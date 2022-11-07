Read full article on original website
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
Man found dead near Clinton Highway in Knoxville
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead near Clinton Highway on Wednesday.
WATE
Knoxville Police: Missing 10-year-old found safe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 10-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday has been found safe overnight Friday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD said later Thursday that the child had been found safe and thanked the public for the help in spreading the word. The child had...
Another guilty plea reached in Sevier County cocaine, stolen car ring
Law enforcement have secured another guilty plea in an ongoing investigation into cocaine trafficking involving nearly a dozen people in East Tennessee.
WATE
Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention
Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Loudon County man arrested after video gains national …. Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to...
WATE
Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food truck
More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile restaurant operating out of Clairborne County. Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food …. More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile...
Maryland attempted murder suspect arrested in Rutherford Co.
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office received a tip that a fugitive was located in a home on Gillespie Road, in the High Shoals Community in Rutherford County.
Lenoir City Police reveal details after man charged with aggravated stalking
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — An accused stalker has been arrested after police say he posted several threatening videos to social media and stalked one of his former coworkers. Jacob Yerkes was arrested on stalking and harassment charges after a joint investigation by the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and the Lenoir City Police Department. Public […]
1 Person Arrested Following Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville(Knoxville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Knoxville on Tuesday. According to Loudon County Chief Deputy Zac Frye, a person who had been taken for an evaluation on Monday afternoon exited the emergency room at Fort Loudon Medical Center and stole a car from a Walmart in Lenoir City.
WATE
Jaylen McCoulough's case sent to Grand Jury
A criminal case involving Tennessee football player Jaylen McCollough has been bound over to a grand jury after differing testimonies were given in court Thursday morning. A criminal case involving Tennessee football player Jaylen McCollough has been bound over to a grand jury after differing testimonies were given in court Thursday morning.
Two Suspects In Custody After Missing Tennessee Mom Is Found Dead
The remains of young mom Chelsie Walker, who went missing Halloween weekend in eastern Tennessee, have been found. Police say two people are in custody over her death. Police say they have two suspects in custody after finding the remains of an eastern Tennessee mom who was reported missing on Halloween.
Knoxville teen reported missing after not showing up to job
16-year-old Jamya Jones was reported missing on Nov. 5 according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
Suspect from multicounty car chase that ended in Knox Co. identified
A police chase starting in Loudon County Monday involving deputies from the Loudon County and Blount County Sheriff's Offices ended in Knox County with a truck wrecked and one man in custody.
WATE
Cattle still missing after crash on I-40 West, 1 dead
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A tractor-trailer carrying cattle has overturned on I-40 West in Cocke County, according to Cocke County Emergency Management Agency. As of 9 p.m., 68 head of cattle were blocking I-40 West at the 432 ramp. However, at 10:33 p.m., Cocke County EMA said 33 cattle were accounted for but one died at the scene.
wvlt.tv
Eight malnourished dogs found at Blount Co. home, deputies say
FRIENDSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people have been arrested after Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies found eight dogs with no access to food, water or shelter at a home in Friendsville. On Sunday, BSCO deputies were dispatched to the area of Marble Hill and Dunlap Hollow roads after receiving...
Testimonies tell different tales in Jaylen McCollough’s assault case
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) ━ Testimonies given during Thursday’s preliminary hearing for University of Tennessee senior safety Jaylen McCollough show a difference in viewpoints and opinions about what happened that day in October. People at the hearing in Knox County court heard McCollough speak for the first time since the early October incident at his apartment […]
wvlt.tv
Jefferson Co. school evacuated following bomb threat, multiple agencies assisting
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the White Pine Police Department said there was an active bomb threat at the White Pine School. “We had a threat of a bomb in the building. We have cleared the building with dogs, nothing found and are in the process of releasing the kids to the parents at this time,” Chief of White Pine Police Chad Cotter said.
Driver who led deputies on multi-county chase faces Blount County warrants, more charges to come
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE WEDNESDAY: The Lenoir City man who led authorities on a chase Tuesday afternoon in a stolen Ford truck faces evading arrest and reckless endangerment charges. Christopher J. McClanahan, 31, likely will face other warrants in Loudon County. Authorities say he stole two vehicles, among other...
‘On the verge of death’: Dogs rescued from Blount County home
"On the verge of death," "absolutely grotesque," and "bones showing under the skin" are just some of the words that have been used to describe the living conditions several Blount County dogs have faced.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Cemex employee dies after coal pile collapses on him, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Cemex cement plant employee in Knoxville is dead after a large coal pile collapsed on top of them Saturday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to the Cemex plant, located at 6212 Cement Plant Road, on Nov. 5, around 7:45 a.m., after employees...
UT football player Jaylen McCollough assault case bound over to grand jury
A criminal case involving Tennessee football player Jaylen McCollough has been bound over to a grand jury after differing testimonies were given in court.
