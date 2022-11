The Detroit Pistons unveiled another alternative jersey this week, featuring a tribute to the historic St. Cecilia’s gym in Detroit. The new uniforms join the group of alternate jerseys the Pistons have unveiled this year, including the return of teal, and the black statement collection. The new homage to St. Cecilia’s was designed in collaboration with Big Sean, who serves at the Pistons Creative Director of Innovation.

DETROIT, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO