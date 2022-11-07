ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Knoxville Police: Missing 10-year-old found safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 10-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday has been found safe overnight Friday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD said later Thursday that the child had been found safe and thanked the public for the help in spreading the word. The child had...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention

Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Loudon County man arrested after video gains national …. Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food truck

More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile restaurant operating out of Clairborne County. Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food …. More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile...
NEW TAZEWELL, TN
WATE

Lenoir City Police reveal details after man charged with aggravated stalking

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — An accused stalker has been arrested after police say he posted several threatening videos to social media and stalked one of his former coworkers. Jacob Yerkes was arrested on stalking and harassment charges after a joint investigation by the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and the Lenoir City Police Department. Public […]
LENOIR CITY, TN
WATE

Jaylen McCoulough's case sent to Grand Jury

A criminal case involving Tennessee football player Jaylen McCollough has been bound over to a grand jury after differing testimonies were given in court Thursday morning. A criminal case involving Tennessee football player Jaylen McCollough has been bound over to a grand jury after differing testimonies were given in court Thursday morning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Cattle still missing after crash on I-40 West, 1 dead

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A tractor-trailer carrying cattle has overturned on I-40 West in Cocke County, according to Cocke County Emergency Management Agency. As of 9 p.m., 68 head of cattle were blocking I-40 West at the 432 ramp. However, at 10:33 p.m., Cocke County EMA said 33 cattle were accounted for but one died at the scene.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Eight malnourished dogs found at Blount Co. home, deputies say

FRIENDSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people have been arrested after Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies found eight dogs with no access to food, water or shelter at a home in Friendsville. On Sunday, BSCO deputies were dispatched to the area of Marble Hill and Dunlap Hollow roads after receiving...
FRIENDSVILLE, TN
WATE

Testimonies tell different tales in Jaylen McCollough’s assault case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) ━ Testimonies given during Thursday’s preliminary hearing for University of Tennessee senior safety Jaylen McCollough show a difference in viewpoints and opinions about what happened that day in October. People at the hearing in Knox County court heard McCollough speak for the first time since the early October incident at his apartment […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Jefferson Co. school evacuated following bomb threat, multiple agencies assisting

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the White Pine Police Department said there was an active bomb threat at the White Pine School. “We had a threat of a bomb in the building. We have cleared the building with dogs, nothing found and are in the process of releasing the kids to the parents at this time,” Chief of White Pine Police Chad Cotter said.
WHITE PINE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy