoring two touchdowns.

Josh Zander, Granite Hills football: Zander caught six passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns in Friday's quadruple overtime win against Helix.

Brandt Barker, El Capitan football: Barker had 330 passing yards and five touchdowns in Friday's win over West Hills.

Aaron Lee, Point Loma football: Lee had an incredible night on special teams against Canyon Hills returning two punts for touchdowns and one kickoff return for a touchdown.

Charlie Sullivan, Central football: Sullivan had 191 total yards and two touchdowns to help the Spartans take down Brawley in their rivalry, the annual "Bell game".

Ladainian Lawrence, University City football: Lawrence rushed for 153 yards and three touchdowns against Patrick Henry on Friday.

Conner Rath, Poway football: Rath rushed for 235 yards and four touchdowns in Friday's league-clinching victory against Rancho Bernardo.