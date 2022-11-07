ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Two men convicted for large scale drug trafficking from Mexico to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A federal jury convicted two men Tuesday of multiple counts of drug trafficking. One of the defendants was convicted of domestic and international money laundering. Jorge Sanchez-Morales aka “Capulina,” 47, was convicted of two counts of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute; two...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

CBP officers seize more than 20 pounds of meth, 10 pounds of fentanyl at BOTA

EL Paso, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing intercepted 26 pounds of methamphetamine and 10 pounds of fentanyl in a single failed smuggling attempt.  The interception occurred on Sunday, Nov. 6, when CBP officers encountered an 18-year-old male U.S. citizen who arrived from […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Man armed with rifle in far east El Paso sparks concerns

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An armed man with a rifle walking in far east El Paso sparked concerns from residents Thursday morning. Videos of the man circulated on social media. El Paso police stated it and other law enforcement agencies were aware of the man. "There is nothing...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

2 Venezuelan migrants accused of assaulting BP agent near Ascarate Park identified

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the El Paso Federal Bureau of Investigation identified two migrants who were arrested and accused of assaulting a Border Patrol agent near Ascarate Park on Halloween. Officials identified the two Venezuelan migrants as 35-year-old Kevin Escalona Gonazlez and 27-year-old Yuleixy Mata Fuentes.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

FBI arrests two Venezuelan nationals for assaulting a federal police officer

EL PASO, Texas - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested two undocumented migrants after investigation revealed they had assaulted a federal office near Ascarate Park on Halloween. Kevin Escalona Gonzalez and Yuleixy Mata Fuentes were taken into custody and charged them with the assault. The FBI said a U.S. Border Patrol agent were advised The post FBI arrests two Venezuelan nationals for assaulting a federal police officer appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Armed man walking on streets frightens El Paso residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some viewers have reached out expressing concern after a man was spotted with a rifle walking in across far East El Paso. In a photo shared by a KTSM 9 News viewer, shows the man walking down Zaragoza St. and Edgemere. In a video...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Man dies after shooting in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A deadly shooting was reported in northeast El Paso Thursday afternoon. The shooting was reported at the 8600 block of Robert Drive near the cemetery Restlawn Memorial Park around 2 p.m. Police officials said when they arrived at the scene they found a dead...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One person dead after fatal shooting in Northeast El Paso

UPDATE: According to El Paso Police, a deceased individual with a gunshot wound was located upon arrival. The individual appeared to have been in his 40s to 50s. The identity of this individual is currently unknown. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crimes Against Persons is currently responding to the 8600 block of Roberts Dr. to […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

At least 1 person taken to the hospital after dog attack in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — People living in one northeast El Paso neighborhood said two dogs attacked three people Wednesday night. Raymond Willis said the dogs came from his neighbor's home in the Heritage Park trailer park, ran towards another home, jumped the fence and started to attack an elderly lady in her yard.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after suffering an animal bite in northeast El Paso, according to El Paso police. Police say the call came out around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday. They were called out to 10,300 Grouse Road. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA The post 1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Security increased on Election Day at El Paso polling locations

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso polling locations will have increased security on Election Day. When it comes to safety for voters and election workers, El Paso County’s Election Administrator Lisa Wise said there has not been any security issues at polling sites in the area at this point, but regardless, they want to make sure everyone feels as safe as possible coming to cast their ballots.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

Crash at I-10 west and US-54 exit 22B cleared

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash at Interstate 10 west and US-54 exit 22B has cleared Tuesday, according to TxDOT. The crash closed Exit 22B. Traffic was diverted to Reynolds exit 23A. This is a developing story, check back for updates. Sign up to receive the top most...
EL PASO, TX

