ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

I've Been on 28 Cruises in 3 Years (4 Things You Need to Know)

My first cruise took place on Carnival Cruise Line's (CCL) Conquest a few months after my 46th birthday. Now, three years later, I've become an avid cruiser who generally travels on Royal Caribbean (RCL) ships, although I have supplemented that with bookings on MSC and Virgin Voyages. On that first...
Tyla

Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World

A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
FLORIDA STATE
disneydining.com

Florida High School Pulls Out of Performance After Disney Demands They Cover Their Mascot

A Florida High School band that was scheduled to perform at Walt Disney World is dealing with a major disappointment today as they received word that they will not be performing after all due to its mascot. The “Venice High School Marching Indians” were asked by Disney to cover the Native American mascot on their uniforms in order to take part in the performance.
VENICE, FL
NJ.com

He thought he was paying $1,706 for United Airlines tickets. He was charged $2,697. What happened?

When Antonio Marques’ father died, his loved ones decided to celebrate his life and bring his ashes to the family’s native Portugal. Marques and several family members, including his mother, flew from Newark Liberty International Airport to Lisbon in early October. Marques’ mother would stay in the country longer than the rest to spend more time with family there. Because she cannot fly alone, Marques and his son would fly there a second time to assist her trip home.
The Independent

Storm Nicole: Building submerged by water after collapsing on Florida beach

A building was submerged by water after partly collapsing into the ocean as Storm Nicole approached Florida on Wednesday.Footage from Daytona Beach shows a public toilet facility leaning into the water as waves rolled up the road.Nicole made landfall early on Thursday (10 November) as a Category 1 hurricane but was soon downgraded back to a tropical storm by the National Weather Service.It still ripped through coastal areas bringing sustained winds near 70 mph, with higher gusts.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Building collapses in Daytona Beach Shores as Tropical Storm Nicole nears FloridaHertforshire police commissioner says officers ‘got it wrong’ arresting LBC reporterMigrants wave ‘help’ signs from rescue ship after being blocked from disembarking
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
The Independent

Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft

Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
Thrillist

Southwest Is Adding 3 New Routes to Its Expanded 2023 Schedule

Southwest Airlines is adding three new routes to its early Summer 2023 schedule. According to The Points Guy, three new weekly flights will be added, including two from Denver International Airport. There will be nonstop service from Denver to Myrtle Beach starting April 15, 2023. The flight will only be...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy