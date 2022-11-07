Read full article on original website
Subtropical Storm Nicole path update: Nicole expected to become a hurricane and hit Florida
There’s a new storm in the Atlantic, and it’s headed for Florida, where hurricane watches and tropical storm warnings are now in effect. The National Hurricane Center said Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed and as of Monday night was located about 415 miles east-northeast of the northwestern Bahamas.
Roads on Verge of Collapsing as Tropical Storm Nicole Batters Florida
Nicole will likely be elevated to a hurricane Wednesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.
BREAKING: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and More Closing Due to Subtropical Storm Nicole
UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m., Disney has reversed this decision, and the resort areas are no longer scheduled for closure. Disney has announced a few closures due to the incoming Subtropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to develop into a Tropical Storm or possibly a Hurricane by the time it makes landfall in Central Florida.
I've Been on 28 Cruises in 3 Years (4 Things You Need to Know)
My first cruise took place on Carnival Cruise Line's (CCL) Conquest a few months after my 46th birthday. Now, three years later, I've become an avid cruiser who generally travels on Royal Caribbean (RCL) ships, although I have supplemented that with bookings on MSC and Virgin Voyages. On that first...
We've spent 24 cumulative days on cruise ships, and these disappointing photos show what cruising is really like now
Over the past two years, Insider reporters have faced a few reality checks while sailing Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Disney, and Cunard cruise lines.
The smell from a passenger's carry-on bag forced an American Airlines flight to make an emergency landing in Florida
Five crew members on board the Barbados-bound American Airlines flight were taken to the hospital after the plane returned to Miami's airport.
Scottish Couple Flees from their Florida Home After Seeing Alligators and Sharks on Streets
A Scottish couple fled their home in Florida with their children after seeing alligators and sharks swarming the streets when Hurricane Ian ravaged the state in late September. The said family reportedly lost their new and uninsured house when the Category 4 storm brought strong winds and severe flooding due...
Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World
A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
Florida High School Pulls Out of Performance After Disney Demands They Cover Their Mascot
A Florida High School band that was scheduled to perform at Walt Disney World is dealing with a major disappointment today as they received word that they will not be performing after all due to its mascot. The “Venice High School Marching Indians” were asked by Disney to cover the Native American mascot on their uniforms in order to take part in the performance.
Vacations to Mexico Are Apparently Being Ruined by Huge Piles of 'Smelly Seaweed'
If you're planning a vacation in Florida, the east coast of Mexico and parts of the Caribbean, do your research before you book. Obviously, weather concerns, especially during hurricane season, should be taken into consideration. But there's another natural phenomenon that could quickly tank your tropical vacation- sargassum. This thick,...
He thought he was paying $1,706 for United Airlines tickets. He was charged $2,697. What happened?
When Antonio Marques’ father died, his loved ones decided to celebrate his life and bring his ashes to the family’s native Portugal. Marques and several family members, including his mother, flew from Newark Liberty International Airport to Lisbon in early October. Marques’ mother would stay in the country longer than the rest to spend more time with family there. Because she cannot fly alone, Marques and his son would fly there a second time to assist her trip home.
Storm Nicole: Building submerged by water after collapsing on Florida beach
A building was submerged by water after partly collapsing into the ocean as Storm Nicole approached Florida on Wednesday.Footage from Daytona Beach shows a public toilet facility leaning into the water as waves rolled up the road.Nicole made landfall early on Thursday (10 November) as a Category 1 hurricane but was soon downgraded back to a tropical storm by the National Weather Service.It still ripped through coastal areas bringing sustained winds near 70 mph, with higher gusts.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Building collapses in Daytona Beach Shores as Tropical Storm Nicole nears FloridaHertforshire police commissioner says officers ‘got it wrong’ arresting LBC reporterMigrants wave ‘help’ signs from rescue ship after being blocked from disembarking
Tragic tourist’s chilling last video of picturesque zipline before plunging to his death in horror fall from ride
THESE are the chilling last images a man captured of a picturesque zipline before he plunged to his death in a horror fall. Sergio Murilo de Lima Santana, 39, has been named as the man who died when a zipline in Brazil snapped on Monday, sending him crashing to the ground.
I've worked on cruise ships for over 7 years. Here are the 8 biggest mistakes first-time passengers make.
I've worked on cruises for seven years and have seen my fair share of new passengers make mistakes. Try not to overpack, and don't bother walking your luggage on board instead of checking it. Book your excursions beforehand to save time and make sure you get the tours you want.
I've lived in Florida for 25 years and these are the 11 biggest mistakes I see tourists make at the beach
Insider's writer has lived in Florida and gone to its beaches for 25 years. She often sees tourists disturbing wildlife or ignoring warning flags.
Cruise Ship Worker Shares 'Below Deck Secrets' We Had No Idea About
Most people don't know this exists!
Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft
Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
Southwest Is Adding 3 New Routes to Its Expanded 2023 Schedule
Southwest Airlines is adding three new routes to its early Summer 2023 schedule. According to The Points Guy, three new weekly flights will be added, including two from Denver International Airport. There will be nonstop service from Denver to Myrtle Beach starting April 15, 2023. The flight will only be...
Nicole's dangerous storm surge washes away homes, roads, boardwalks along Florida coast
Florida's east coast beach communities were battered by Nicole's storm surge and angry waves long before the storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Vero Beach.
I spent $5,200 to go on an all-gay cruise — and spent the entire 10 days in isolation when I tested positive for COVID
This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Dave Benbow, a 61-year-old from LA who booked a trip on a 10-day Mediterranean all-gay cruise leaving from Rome at the end of August and tested positive for COVID the first day on board. It has been edited for length and clarity.
