If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Students' SAT answer sheets flew out of UPS truck and are lostMargaret MinnicksEl Paso, TX
cbs4local.com
Two men convicted for large scale drug trafficking from Mexico to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A federal jury convicted two men Tuesday of multiple counts of drug trafficking. One of the defendants was convicted of domestic and international money laundering. Jorge Sanchez-Morales aka “Capulina,” 47, was convicted of two counts of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute; two...
CBP officers seize more than 20 pounds of meth, 10 pounds of fentanyl at BOTA
EL Paso, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing intercepted 26 pounds of methamphetamine and 10 pounds of fentanyl in a single failed smuggling attempt. The interception occurred on Sunday, Nov. 6, when CBP officers encountered an 18-year-old male U.S. citizen who arrived from […]
Man arrested in possession of thousands of fentanyl pills
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who fell asleep in the driver’s seat of a car, was arrested after being found in possession of several thousand fentanyl pills and a handgun. The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Jevshua Muniz when patrol officers approached a car that was stopped facing against traffic with the engine […]
cbs4local.com
Man armed with rifle in far east El Paso sparks concerns
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An armed man with a rifle walking in far east El Paso sparked concerns from residents Thursday morning. Videos of the man circulated on social media. El Paso police stated it and other law enforcement agencies were aware of the man. "There is nothing...
cbs4local.com
2 Venezuelan migrants accused of assaulting BP agent near Ascarate Park identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the El Paso Federal Bureau of Investigation identified two migrants who were arrested and accused of assaulting a Border Patrol agent near Ascarate Park on Halloween. Officials identified the two Venezuelan migrants as 35-year-old Kevin Escalona Gonazlez and 27-year-old Yuleixy Mata Fuentes.
FBI arrests two Venezuelan nationals for assaulting a federal police officer
EL PASO, Texas - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested two undocumented migrants after investigation revealed they had assaulted a federal office near Ascarate Park on Halloween. Kevin Escalona Gonzalez and Yuleixy Mata Fuentes were taken into custody and charged them with the assault. The FBI said a U.S. Border Patrol agent were advised The post FBI arrests two Venezuelan nationals for assaulting a federal police officer appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso News
Armed man walking on streets frightens El Paso residents
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some viewers have reached out expressing concern after a man was spotted with a rifle walking in across far East El Paso. In a photo shared by a KTSM 9 News viewer, shows the man walking down Zaragoza St. and Edgemere. In a video...
cbs4local.com
Man dies after shooting in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A deadly shooting was reported in northeast El Paso Thursday afternoon. The shooting was reported at the 8600 block of Robert Drive near the cemetery Restlawn Memorial Park around 2 p.m. Police officials said when they arrived at the scene they found a dead...
KVIA
Car rolls over crashes into central El Paso home; CBP says 2 undocumented immigrants involved
EL PASO, Texas -- It happened near the intersection of Yandell and Houston, near Concordia cemetery. According to U.S. Border Patrol at the scene, two people involved in the crash were undocumented immigrants. First responders tell ABC-7 this happened right after 4 p.m. Monday. Two people were in the car....
cbs4local.com
Status hearing in case to remove El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales rescheduled
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A court hearing in the recall trial of El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales was pushed back to a later date. A status hearing for the judge and lawyers to discuss the logistics of preparing for the trial was set for Thursday but will now take place on Dec. 7.
cbs4local.com
Man attacked by 3 pit bulls in northeast El Paso explains moments leading to incident
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who survived a vicious attack by three neighbor dogs shared the moments leading up to the attack. Tyler Marchese is a resident of Heritage Park, a trailer park complex in Northeast El Paso. On Wednesday afternoon, three dogs attacked three individuals according...
One person dead after fatal shooting in Northeast El Paso
UPDATE: According to El Paso Police, a deceased individual with a gunshot wound was located upon arrival. The individual appeared to have been in his 40s to 50s. The identity of this individual is currently unknown. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crimes Against Persons is currently responding to the 8600 block of Roberts Dr. to […]
Jesus Nava Killed And Many Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the Special Traffic Investigations Unit, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in El Paso. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on I-10 near Piedras exit.
cbs4local.com
At least 1 person taken to the hospital after dog attack in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — People living in one northeast El Paso neighborhood said two dogs attacked three people Wednesday night. Raymond Willis said the dogs came from his neighbor's home in the Heritage Park trailer park, ran towards another home, jumped the fence and started to attack an elderly lady in her yard.
1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after suffering an animal bite in northeast El Paso, according to El Paso police. Police say the call came out around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday. They were called out to 10,300 Grouse Road. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA The post 1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
25-Year-Old Kayci Deaundre McCrory Killed In A Fatal Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso County Police, a fatal crash was reported in Texas. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on I-10 near Dallas.
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces police officer who fatally shot 75-year-old woman returns to work
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces police officer who shot and killed a 75-year-old woman has returned to work. Officer Jared Cosper was placed on administrative leave following the deadly shooting of Amelia Baca. Police body camera video showed the officer shot Baca as she stepped forward...
cbs4local.com
Security increased on Election Day at El Paso polling locations
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso polling locations will have increased security on Election Day. When it comes to safety for voters and election workers, El Paso County’s Election Administrator Lisa Wise said there has not been any security issues at polling sites in the area at this point, but regardless, they want to make sure everyone feels as safe as possible coming to cast their ballots.
cbs4local.com
Crash at I-10 west and US-54 exit 22B cleared
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash at Interstate 10 west and US-54 exit 22B has cleared Tuesday, according to TxDOT. The crash closed Exit 22B. Traffic was diverted to Reynolds exit 23A. This is a developing story, check back for updates. Sign up to receive the top most...
cbs4local.com
$59 monthly surcharge proposed by El Paso Water to help with infrastructure growth
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A proposal for new metered homes could leave some El Paso Water customers paying $120 monthly fee. El Paso Water discussed a new surcharge for the new developed areas in northeast, northwest and east. "Question, who should pay for growth-related projects? A question that...
