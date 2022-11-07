ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RemBidenisatyrantandneedsstopped
3d ago

68 is dangerous , esp between Springfield and Urbana .. Lost a family member when someone went left of center as well.

wktn.com

Union County Man Killed in Multiple Vehicle Crash in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating three crashes that occurred on Nov. 9 on eastbound Interstate 70 near the Enon Road exit in Mad River Township. The first crash occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m., when a Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Jordan April,...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

21-year-old killed after series of crashes on I-70 East in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating three collisions that occurred on Wednesday, November 9, on eastbound I-70 in Mad River Township near the Enon Road exit. The first collision happened at around 4:45 a.m. when 41-year-old Jordan April of Springfield was...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 killed in 2-vehicle crash involving motorcycle in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The driver of a motorcycle died after a crash Thursday in Franklin County, the sheriff's office said. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. Thursday on West Broad Street at Broadlawn Avenue. A motorcycle struck a car that was making...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

21 year old dead in Clermont County crash

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after his car flipped over Thursday morning in Clermont County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Zachery Shepherd, 21, of New Richmond, Ohio, was driving northbound on SR 132 shortly before 1 a.m. when his 2012 Chrysler 200 went off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, then flipped over on its top, Lt. Dexter Howard said.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Troopers: Man dies in overnight single-vehicle crash in Batavia Township

BATAVIA, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on State Route 132 near mile marker 13 in Batavia Township early Thursday morning. Troopers say around 12:52 a.m. Thursday, a 2012 Chrysler 200 was traveling northbound on SR 132 when...
BATAVIA, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local woman killed in Ross Co. crash

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Route 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Troopers say Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign at Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Missing Chillicothe teen found safe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A missing Ross County teen was found safe yesterday evening. According to local law enforcement officials, around 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were dispatched to the area of Old Eastern Avenue for a missing teen. Reports say officers spoke with the girl’s...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wnewsj.com

2 die in head-on SR 73 crash

UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two motorists were killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday night. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident which occurred at approximately 7:06 p.m. According to the OSHP, Danny Dunn, 72, of Germantown, was operating a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

CRASH CLOSES EASTBOUND I-70

(Richmond, IN)--There was a serious accident that closed a part of I-70 early Thursday morning. It happened at around 1:30 Thursday morning in the eastbound lanes about a half-mile on the Indiana side of the state line. The initial report was that a car and a semi had collided. Scanner traffic indicated that one female in the vehicle was unconscious and unresponsive. A medical helicopter was summoned. Later, a drone unit became part of the investigation. There’s no word on the victim’s identity or condition. At 3:30 Thursday morning, eastbound 70 was still backed up from the state line to Chester Boulevard.
RICHMOND, IN
Times Gazette

HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. A resident of the 200 block of Harwood Road reported the theft of a bow with arrows and a catalytic converter from a vehicle. This incident remains under investigation. Nov. 8. INCIDENTS. A resident of the 6200 block of...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Car crashes into woods; driver not found at scene

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Police responded to reports of a vehicle that crashed about 20 feet into the woods late Tuesday night. The accident occurred on Applegate Road, south of Youngstown Hubbard Road, around 10:30 p.m. Reports said that the vehicle went off the left side of the...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH

