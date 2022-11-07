Read full article on original website
AM Best Downgrades Issuer Credit Rating of The Order of United Commercial Travelers of America
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bb” (Fair) from “bb+” (Fair) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) of. The Order of United Commercial Travelers of America. (UCT) (. Columbus, OH. ). The outlook of these Credit...
PRUCO LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") addresses the consolidated financial condition of. , and its consolidated results of operations for the three and nine months ended. September 30, 2022. and 2021. You should read the following analysis of our consolidated financial condition and results...
Bahamas freezes FTX.com assets, appoints provisional liquidator
The decision to freeze FTX assets has been deemed the most prudent in the face of preserving assets and stabilizing the company, according to the Bahamas Securities Commission. Bankman-Fried has announced the closure of Alameda Research, the investment firm at the core of its various businesses. Yesterday the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones reported that…
Fidelity National Financial Acquires St. Louis Title, Security Title Insurance Agency, Accurate Disbursing and Benchmark Title
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), a leading provider of title and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, today announced the acquisition of. St. Louis Title. ,. Security Title Insurance Agency. and Accurate Disbursing of. St. Louis, Missouri. ,...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Tune Protect Re Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect TPR’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as...
Assurant Board of Directors Approves Common Stock Dividend Increase of 3%
Raises Quarterly Dividend by $0.02 to $0.70 per Common Share. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend increase of. $0.02. to. $0.70. per share of common stock. The dividend will...
BRIGHTHOUSE LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Index to Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Page Overview 48 Regulatory Developments 49 Summary of Critical Accounting Estimates 50 Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures 50 Results of Operations 52 Liquidity and Capital Resources 57 Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 58 47. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table of Contents. For purposes...
Jackson National overcomes annuity sales decline in strong third quarter
Jackson National overcame declining annuity sales to finish the third quarter with strong revenue growth that won over Wall Street. Jackson reported net income of $1.5 billion, compared to net income of $206 million for the third quarter 2021. The net income gains "primarily reflects improved net hedge results, mainly due to a benefit from a larger comparative increase in interest rates in the third quarter of 2022 relative to the prior year period," Jackson said in a news release.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Junto Resseguros S.A. and Junto Seguros S.A.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of. (Junto Seg) (collectively referred to as Junto). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Both companies are domiciled in. Brazil. . The...
HAGERTY, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations is intended to provide the reader of the financial statements with a narrative from the perspective of management on the financial condition, results of operations, liquidity and certain other factors that may affect our operating results. The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and related Notes included in Item 1 of Part I of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. In addition to historical financial information, the following discussion and analysis contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Our actual results and timing of selected events may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including those discussed within Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10K for the year ended.
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Standard Life and Casualty Insurance Company; Affirms Most Credit Ratings of Members of Manhattan Insurance Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B++ (Good) from B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb” (Good) from “bbb-” (Good) of. Standard Life and Casualty Insurance Company. (Standard Life and Casualty) (. Salt Lake City, UT.
Insurers Are Rising to World's Social Sustainability Challenges, Says Geneva Association
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Amid growing stakeholder expectations for businesses to have more social impact, a new. report, The Role of Insurance in Promoting Social Sustainability, highlights insurance's abundant, inherent social benefit in providing financial stability and peace of mind to people and businesses. The Geneva Association. estimates that...
Everest Re Group Announces Dividend
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Everest Re Group, Ltd. announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of. Everest is a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions that address customers’ most pressing challenges. Known for a 50-year track record of disciplined underwriting, capital and risk management, Everest, through its global operating affiliates, is committed to underwriting opportunity for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide.
Combined Insurance Earns Military Hiring Awards, Named #1 Military Friendly® Employer, and "Best For Vets" Employer
CHICAGO , Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- , a Chubb company and a leading North American provider of supplemental insurance sold to employees at the worksite and directly to individuals, announced today that it has been honored as America's #1 Military Friendly® Employer (. $1 billion-$4.99. billion revenue category)...
FTX investors fear their money is lost as crypto company collapses
But on Thursday the Canadian pension fund warned in a statement it had suffered a hit from a more alternative gamble: The fund had sunk as much as $75 million into FTX International, the troubled global cryptocurrency exchange, in a financing round last year. "This could be a very significant event for a lot of investors, especially retail investors," said Chester…
Bitcoin plunges due to FTX platform crisis
After this new fiasco, bitcoin is trading this Thursday at around $17,000, 13% less than a week ago and 70% less than a year ago, when it first touched $70,000. However, its CEO, Changpeng Zhao, already warned then that the operation still had to pass the due diligence process and that it could withdraw at any time from the deal, as it has done. "As a result of the latest news…
Best’s Market Segment Report: Numerous Pressures Create Tough Terrain for U.S Personal Auto Insurers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- U.S. private passenger auto insurers recorded an underwriting loss of more than $4.0 billion. in 2021, and with a rapidly worsening loss ratio through first-half 2022, AM Best expects that carriers’ operating margins will continue to be squeezed in the near term. The Best’s Market Segment Report,...
JACKSON FINANCIAL INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Certain statements made in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (this "Report") are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A forward-looking statement is a statement that is not a historical fact and includes any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements. Forward-looking statements may contain words like: "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "shall," "will" and other words or phrases with similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, trends in our businesses, prospective services or products, future performance or financial results and the outcome of contingencies, such as legal proceedings.
AIG announces five-year employment agreement with Peter Zaffino
American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that AIG and Peter Zaffino, President & Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, have entered into an agreement securing Mr. Zaffino’s employment through November 10, 2027. Speaking on behalf of the AIG Board of Directors, John G. Rice said,...
National Center for the Middle Market, Fifth Third Private Bank Business Transition Advisory Team Issue Report Entitled 'Owner Transitions in the Middle Market'
WASHINGTON , Nov. 11 (TNSrep) -- The National Center for the Middle Market ,. , and Fifth Third Private Bank Business Transition Advisory Team issued a 10-page report in. entitled "Owner Transitions in the Middle Market - When Business Gets Personal: A Business Owner's Perspective on Selling a. Middle Market...
