ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Hills, CA

Oak Hills senior Shea Gabriel is SBLive's Southern California Athlete of the Week (Oct. 27-29)

By Mitch Stephens, SBLive
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oqGOP_0j2Bp0xG00

Shea Gabriel is a master at adjustment.

The 6-foot, 185-pound senior for the undefeated Oak Hills-Hesperia football team normally is one of the team's big-play receivers. He has 45 catches for 681 yards and nine touchdowns on the season.

But Gabriel was shifted to running back largely during his team's 49-34 win over Sultana. He responded with six carries for 142 yards and three touchdowns. He also had three catches for 25 yards.

The outing earned him a spot on the SBLive Performance List.

From there, Gabriel went out and accumulated more big numbers on the voting front to earn him the SBLive Southern California Athlete of the Week for games played Oct. 27-29.

Gabriel piled up 45.9 percent of the vote to outdistance runner-up Carter Hogue (27.9 percent) of Edison football.

We are currently accepting Southern California Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email sblive-social@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveca.

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for the week of Oct. 27-29:

Delon Thompson, St. Bonaventure football: Thompson had 264 total yards and three rushing touchdowns against Oaks Christian on Thursday.

Quran Gossett, Bishop Diego football: Gossett rushed for 406 yards and six touchdowns on 15 carries during Friday's win over Simi Valley.

Tiger Bachmeier, Murrieta Valley football: Bachmeier caught eight passes for 150 yards and scored three touchdowns against Vista Murrieta.

Jaden Eddy, Temecula Valley football: Eddy had 107 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns and three sacks against Great Oak.

Husan Longstreet, Inglewood football: Longstreet passed for 314 yards and had three touchdowns in Friday's shutout of Morningside.

Aiden Ramos, Bishop Amat football: Ramos rushed for 147 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries against Alemany.

Carter Hogue, Edison football: Hogue had 168 total yards, three rushing touchdowns and an interception against Corona del Mar.

Parker Awad, Edison football: Awad passed for 411 yards and had two passing touchdowns against Corona del Mar.

Aidan Houston, Cypress football: Houston rushed for 165 yards and four touchdowns against Crean Lutheran.

Ethan Rea, San Clemente football: Rea had three interceptions in last week's win over Tesoro, returning one for a touchdown.

Richie Munoz, Charter Oak football: Munoz had 240 yards and five touchdowns against Alta Loma on Thursday.

Corey Cheung, La Cañada football: Cheung rushed for 285 yards and three touchdowns in Thursday's win over Pasadena Poly.

Major Givens, Steele Canyon football: Givens rushed for 454 yards and three touchdowns in Thursday's win over Grossmont.

Jerry McClure, Mater Dei Catholic football: McClure had four catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns against Eastlake on Thursday.

Enrique Padua, Kearny football: Padua carried 15 times for 212 yards and scored four touchdowns in Thursday's win over Hoover.

Chris Brown, Mira Mesa football: Brown had 179 all-purpose yards against La Jolla, scoring two touchdowns.

Josh Zander, Granite Hills football: Zander caught six passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns in Friday's quadruple overtime win against Helix.

Brandt Barker, El Capitan football: Barker had 330 passing yards and five touchdowns in Friday's win over West Hills.

Aaron Lee, Point Loma football: Lee had an incredible night on special teams against Canyon Hills returning two punts for touchdowns and one kickoff return for a touchdown.

Charlie Sullivan, Central football: Sullivan had 191 total yards and two touchdowns to help the Spartans take down Brawley in their rivalry, the annual "Bell game".

Ladainian Lawrence, University City football: Lawrence rushed for 153 yards and three touchdowns against Patrick Henry on Friday.

Conner Rath, Poway football: Rath rushed for 235 yards and four touchdowns in Friday's league-clinching victory against Rancho Bernardo.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

Football second-round playoff preview

Three local teams remain in the CIF playoffs and will head into their division’s quarterfinals on Friday. Only West Ranch will be home on Friday night while Golden Valley and Santa Clarita Christian ship off for long drives. West Ranch hosts Upland in D3. The Wildcats (11-0) are hot...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
viewpointsonline.org

Los Angeles native pursues tattoo career in Riverside

Los Angeles native Valerie Suarez, also known as Vee.Inked across social media platforms, currently has nearly 800,000 likes on her TikTok propelling her into being one of Riverside’s most popular tattoo artists. “It’s crazy. That’s just all I can say all the time,” said Suarez, resident tattoo artist, about...
RIVERSIDE, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Riverside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Riverside, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Riverside California. There are many things to do in Riverside California, including the Riverside Botanical Garden. This beautiful park is located in the city’s Chancellor’s Canyon, and it features 150 types of bearded irises. Riverside is home to several golf courses, including...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Storm hits burn scar areas in San Bernardino County, sends mud flow through Oak Glen community

Heavy rains prompted officials to issue flash flood and evacuation warnings in San Bernardino County Tuesday morning. Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and Northeast Yucaipa were all subject to an evacuation warning as of 7 a.m., according to a tweet from the Yucaipa Police Department. Officials were concerned about the potential […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Scorebook Live

Arkansas high school letter-of-intent signees

By Jeff Halpern  A list of Arkansas high school athletes who signed letters of intent on Wednesday. Any athletes who signed but were not listed, please email nate@scorebooklive.com or jbhalpern1@gmail.com.  MEN’S BASKETBALLCentral ArkansasTucker Anderson, Bentonville West Southern ...
ARKANSAS STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy